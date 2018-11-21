Why the Kardashians Won’t Have a Christmas Card This Year, According to Kim Kardashian

Each year, members from each corner of the Kardashian-Jenners—from Kylie and Kendall Jenner to Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian—come together for an annual Christmas card. It’s something fans look forward to each year, especially as the Kardashian-Jenners keep growing, with three new babies in 2018 alone. But this year might be different. There might not even be a Kardashian Christmas card—according to one Kim Kardashian.

The 38-year-old hinted on Twitter this week that there might not be a Kardashian Christmas card, following the drama with Khloé’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, who was caught cheating on her days before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. However, there is a silver lining. Kim might ditch her sisters and only do a Christmas card with the Kardashian-West family, including her children, North West, Saint and Chicago West, and her husband, Kanye West.

“I feel like with the drama that happened last year, we may not get a Kardashian Christmas card this year 😫😂 Ill be cool with a West family one tho!” a fan tweeted, to which Kim responded, “Wow reading my mind.”

As Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans know, the Kardashian Christmas card is a huge deal. Kim pretty much ripped Kourtney a new one on the past season for almost dropping out of the card in the last minute. And as the designated planner for the card, Kim likely knows what’s up with the 2018 one.

At this point, there’s no confirmation on whether there will be or won’t be a card. So we’ll check back in on December 25 to find out.