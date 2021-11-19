Kaia & Jacob’s Relationship ‘Wasn’t Working’ Before Their Split—Here’s the Real Reason They Broke Up

It’s officially over for these two, and their sudden split has left many wondering why Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi broke up in the first place. Well, according to one source, things just “weren’t working” between the model and the Euphoria star. But what went wrong in particular?

Kaia and Jacob, who first sparked dating rumors in September 2020, have reportedly broken up and gotten back together in the past. But this time, “they called it a day” for sure, according to a source who spoke to In Touch. “Their schedules conflicted, they weren’t spending much time together. It seemed like they were going backward instead of forward and that’s why it wasn’t working,” the insider noted. In Touch reports that Kaia may have been the one to break things off, with their source adding, “It has been a long time coming. From what I hear there are no hard feelings and they’re still on speaking terms.”

News of Kaia and Jacob’s split was confirmed by E! News on November 18, 2021. “They split and it is amicable,” a source told the site at the time. Their breakup came just two months after the former couple made their red carpet debut at the Academy Museum of Motions Pictures’ opening gala in Los Angeles in September 2021. Prior to their split, sources told Us Weekly that the pair had so much “in common” that they seemed destined to be together. “It was like the universe brought them together! They’re both models, modeled for Calvin Klein — very into fashion, of course,” the insider told Us in April 2021. “They love going shopping together and even working out together. They’re truly some of the kindest people you will meet.”

Kaia, for her part, opened up about her relationship with Jacob for the first time during an interview with Vogue in July 2021. “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” she said at the time. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”