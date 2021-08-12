Jacob Elordi Just Revealed Where He & Joey King Are Now After Their Breakup

Since their split after the first Kissing Booth movie, fans have wondered: why did Joey King and Jacob Elordi break up and how awkward was it to film not one but two more movies with their ex?

King and Elordi met in 2017 while filming the first Kissing Booth movie, which followed the love story of Elle Evans (King), a quirky, late-blooming teenager who’s never been kissed, and Noah Flynn (Elordi), a bad boy high school senior and the older brother of Elle’s best friend, Lee. In a May 2018 interview with Bello, King revealed that, while she thought Elordi was attractive, the two started as friends before their relationship became romantic.

“Was it love at first sight? Well, I thought he was very cute when we first met, but it started as a friendship,” she said at the time. “Right away we were talking about gross things with each other (laughing). But before long I started to realize, ‘Hey, I think I kind of like this person!’ It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast. We were spending 17 hours a day together, and all of us would hang out after work and watch movies together and stuff. It was great.”

King revealed in an interview with Seventeen in May 2018 that a month into filming, around February 2017, was when she started to see Elordi as more than a friend.

“When we first met, me, him, and Joel went out to dinner and we had the best, most fun night ever,” she said at the time. “By the end of dinner, we had like six inside jokes. We were so close and throughout filming, I was just best friends with Jacob. I guess there was no moment, but I feel like the friendship kind of naturally was like, ‘Oh hey, this person is super frickin’ awesome. We have so much in common and we really love spending time together. Maybe there’s something more there.'”

She continued, “It was never like this moment of “Omg, I can’t let him see me like this.” You know what I mean? We were open books with each other. There was nothing we wouldn’t talk about. He’s just so great. After the first month, I was like, ‘Hmm, I think I like him.'”

The two went Instagram official in April 2017. At the Teen Choice Awards in August 2017, King talked about what it was like to date a fellow actor. “You know what, actually it does help,” she said at the time. “It helps to have somebody by your side, cheering you on, who knows what you’re going through and who’s been through it themselves.” However, by November 2018, it seemed like Elordi and King had split. So why did Joey King and Jacob Elordi break up? Read on for what we know.

Why did Joey King and Jacob Elordi break up?

Around November 2018, fans theorized that King and Elordi had broken up. The speculation started after Elordi announced on his Instagram Stories at the time that he was taking a break from social media. “G’day! Like to take a moment to thank everyone for the support over the last year,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories at the time. “I’m incredibly grateful to be able to connect with so many of you. I’m going to be signing off on this whole social media shabang while I work. Cheers for everything, stay happy :).”

He later deactivated his Instagram entirely. After that, King took to her Twitter with a cryptic tweet that seemed to be shade at her co-star. “Thank god I have my dog tho,” she tweeted at the time. That was when the comments came. Fans flooded King’s Instagram comments section with questions about if she and Elordi were still together. “Joey I want to know if it’s true or not coming from you because honestly everyone hates rumors so please tell me if it’s true did you and Jacob break up?” one fan wrote at the time. Another noted that the last photo King had posted with Elordi was two months before in September 2018. King went on to delete all of her photos with Elordi, which confirmed that the two had broken up. It’s unclear why Joey King and Jacob Elordi broke up, but if King’s tweets are any indication, it seemed like the split wasn’t amicable.

In August 2020, after the release of The Kissing Booth 2, King responded to an interview Elordi gave with Variety, where he claimed he still hasn’t seen any of The Kissing Booth movies. “I haven’t seen it. You’ve seen more than I have. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but I haven’t.” In response to the interview, King tweeted, “Jacob watched it. He’s capping.” King later deleted the tweet, but fans noted the tension between the co-stars.

However, by August 2021, around the time The Kissing Booth 3 came out, it looked like Elordi and King were on good terms again. To celebrate the last movie in the franchise, Elordi posted a series of photos on his Instagram Story with his co-stars, including King. In one of the slides, he shared a promotional poster of him and King from the first movie, and tagged her in it. “And one from the start @joeyking. Thank you all of you,” he wrote, alongside a red heart emoji.

Both King and Elordi have both moved on from their relationship. Elordi is dating model Kaia Gerber, while King is dating producer Steven Piet whom she worked with on Hulu’s The Act.

If you love The Kissing Booth movies on Netflix, read The Kissing Booth book series by Beth Reekles. The young adult romance trilogy, which was first published in 2012, tells more to the story of the romance between Rochelle “Elle” Evans, a never-been-kissed teenage girl, and Noah Flynn, a badass and volatile player. After you read the first Kissing Booth book, read the two sequels—The Kissing Booth #2: Going the Distance and The Kissing Booth #3: One Last Time—which continue Elle and Noah’s love story and prove that even happily ever afters have their obstacles. And after you finish The Kissing Booth trilogy, read Reekles’ two spinoffs: Road Trip!, a novella about Elle’s adventure-filled road trip from California to Harvard to visit Noah, and The Beach House, a spinoff novel about Elle and Noah’s summer at his beach house with his brother, Lee, and Lee’s new girlfriend, Rachel. If you want to know more to what happened in The Kissing Booth movies, these five Kissing Booth books are must-reads.

