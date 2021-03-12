Did Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Break Up Because of These Cheating Rumors? It Was a ‘Long Time Coming’

J-Lo and A-Rod are over, but why did Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up? News broke of Lopez and Rodriguez’s split on Friday, March 12, after several sites reported that the couple had ended their engagement after two years.

Lopez and Rodriguez, who met in 2005 but didn’t start dating until 12 years later, got engaged in March 2019 after two years together. A source told People on Friday that their split wasn’t a spur of the moment. “This has been a long time coming,” the insider said.

Before their split, Lopez and Rodriguez were last photographed hugging in the Dominican Republic, where the “On the Floor” singer is filming her movie, Shotgun Wedding. According to Page Six, Lopez and Rodriguez were in different countries at the time their split went public. “He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie in the Dominican Republic,” a source told the site.

News of Lopez and Rodriguez’s breakup comes a month after rumors that the former New York Yankees player cheated on the Selena actress with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. At the Southern Charm season 7 reunion in February, Madison’s co-star, Craig Conover, claimed that she flew to Miami to fuck” an unnamed married, former Major League Baseball player that fans believe was Rodriguez. After the rumors, Madison confirmed that she and Rodriguez had DM’d and FaceTimed but never had a romantic relationship.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me…[I’ve] talked to him randomly, but not consistent,” Madison told Page Six at the time. “That’s the truth. [We’ve] never been physical…never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.” Madison also noted that she and A-Rod had “spoken on the phone” but “never met up.” Sources close to Rodriguez also confirmed that he and Madison had never met in person.

So why did Lopez and Rodriguez break up? Well, according to People’s source, the split had been a “long time coming” before the rumors he had an affair with Madison. The insider explained that Lopez and Rodriguez had been involved with each other’s businesses for while, which is why it took time for them to part ways. “They are tied in their business worlds so it’s not a cut and dry break up. It’s taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all,” the insider said.

Before their split, Lopez and Rodriguez bought a $40 million house together in Miami. Lopez told Allure in February that the couple went to couple’s therapy while they were at home for most of 2020. “I miss being creative and running on 150,” she said. “But Alex, of all people, was like, ‘I love it. I love being at home. I love doing my Zooms. I love knowing the kids are there, and you’re there all the time.” She went on to reveal that her time at home “has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”