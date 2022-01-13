Lisa Hinted at Wanting Something ‘New’ Before Her Breakup With Jason—Here’s Why They Split

Following the news of their shocking split, fans are wondering why Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet broke up after 16 years together. While the former couple didn’t personally divulge many details about the reason behind their split, it seems Bonet may have been dropping some subtle hints about the decision in an interview published just weeks before their announcement.

Bonet—who secretly tied the knot with Momoa in 2017 after more than a decade together—shares 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf with the Aquaman star. The former couple announced their split in January 2022. In an Interview magazine feature published exactly a month before the pair revealed that they were going their separate ways, Bonet revealed that she was being called to pursue “new” things and learn to be “authentically” herself.

When asked by Spider-Man: Homecoming actress Marisa Tomei if anything was “calling” to her, the Cosby Show alum replied, “Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty. We’ve eliminated all this extra noise, and now it’s time to grow our roots deeper into our own values.”

Bonet went on to echo comments made in her announcement post with Momoa, noting that she felt the “squeeze” of the times we’re living in today. “The revolution is definitely here and we’re all feeling the squeeze. If you aren’t, you’re in total denial, and the more you resist, the more you will suffer,” Bonet said. “Everything is crumbling out there. The personal work is understanding where empire and those archetypes live within us. The revolution is on the inside, and learning to be new in this new world.”

On January 12, 2021, Momoa and Bonet released a joint statement announcing their separation with a post on the Game of Thrones star’s Instagram account. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” their statement began. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived,” their statement continued. “We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…” The former couple ended their announcement with a note to their children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children. What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer,” they wrote, adding, “May Love Prevail ✨ J & L.”