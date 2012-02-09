Why Is It Taboo To Smile During Fashion Week?!?

It all started a week ago, when a New York Post reporter happened to stop by our office to get our thoughts about fashion week. I chatted with him about some of my likes AND gripes — namely the fact that the fashion industry quietly frowns upon the idea of fashion itself being fun OR funny. More specifically, would the world really end if the models actually hit the catwalk with a grin and Anna Wintour cracked a smile from the front row?

“The designers I’ve spoken to seem to feel this distracts from the clothing,” he challenged. “If you’re looking at a model’s face, you’re not focusing in on the textile, fabrics, cut or story that’s being told.”

For the rest of the week I pondered this, trying to come up with a retort or a rebuttal that would prove once and for all that Mercedes Benz NYFW shouldn’t be this big grim (but still wildly chic) undertaking. Then last night I found my answer while taking in The Heart Truth Red Dress Fashion Show. Sponsored by Diet Coke, this kick-off event highlights heart disease awareness in women and traditionally chooses celebrities to model a variety of designer red dresses.

While the gowns were great and ladies like Rebecca Romijn and Jenna Elfman owned the catwalk, it was a little snafu by actress Rose McGowan that finally drove the point home. After making a saucy entrance, she took a hard stumble but immediately broke into a grin and laughed it off as she sashayed her way past photographers. In that moment, I thought to myself, “Wow I wish I could be that girl.” You know, the one that doesn’t cringe when she trips, or blushes when she realizes the tights she’s wearing aren’t actually black but blue? Better yet, the one that can look super-hot in a red dress and still have the crowd eating out of the palm of her hand after an (almost) fashion roadkill moment.

Needless to say, it was Rose’s personality that saved it — not the dress itself. It was Rose that sold it and made me want to BE that girl the dress embodied — not the other way around. So much so, I made it a point to tweet her when I got home, congratulating her on turning it into a winning moment (I’d say she agreed since she immediately re-tweeted it).

We’re all just humans after all, and emotional connections are what drive many of our decisions. And while fashion is pretty, it’s the pretty we feel WEARING it that creates confident consumers who want to buy more. Sometimes that can only be shared through a smile or a grin — not a walking hanger we feel totally disconnected from.