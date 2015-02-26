Why Ignoring Instagram’s ‘Add to Photo Map’ Feature Can be Dangerous

Social media has irreversibly changed the way the modern person communicates. Between 140 character tidbits on Twitter, personal profiles on Facebook, and picture sharing on Instagram, we’ve become more connected than ever. Unfortunately, the outcomes aren’t always positive.

It isn’t a secret that privacy has been the main concern associated with the internet and social media. There are common safety precautions that every web-savvy person knows to take—don’t engage with people you don’t know, don’t post personal information you don’t want made public—but there are also safety faux-pas we’re committing without even realizing it. Specifically, on Instagram.

A super-informative fusion.net article makes the case that celebrities, politicians, and other people of power are inadvertently sharing their location, without intending to.

How? There’s an option on Instagram to “add to photo map” which means you permanently add a location to your photos. This is very different than “naming this location,” or “geotagging” as many people call it. With a geotag, you choose a location to add to your photo. For example, if you went to dinner with friends and want to Instagram a photo the next day, you’ll probably geotag your photo with the name of the restaurant, even if you’re Instagramming from the comfort of your bed.

If you use the naming feature, you want people to know where you are (or were). With photo map, you’re unknowingly adding a location to your photo—and that location is the exact spot where you took the Instagram, not a specific location at which you choose to identify yourself.

This hidden feature may not scare you, but it can potentially cause serious security threats to high-level people who are unaware they’re sharing location information. For example, Michelle Obama, who until recently had her “add to photo map” option switched to “on.”

FLOTUS often geotags her photos at The White House, which is no surprise—and no secret that she’s there. However, when you look at her photo map, many of her other snaps geotagged at The White House were actually posted someplace else, perhaps from the home of the person who runs her Instagram, or other locations that she may not have wanted to disclose. We’re sure you can deduce how this could be a problem for The First Lady of the United States.

Other celebrities have made this mistake as well, including Reese Witherspoon, Khloe Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and Beyoncé.

People started to pay more attention to the pesky blue “Add to Photo Ma” button after Illinois Congressman Aaron Schock was busted for using taxpayer money and campaign funds to finance personal trips and vacations. The Associated Press journalist who cracked the story did so primarily by looking at Schock’s Instagram photo map, which revealed that he wasn’t always exactly where he said he was.

A similar, if slightly more serious, incident was revealed through the use of Instagram photo maps last year when Russia claimed it hadn’t invade Ukraine. Buzzfeed, however, found an Instagram pic posted by a Russian soldier where the photo map location reveled that it was, in fact, posted in Ukrainian territory.

Although you may not be FLOTUS, or Queen Bey, or a Congressman, or part of an international ordeal, turning “add to photo map” off is a good idea for anyone who doesn’t want to unintentionally disclose their surprisingly accurate location information—this map can trace you down to the very house you’re posting from.