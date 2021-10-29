Zayn Allegedly Yelled at Gigi to ‘Defend’ Him Against Her ‘F—king Mother’ Before Their Split

Ever since they first started dating, fans have questioned why Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik break up from time to time. While it hasn’t always been clear why the on-again, off-again couple have called it quits in the past, there’s a pretty clear explanation behind Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s breakup this time around.

The couple, who started dating in November 2015, reportedly broke up again in October 2021 amid claims that Zayn had a physical altercation with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” a source told People on October 28, 2021. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.” News of their breakup came just hours after TMZ first reported that Zayn physically “struck” 57-year-old Yolanda during a recent argument.

On Friday, October 29, TMZ revealed that Zayn was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment. Among those charges of harassment is one involving Gigi, who he reportedly screamed at during the alleged altercation with her mother. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the former One Direction member yelled at Gigi over the phone to “strap on some f**king balls and defend your partner against your f**king mother in my house.”



TMZ reports that the incident between Zayn and Yolanda took place on September 29, 2021, when Gigi’s mom entered their Pennsylvania property when Gigi wasn’t home. The documents reveal that he allegedly called Yolanda a “f**king Dutch sl*t” before ordering her to “stay away from [my] f**king daughter.” The singer then allegedly “shoved her into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain.”

The singer has since pled no contest to the harassment charges following the incident and was fined. Zayn has also been ordered to complete 90 days of probation for each count, for a total of 360 days, along with completing an anger management and a domestic violence course. In addition, the star must maintain no contact with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda, and the security guard who was on staff during the altercation.

Zayn, for his part, responded to the initial assault claims on Thursday in a statement to TMZ, denying what he called Yolanda’s “false allegations” against him. “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he said at the time.

The singer went on to address the incident further on Twitter, where he confirmed that he and Yolanda did have an “argument” after she “entered” their home while Gigi was away. According to the X-Factor alum, the incident occurred “several weeks ago” in an attempt to “protect” his and Gigi’s daughter, Khai.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” he wrote in a note posted on Twitter at the time. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of a partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Zayn continued, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”