Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Were in ‘Crisis’ Mode Before Their Split—Here’s Why They Broke Up

This breakup has certainly come as a surprise, and already, fans can’t help but ask the same question: Why did Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid break up? The former pair quickly emerged as one of Hollywood’s young It-couples after debuting their romance two years ago—but it seems the demands of the industry got the better of them.

Before we dive into why Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid broke up, let’s take a quick walk down memory lane. The “Don’t Stop Now” singer and the model were first linked in June 2019. At the time, Dua was spotted looking rather giddy while attending Anwar’s 20th birthday party, and the sighting was enough to make fans wonder if the pair were an item. Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to get their answer: The following month, Anwar and Dua were spotted packing on the PDA at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London. By August 2019, the pair were Instagram official.

Since then, Dua and Anwar have frequently shared sweet posts about each other on their respective social media pages. But despite their open approach, there are evidently still plenty of things kept private between the pair. In an interview with British Vogue in February 2021, Dua opened up about why they actually kept a lot of the details of their relationship to themselves. “We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that we want to share together, then OK that’s fun,” she told the magazine. “But at the same time, we’re quite private—we’ll only show you as much as we want you to see.”

“It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there,” she added at the time. “I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions.”

So, was it other people’s opinions that got in the way of their romance—or something else entirely? Keep on reading for everything we know about Dua and Anwar’s split so far.

Why did Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid break up?

Dua and Anwar’s breakup was first confirmed on December 23, 2021, following weeks of speculation on social media that the pair had called it quits. The rumors began when an anonymous source claimed that they “100% broke up” in a direct message to celebrity gossip Instagram account, Deux Moi. Soon enough, The Sun backed the speculation in a report before a source told People that the rumors were true. “Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart,” the source claimed. “They’re figuring things out right now.”

According to The Sun, Dua and Anwar’s relationship hit “crisis” mode due to their packed work schedules, so they decided to take some time apart. “The couple floated the idea about putting the brakes on their romance last month as traveling so much and being apart is proving tough,” a source claimed to the publication. “Their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks.”

The Sun’s report noted that the pair stopped posting each other in recent weeks. Indeed, the last photo Anwar shared of himself and Dua was in November 2021. While not posting your partner on social media isn’t always a cause for alarm, it all does seem to add up given these recent reports.