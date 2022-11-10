Why Did Dixie D’Amelio & Noah Beck Break Up? He Was ‘Frustrated’ She Wouldn’t Make as Many ‘Sacrifices’ For Him

Since the news of their split, fans have wondered: Why did Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck break up and what was the real reason they ended their relationship after two years?

Dixie and Noah started dating in September 2020 after they kissed in the music video for Dixie’s first single, “Be Happy.” In a video with YouTube star Jeff Wittek at the time, Noah explained how he asked Dixie to be his girlfriend. “There was this lifeguard tower that we always used to sit at, and just talk and stuff. So basically, I took her to Malibu on September 25, we went to the lifeguard post and I decorated it with candles. I brought s’mores … I got some stuff out of the trunk, decorated the lifeguard post, like rose petals, candles, stuff like that,” he said. “I came back when I was done decorating, walked her there, and she knew what was happening, I think. And then I just popped the question!” The couple celebrated their one-month anniversary on October 25, 2020. “Happy 1 month bub.. I love you<3,” Noah captioned an Instagram Story at the time of him and Dixie.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in January 2021, Noah revealed that he saw himself marrying Dixie. “I can definitely see myself marrying Dixie, and that’s the goal … I don’t wanna waste my time. I don’t wanna be with someone if the intention is not to date to marry them. I think she’s my forever person,” he said at the time. Noah continued to gush over Dixie in an interview with GQ in August 2021. “The reason I love Dixie so much is that she’s my best friend, and when we hang out, I just feel like I’m hanging out with my friend, but she’s also … she’s very attractive. I always tell her she has a dry sense of humor. She’ll make a joke and not laugh, whereas I have golden retriever energy,” Noah said. Dixie added, “Noah gives attention to everyone else before himself. He’s always making sure everyone else is comfortable and happy. No matter who they are and if he knows them well or not. It’s super sweet how selfless he is always.”

The two sparked breakup rumors in February 2022 after they stopped posting about each other on social media. Dixie and Noah explained at the time that they had taken their relationship offline to protect it. “I’ve been telling a lot of people we’re kind of keeping things offline. And since we’ve been doing so, it’s been good. It’s been kind of like a weight off the shoulder in a way. We kind of just enjoy time together rather than, like, seeming like we do it for our fans, in a sense. We’re doing it for each other and that’s what it’s all about,” Noah told E! News in February 2022.

Nine months later, news broke that Dixie and Noah had broken up after two years of dating. So…why did Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck break up? Read on for what we know about why Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck broke up and the reason they ended their relationship.

Why did Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck break up?

Why did Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck break up? Noah’s representative confirmed to The New York Times on November 10, 2022, that he and Dixie had broken up. “We can confirm that the pair are no longer together,” Noah’s representative said, adding that he and Dixie “remain close friends.” Confirmation of Dixie and Noah’s split came two months after Dixie revealed in an episode of The D’Amelio Show season two in September 2022 that she and Noah weren’t “talking” at the moment. “Noah—I don’t know what’s going on with that,” Dixie told her parents Heidi and Marc in the episode, which was filmed months before it aired. “I feel like I’m very stressed out about the whole situation. We’re not really talking right now. We’ve come to that conclusion that we just shouldn’t talk for a little bit, but we’re broken up.”

Dixie explained later in the episode that she and Noah were having relationship issues because he felt she was prioritizing work more than him. “Not that it wasn’t my number one priority, but work is my top priority. And, I mean, a big part of our disagreements is, like, he would get frustrated I wouldn’t, like, make as many sacrifices for him as he would for me,” she said. “I mean, for either of us, it’s gonna be hard. Like, I’m trying to handle this in the most mature way possible, because, like, we know at the end of the day, it’s gonna hurt … I’m just trying to stop the hurt a little bit.” Dixie confirmed in another episode that she and Noah had taken a “step back” in their relationship. “I think Noah and I are both on the same page,” she said. “We were just both getting very frustrated for a lot of reasons. It wasn’t worth it, we don’t want to see the other one upset.”

Dixie and Noah first sparked dating rumors in August 2022 when Noah was missing from Dixie’s 21st birthday trip to Las Vegas. Noah responded to the rumors in a tweet at the time, explaining that “work” prevented him from attending his then-girlfriend’s birthday party. “As consumers of our content, please stop assuming the worst between us. we are both very hardworking and we understand that with being or striving for success, comes a lot of sacrifice,” he wrote. “We need the help of people who support/love us to bring us up and not down.” Dixie also responded to the breakup rumors in an interview at the MTV Video Music Awards in June 2022. “As we’ve said like a million times, we’ve decided to take our relationship off social media,” she said, explaining that the decision was “better for our mental health.”

In The D’Amelio Show season one, Dixie opened up about the “pressure” of dating Noah in the public eye. “People saying, ‘I won’t believe in love if they don’t last’ — that’s a lot of pressure coming from people. Because we’re doing the best we can to just be our happiest selves in our relationship, and now we feel like people rely on our relationship,” she said. In season two, the couple also discussed how some fans felt like they had a “right” to know “everything” about their relationship because they’re both social media stars.

The interview came after Dixie and Noah talked about how some fans felt like they had a “right” to know “everything” about their relationship in an episode of The D’Amelio Show. “People who follow us think they have a right to know everything that’s going on in our lives,” Dixie said. “This isn’t something that other 20-year-olds have to go through,” Noah added. “They’re not in the public eye, like we are.”

In an interview with People in September 2022, two months befor their breakup, Dixie revealed that she and Noah were “so great” and “so much happier” after posting less about their relationship on social media. “We’re so much happier,” she said. “We have so much more fun by not posting [our relationship]. People don’t need to know what’s going on, and they have no right to know. It’s not like we have a relationship account that they’re following. They’re following us as [individual] people.”

The D’Amelio Show is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

