Here’s the Real Reason Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Broke Up 2 Months After Their Engagement

After the news of their split, fans are wondering why Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich broke up two months after their engagement. People confirmed on Thursday, September 28, that the “I Love Me” singer and the Young and the Restless star had ended their engagement less than a year after they started dating. So what went wrong?

Well, a source told People at the time that Lovato and Ehrich’s relationship, which started in March, took a turn for the worse when he proposed in July. According to the source, Lovato and Ehrich had a stress-free relationship while in quarantine, but once they had to leave each other for work—she’s in Los Angeles, while he’s in Atlanta—their relationship took a hit.

“Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months,” the insider said. “They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now they are both working and are on separate coasts.” The source continued, “They were having conflicts.”

A second source told People that the distance, as well as Ehrich’s increased fame as a result of his engagement, “put a strain” on the couple’s relationship. “Max shot up in fame, and it’s been hard,” the source said. “He got wrapped up in [Hollywood].”

However, Lovato seems to be alright after the split. The source noted that the “Give Your Heart a Break” singer is “doing OK” after her breakup, which she views as a “good thing.”

A source also told Us Weekly that Ehrich’s newfound fame was a reason for his and Lovato’s split. “In the beginning, Max was super careful about self-promotion [and] things with his career, but once they got engaged, he really hit the gas pedal and wanted to make the most out of his career opportunities,” the insider said. “He felt more comfortable doing so after they were fiancés and had a little bit more of a leg up.”

The “Confident” singer and the soap star’s breakup also comes after Ehrich’s past tweets resurfaced, where he allegedly called Lovato’s best friend, Selena Gomez, “prettier” and said that he had a “crush” on her. “Hahaha Selena Gomez and Demi are cute togueter [sic] but boy if you think Demi is prettier … you’re WRONG!” read a screenshot of an alleged tweet Ehrich wrote in 2010. In the alleged tweets, Ehrich also shaded an unnamed female singer’s voice, which many believe to be Lovato. The former Disney Channel star, however, slammed the tweets as “fake” at the time.

“It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other,” Lovato wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU.”