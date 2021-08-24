Here’s the Real Reason Demi & Kristian Ended Their Engagement After ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

As the first same-sex couple in the Bachelor franchise, fans want to know why Demi and Kristian broke up after Bachelor in Paradise season 6 and whether Demi is with dating anyone now from season 7.

Demi is one of 30-plus contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, which premiered in August. The show, a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, follows contestants from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette as they look for a second chance at love. Bachelor in Paradise season 7—which is the first season to air since season 6 two years ago due to the current health crisis—was filmed over the course of three weeks in June at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, a town in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. The resort is the same location Bachelor in Paradise has filmed at since season 2.

While the location is the same, the host will be different. After former host Chris Harrison quit the Bachelor franchise in June following his racism scandal with Rachael Kirkconnell, a contestant from The Bachelor season 22 with Matt James, ABC announced that Bachelor in Paradise season 7 would be hosted by a rotating roster of celebrities that includes David Spade, Titus Burgess, Lance Bass and Lil Jon.

As Bachelor Nation members know, season 7 isn’t Demi’s first time on Bachelor in Paradise. Read on for what happened the last time she was on the show (hint: she got engaged!) and why Demi and Kristian broke up after Bachelor in Paradise season 6.

What was Demi and Kristian’s relationship like on Bachelor in Paradise?

Demi Burnett, a 25-year-old interior designer from Red Oak, Texas, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 23 with Colton Underwood. She was eliminated in week 6. She returned to the franchise on Bachelor in Paradise season 6. Demi was coupled up with Derek Peth, a contestant from The Bachelorette season 12 with JoJo Fletcher, before Kristian Haggerty, a 29-year-old actor Demi had been dating before Bachelor in Paradise, joined the show. “I have kind of been seeing someone,” Demi said at the time. “Of course, plot twist, it happens to be a woman. It’s not something I need to label, so I feel like I don’t have to proclaim that I’m gay, I’m straight, I’m bisexual, I’m this. I just like who I like. It doesn’t matter who or what you are, it’s the person.”

During Kristian’s first Rose Ceremony Demi gave a rose to Kristian, which made them the first same-sex couple to be on a TV show in the Bachelor franchise. During the Bachelor in Paradise season 6 finale, Demi proposed to Kristian, and they got engaged. The roles were then reversed during the “After the Final Rose” special, where Kristian proposed to Demi.

Why did Demi and Kristian break up after Bachelor in Paradise?

So…why did Demi and Kristian break up after Bachelor in Paradise season 6? Demi and Kristian announced their split in October 2019. “What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another. Our priority is doing what is best for us. With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship,” they said in a statement at the time. “We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually.”

The statement continued, “We have felt so much love and support from you all as you’ve followed our journey together and for that we are grateful. We will forever be proud of the impact our love story has made and we hope it has helped others feel more accepted and confident within themselves. We hope it reminded others they aren’t alone and don’t need to be ashamed of who they are. And we hope it shows that two people can love one another in different ways and for us right now that is apart. But we remain committed to encouraging each other, supporting each other and continuing forward in a way best for us.”

A source told E! News at the time that Demi and Kristian’s relationship had been “extremely rocky” before they decided to call it quits. “They were supposed to permanently move in together in LA, and that never happened,” a source told the site. “They really haven’t spent much time together in the same place since getting back from Paradise, and it made them rethink the whole situation. They grew apart, and once they came down from the post-vacation high, they realized they were rushing their relationship. They still love each other but felt it was best to call off the engagement for now.”

In an interview on the “Almost Famous” podcast in April 2020, Demi revealed that she Kristian broke up because she fell out of love with her. “She was so good to me and that would make me feel guilty ‘cause I was like, ‘I’m not feeling the same anymore and I feel bad that I don’t feel the same anymore because I made a commitment to you. I feel like a garbage human being,'” Demi said. “And yeah, it was really fucking with me and I was fucking with her, and that wasn’t fair to her. She deserved way better than me, and I wanted to be with her more than anything, and I kept trying and I kept trying.”

Demi also revealed that she was “irritated” by Kristian’s second proposal during the “After the Final Rose” special. “That made me irritated because … I’m a selfish person sometimes and that was my thing,” she said. “I was like, ‘I proposed to you,’ you know? And then I was like, ‘Why’d you do it? That makes no sense. People don’t propose to each other like that normally.’ I don’t know. I was being a bitch about it, essentially. … I’m such a brat. I didn’t like the ring at all.”

So who are Demi and Kristian dating now? In February 2020, Us Weekly reported that Kristian is dating YouTube star Taylor Blake. “She’s amazing and I’m so happy and thankful,” Kristian said in a statement at the time. Demi, for her part, dated singer Slater Davis from February to June 2020. She revealed on the “Dear Energy” podcast in June 2020 that she and Slater split due to “toxic” trust issues.

“I recently broke up with my boyfriend,” she said at the time. “I love him, I’m crazy about him, he’s wonderful, and it’s just been really hard. But we are wanting to work on ourselves and we are still very good friends. It’s just never fun whenever you’re going through that.”

As for if Demi is still with anyone from Bachelor in Paradise season 7, the answer is no. According to Reality Steve, Demi is in a love triangle with Kenny Braasch, a contestant from The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, and Mari Pepin, a contestant from The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James, but in the end, Kenny chose Mari, and the two get engaged in the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale, alongside other engaged couples: Joe and Serena P., and Riley and Maurissa. (Click here for more about Bachelor in Paradise season 7’s winners.) Demi, for her part, left Bachelor in Paradise season 7 single. For more Bachelor in Paradise season 7 spoilers, click here.

