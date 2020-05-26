Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Are No Longer Quarantining Together After Their Breakup

It’s the end of an era. Fans who have read about their split may be curious to know why Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart broke up. In case you missed it, Page Six reported on Monday, May 15, that the Hustlers actress and the Five Feet Apart actor have broken up after three years of dating.

A source told Page Six that Cole and Lili also aren’t quarantining together after their split (makes sense), as they broke up just before shelter-in-place orders were directed. “Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately. They remain good friends,” the insider said.

As fans know, this isn’t Cole and Lili’s first breakup. The couple met on the set of The CW’s Riverdale in 2017 and have been dating on and off ever since. News of Cole and Lili’s breakup also comes after their Riverdale costar, Skeet Ulrich, hinted that the two were donezo. In a recent Instagram Live, Skeet was asked if he thinks Cole and Lili—who play love interests Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on Riverdale—make a cute couple.

Skeet responded, “I think they were a very cute couple,” to which his girlfriend, Megan Blake, added: “They were a very cute couple. They’re both beautiful people.” After the Instagram Live, fans have focused on the word “were” as if Cole and Lili were together in a past tense. Days after the Instagram Live, People also confirmed that Cole and Lili are over. Though a source told the magazine that the couple tends to be “on and off,” so there is a hope that they’ll come back together. As of now, though, the couple is broken up.

Cole and Lili’s breakup also comes after rumors that Cole cheated on his then-girlfriend with model Kaia Gerber in April. He took to his Instagram Stories at the time to address the claims. “When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences,” he wrote. “And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle. So in conclusion — please eat my delectable plump ass,” he wrote.