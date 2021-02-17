Here’s Why Bachelorette Clare ‘Caved’ & Reunited With Dale After His Cheating Scandal

When fans spotted their reunion in Florida earlier this week, many started wondering why Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are back together after The Bachelorette. Was their reunion a sign that they’re rekindling their relationship? Or something else entirely? Here’s what we know.

According to a source who spoke to E! News, the Bachelorette alums were “all smiles” during their reunion on Tuesday, February 16, which came just weeks after they announced their sudden split. At the time, Clare, 39, and Dale, 32, were photographed walking together on the streets of Venice. The exes—who quit Season 16 of The Bachelorette early after their whirlwind engagement—reportedly went for drinks at Nokomo’s Sunset Hut. “They seemed like they were having a good time,” says E!’s source, “It was just the two of them.”

But what does this mean for their relationship? For many fans, this meetup left them perplexed—especially after Dale’s surprising statement about their breakup on social media. According to E!’s source, Clare simply “caved” after the former football player kept reaching out to her to make amends. “Dale had regret over everything that happened between him and Clare and has been reaching out to her recently,” the source explained. “She finally caved and decided to answer his calls and talk it out with him.”

“She’s been trying to move on but it’s been very hard,” the source added. “She wanted to see him in person so she flew to Florida to be with him.” E!’s insider went on to note that while Clare and Dale “aren’t back together” at this point, “Clare has expressed she misses him and wants to work it out.”

The reality star is also reportedly ready to forgive him for everything that led to their split. As previously reported, Clare may have suspected that her former fiancé was cheating on her during their relationship. Sources believed Dale allegedly had an affair with New York City real estate agent Eleonora Srugo, who he knew before meeting Clare on The Bachelorette. Eleonora, however, has since denied that she and Dale were ever in a romantic relationship.

“Dale and I are, and have been platonic friends for a few years. We have never been romantically involved in any way,” Eleonora said in a statement to Reality Steve on January 21. “I was excited for his engagement and only wish him all the best. We have never been involved dating, or romantically in any way whatsoever. Any claims we have dated or were romantically involved are blatant lies.”

The Bachelorette is available to stream on Hulu.

