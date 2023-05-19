Why Did Christine Quinn Leave Selling Sunset? Here’s If She Was Fired

Scroll To See More Images

A noticeable figure missing. If you love the Hollywood real-estate group, you might be wondering: why did Christine Quinn leave Selling Sunset?

Christine has been a staple in the Netflix reality show since the beginning. Though in recent years, her absence has been quite notable with different scandals coming up about her feuds against her co-stars and a COVID-19 scandal that quickly followed.

So why is Christine not in Season 6 of Selling Sunset? Read more below to find out.

Why did Christine Quinn leave Selling Sunset?

Why did Christine Quinn leave Selling Sunset? Christine left Selling Sunset mainly to pursue her Crypto business Real Open with her husband Christian Dumontet. However, there was a lot of internal drama that happened in the show that was also factored into her departure.

The news broke of her leaving the show in August 2022, but it was old news that she left the company. “I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched,” Christine told People. “I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage.”

A source confirmed that Christine had left The Oppenheim Group to Us Weekly in April 2022. “It was Christine’s decision to leave the Oppenheim Group,” the insider said. During the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion in May 2022, Jason confirmed that Christine was no longer a part of The Oppenheim Group, but hinted that door was open for her return if she changed her behavior. “We’ve texted and we haven’t really addressed this situation,” he said. “She hasn’t reached out to talk about it. I know that she has some thoughts on it. ” He continued, “Right now, there’s not a place for her at The Oppenheim Group. In the future, if she takes real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding of her perspective on things, if she changes her behavior, if she brings in a big listing – there’s a lot of reasons where I could consider her having a place at The Oppenheim Group but I have to say right now, there isn’t a place.”

Season 5 scandal

During Season 5 of the show, Christine was involved in a scandal where one of her co-workers claimed that she bribed one of her own clients to stop working with her. In episode 8, Emma, claims to Mary, Christine’s manager, that she tried to steal one of her clients. “An associate of Christine contacted my client and offered $5,000 on her behalf to not work with me and to work with her instead,” Emma said. “The worst part of it is he said to me, ‘I want you to be aware that she said that she was out to sabotage you.’ I’ve met a lot of people, and I’ve never met such a nasty, evil person in my life.” Mary responds, “This is beyond unethical. I’ve never, ever seen somebody do this. She just put the nail in her coffin.”

The episode continues with Mary telling Jason, the president of The Oppenheim Group, about Emma’s claims. “Emma sat me down. She told me that she found out that Christine offered to pay one of Emma’s clients, for him not to work with Emma,” Mary says. Jason responds, “Sorry. Say that again? Christine offered to pay a client money not to work with Emma? Just to be spiteful?” Mary then tells Jason that she called Emma’s client to confirm the allegations. “In my opinion, she would be fired,” Mary says. Jason responds, “If this is true, I cannot have an agent acting unethically towards anyone, let alone towards an agent in our own office.” Mary adds, “And she’s pulling clients into this! She’s just crossed the line in every way possible.”

During the Season 5 reunion episode, Christine was the only cast member missing. A representative for Christine claimed at the time that she didn’t attend the reunion because she tested positive for COVID-19. “Christine tested positive for COVID and out of abundance of caution for the cast and crew, she did not attend the reunion,” the representative said. “Producers offered her the opportunity to video chat, but she declined because she wasn’t feeling well enough to do it.” A source told Us Weekly at the time that Selling Sunset producers knew that Amanza, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, wouldn’t be filming the reunion, but news about Christine’s diagnosis came much later. “Producers were scrambling with the positive COVID test result news for Christine,” the source said. “The video chat option was a last-minute offer.”

After the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion aired however, Christine maintained that she left The Oppenheim Group on her own accord and that Jason didn’t fire her. “Of course there’s no place for me. I terminated my contract weeks ago prior to filming. I have my own company now lol,” she commented on a TikTok clip of Jason saying there wasn’t a “place” for her at The Oppenheim Group.

How Christine Joined Selling Sunset

Following the release of Season 3 of Selling Sunset, Christine talked to StyleCaster about how the reality show came to be. “I’ve been working at The Oppenheim Group for five years. All the girls in the office have this crazy reputation for being great friends and always going out on the town. We would get tables and bottle service,” she said. “We were really well known in the industry—not only for real estate but for going out and partying and being a big family. One of the things Jason [Oppenheim] loves to do is marketing. Every year we have a group photo shoot that he puts on a billboard on Sunset, which is obviously really expensive to do. This was probably our third billboard, and Adam Divello, who is the creator of The Hills and Laguna Beach, was driving down Sunset and he saw it. He was like, ‘There’s no way this is real. What is this? A modeling agency?’

She continued, “He looked up our website and was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I cannot believe all these beautiful people are real estate agents.’ We had been approached before for shows, but obviously, we turned it down. Adam was like, ‘No really. You should look into who I am, and what I’ve done. I’ll do it really tastefully. Why don’t we just shoot a pilot?’ And we were like, ‘OK.’ A lot of the other girls were a little apprehensive about shooting the pilot and being on TV, but for me, I was like, ‘Yes! This is it! Let’s do it!’ We shot the pilot and it hung around for probably over a year. A lot of networks passed, and then we finally heard that Netflix picked it up.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.