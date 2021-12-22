Chrishell Just Revealed the Real Reason She & Jason Broke Up & Whether They Still ‘Love’ Each Other

Selling Sunset’s favorite couple is officially over. But why did Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim break up in the first place? While their split came as a shock, the Netflix stars had a valid reason for why they called it quits after five months of dating.

Chrishell and Jason’s breakup was confirmed by People on December 21, 2021. The former couple and Selling Sunset stars met while working together at The Oppenheim Group—the real estate firm owned by Jason and his brother, Brett Oppenheim, and where Chrishell serves as an agent. The pair announced they were dating in July 2021. At the time, Jason revealed to People that his friendship with Chrishell had “developed into an amazing relationship.” He added, “I care about her deeply and we are very happy together.”

The following month, Chrishell told E! News that she and Jason began dating a few months prior to going public with their relationship. The Selling Sunset star explained that the former couple had been “really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it.” After announcing their romance, the Oppenheim Group agent gushed about how “easy” her relationship with Jason was even while working together. “I just feel like the work/relationship dynamic, it’s not as complicated as people would think because we were best friends before and we work together all the time,” she told E! in December 2021. “It just kind of felt easy.”

So, what happened? For everything we know about why Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim broke up, just keep on reading up ahead.

Why did Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim break up?

After news of their split broke on December 21, 2021, Chrishell and Jason confirmed the reports on social media with individual statements about their breakup. In each of their posts, the Selling Sunset stars hinted that their different plans for the future—namely, when it comes to having children—influenced their “difficult” decision to break up.

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” Chrishell wrote. The real estate agent continued, “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.”

The Netflix star added that while the decision to comment publicly on her breakup was hard, “sometimes it’s easier to just live transparently because we only get one chance at this life.” She added, “I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand.” Chrishell ended her post with a message for her ex, writing, “And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts.”

Jason, for his part, echoed Chrishell’s message in an Instagram Story of his own. “While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another,” he wrote. “She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.” He went on to note that while he and Chrishell “have different wants regarding a family,” they “continue to have the utmost respect for one another.”

“Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me,” he concluded. While it’s sad to see their relationship end, the love that these two continue to have for each other is beautiful.