Here’s the Real Reason Outer Banks’ Chase & Madelyn Broke Up—& Whether It Had to Do With Ross Butler

If you’re an Outer Banks fan, you may be curious to know….why did Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline break up? Long story short: Their relationship just wasn’t as strong as John B. and Sarah’s.

Stokes and Cline, who star as love interests John Booker Routledge and Sarah Cameron on Netflix’s Outer Banks, met in 2019 and confirmed their relationship in June 2020. News broke on November 1, 2021, that Stokes and Cline had split after less than two years together. “Madelyn and Chase are no longer together,” a source told People at the time. “They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago.” Another source added, “They are definitely broken up.”

So why did Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline break up? Well, a source told Us Weekly at the time that the former couple’s “busy schedules” had a lot to do with why their relationship didn’t work. “They’ve been trying to work it out for quite some time but decided going their separate ways was best,” the insider said. “They both have busy schedules, which made it hard for them to spend a lot of time together. They have no bad feelings toward each other and remain friends.”

A source also told E! News at the time that Cline is “over” the breakup and has already started “talking” to other people. “[She] has been over it for a long time and talking to other people casually,” the insider said. The source also claimed that Cline is just kind of living her single girl moment.”

Rumors of Cline and Stokes’ split started in September 2021 after they didn’t attend the Met Gala together, which fans assumed they would have. The rumors continued that month when Cline was photographed with 13 Reasons Why alum Ross Butler in Paris. The two were also seen dancing together. Butler, however, denied the romance rumors and told TMZ at the time that he and Cline were “just friends.” tokes, for his part, was seen in Miami that same week with his Outer Banks co-star Jonathan Daviss .