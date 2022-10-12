Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’? The Real Reason He’s Quitting After 23 Seasons

After being on The Voice for 22 seasons, fans are asking: Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice?

Shelton joined The Voice as a coach in season 1 in 2011 alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. He is the last original judge on the NBC reality TV singing competition after Green’s exit in 2013, Aguilera’s exit in 2016 and Levine’s exit in 2019. Currently, season 22 is airing on NBC and has a lineup of Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello. Throughout Shelton’s tenure, the show has welcomed the likes of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Pharrell Williams, Usher and Shakira.

In an Instagram statement, the “No Body” singer announced his departure from the iconic singing show. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23,” Shelton wrote. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.” Read below on why Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice.

Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice?

Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice? He continued his statement on his Instagram, “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best,” Shelton said. “It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!” Shelton’s last season will be aired in the spring of 2023 where Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper will also take a seat in the famous red chairs, and Kelly Clarkson will return after a hiatus from the show.

Though he didn’t directly state his reason for leaving, Shelton has been hinting at it for a while. In a 2021 interview with hosts Hoda and Jenna on the TODAY show, Shelton, 44, opened up about his engagement at the time with former Voice coach and his wife, Gwen Stefani, 51, while hinting at what their upcoming nuptials could mean for his time on the NBC talent series. The “God’s Country” singer revealed that he would like to see himself settling down with his fiancée “sooner than later” when asked about his plans for the future, leading some fans to think of his possible exit from the series.

Hoda asked Shelton, “Do you picture yourself in ten years, you and Gwen, just out in Oklahoma, not jetting all over the place? Do you see yourself living a much simpler life way way down the road?” The country star admitted that he’s hoping for that lifestyle even sooner than the host suggested: “I hope that’s not too far down the road. Ten years sounds like way too long for me,” he said, “I’d like to see that sooner than later.”

In an interview with People in May 2021, Shelton opened up about how The Voice changed his career. “When I started the show, I had been making records for 10 years with some success and some pitfalls,” he said at the time. “There were times where it was like, ‘Man, is my label gonna drop me?’ Then we’d have another okay hit on country radio. I was just hanging in there. The one thing I think attracted the producers to me was the fact that people knew me as a smart-ass, but in a fun way.” He continued, “To be honest, I didn’t think the show was gonna last. In fact, one of the first conversations I ever had with Adam was, ‘Man, how stupid is this?’”

In late 2021, Blake got entangled in rumors that he was going to be fired from the show in favor of a younger judge, Ariana Grande. In September 2021, Radar Online reported that NBC planned to replace Shelton as a coach on The Voice with Ariana Grande, who joined the show in season 21, and other younger singers. “Current top ten artists like Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Weeknd, were all hesitant about starring on a competition show before Ariana Grande signed on,” a source told the site. “After a decade on the show, producer as quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current. Blake is great but he is not in Ariana’s league.”

An anonymous agent also claimed that the decision to hire Grande was to make The Voice appeal to younger viewers. “It is time for a shake-up. The only way the show remains fresh is by constantly evolving. Huge stars that wouldn’t even consider joining the show a few months ago are now thinking again, thanks to Ariana,” the source said.

Shelton responded to the rumors in an Instagram posted by Grande in September 2021. In the Instagram post, Grande included a screenshot of a text between her and Shelton, in which the country singer shared an article about his rumored firing. “Thanks a lot Ari…Thanks a fuckin’ lot…,” he texted to her.

In the 10th anniversary episode of The Voice, Blake gushed over his wife Gwen Stefani and recalled that it was the moment that his life changed. “People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the greatest thing that has happened for you since you’ve been on The Voice?’” Blake said during the episode, where he and his fellow Voice coaches took a walk down memory lane. “That’s a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here. It’s hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here’s this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on The Voice in a black minivan. That was cool to me.”

Blake and Gwen announced their engagement in October 2020 after five years of dating. The couple first confirmed their relationship in 2015, following Gwen’s divorce from Gavin Rossdale and Blake’s split from Miranda Lambert. Though the couple finally met and fell in love on The Voice, Blake admits that their relationship would have seemed like a complete shock to him when he was younger. “If you would have told me back in 1996 that Gwen Stefani was gonna be my girlfriend, I would have laughed you out of the room,” Blake said. “You know what I’m saying? I would have thought you were crazy. Saying it right now, I almost bust out laughing. That’s how ridiculous it is.”

