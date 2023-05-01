Why Is Blake Lively Not At The Met Gala? She’ll Be Somewhere More Comfortable

She’s indisputably one of the Queens of the social event of the year, so why is Blake Lively not at the Met Gala in 2023?

Lively, after all, co-hosted the Met Gala in 2022 along with her husband Ryan Reynolds, Lin Manuel-Miranda and Regina King. The theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” with a gilded glamor dress code which Blake Lively took very seriously. The gilded age refers to the time period between 1870 and 1890 when New York City developed into its powerhouse of wealth, technology and decadence as a result of the industrial revolution.

Our imaginary celeb BFF stepped onto the Met steps in a floor-length Versace gown with billowing copper layers pinned at the waist. As she ascended the steps, she took a dramatic pause and was surrounded by assistants that unclipped the layers from her waist. Within seconds, a green train unraveled down the stairs to represent the color copper turns when it oxidizes. But Lively won’t be at the 2023 event, which honors the work of iconic (yet problematic) fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Why is Blake Lively not at the Met Gala 2023?

Blake Lively won’t be at the Met Gala in 2023 for reasons she’s yet to explain but she confirmed she wouldn’t be attending during an interview with People published on April 28, 20223.

Stepping out at the grand reopening of the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Ave flagship in New York City, Lively confirmed whether fans would see her at the Met Gala three days following. “You will not, but I will be watching.” One reporter then complimented her on her look from 2022, to which she responded: “Thank you, that’s very sweet. I’ll be wearing that on my couch on Monday.”

2022 was Lively’s 10th time attending the Met Gala which means she is a pro at making the “best dressed” list. Her look for the 2022 Met Gala was in-line with her typical gala style—typically opting for a dramatic floor-length gown. Her 2018 Met Gala look was the most comparable to her 2022 dress since they were both created by Versace, featured intricate detailing on the long train and even included a spiked headpiece.

The Tiffany & Co. event was the first time Lively made a red carpet appearance after welcoming her fourth child with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. A source confirmed to People that Blake gave birth between December 2022 and January 2023 after she posted a picture of herself on Instagram with a flat belly. “Blake and Ryan are amazing together. Ryan is a great dad. He is very sweet to Blake. They are very excited about the new baby. The older siblings have adjusted great,” the source told the outlet. “Blake is the best mom,” adds the source of the mom of four. “She is surrounded by friends that shower her with gifts for all the kids. She and Ryan are a favorite couple. It’s a goal for many of Blake’s friends to have what she has.”

At the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in 2022, Lively opened up about the mother she wants to be. “I just like to create. Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating,” she said, adding that it was important for her daughters to “see that you don’t have to choose one or the other.” She continued, “I don’t need them to choose to be a businesswoman or a mom. They can be both or neither, but I just want for them to see that anything is possible.”

The Gossip Girl star also explained that, because she’s “so obsessed with my family,” she only takes projects that she “really believe[s] in.” “I’m very into product development. If I can’t create it, I don’t want to be a part of it, just because there’s so many great things out there,” she said. “I want to create something that is missing and I love for my kids to see that across all areas.”

She also told People in November 2021 why it was “important” to her to have her children see her working. “I want to be as present of a mother as humanly possible and I want them to feel my presence, but I also think the best way to be the best mother is to show them that you can have a life and have a passion and have an identity outside of just being a mother,” she said. “I mean, being a mother is completely all-encompassing, and that doesn’t mean there are a lot of mothers who don’t have the opportunity to work as well, but just having your [own] identity is, I think, very important.”

She continued. “And teaching them that they can maintain themselves and that everything is possible [is crucial]. So it is very important for them to see me working. I bring them along, though. I mean, it’s amazing they’re not hidden under my skirt right now. I bring them everywhere. It’s so inappropriate, but I’m very lucky to be at a job that allows me to do that.”

What is the Met Gala 2023 theme?

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute takes the world by storm with celebs wearing elegant outfits and gracing the steps that lead down Fifth Avenue. However, not everyone can attain an invite just like that Since 1995, the guest list and table seating chart have been curated by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, with only around 600 people making the list each year. This year’s exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the late designer’s work at Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his eponymous label in some 150 glorious pieces.

The Met Gala was started in 1948 by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert as a fundraiser for the Costume Institute. In 1973, the Met Gala introduced its first theme, “The World of Balenciaga.” Since then, the event has had dozens of themes that attendees, including actors, singers, models and social media stars, have had to follow as part of the Met Gala’s dress code. The 2018 theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” The 2019 theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” The 2022 theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

