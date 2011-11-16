Why are Obama and Hu Jintao Smooching for Benetton?

When we first saw the photo of Obama and Chinese leader, Hu Jintao we thought it must be some sort of Photoshop prank. Upon a little more research and reading, we learned about what may be one of our top new foundations. UNHATE and the UNHATE communication projects created by United Colors of Benetton founder, Alessandro Benetton, offers a realistic perspective on peace and combatting intolerance.

With the communication project launching today in the Benetton Paris flagship store, it will be the first of many international events and initiatives centered around the symbol of the kiss. No, we don’t mean a hot and steamy makeout sesh a la Bella and Edward (although we’re dying to see that too) but rather a suggestion to move toward reconciliation and understanding of different cultures, faiths and ideas.

Some of the most important politicians on the global stage decided to smooch on behalf of the project too! Check out the video below to learn more about the movement and how you can get involved in such an important cause.