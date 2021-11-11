Adele Reveals She Was ‘F–king Devastated’ by Her Divorce—Here’s the Real Reason They Split

Since their split, fans have wondered why Adele and Simon Konecki divorced. The “Hello” singer has been notoriously private about her relationships in the past—and that includes her divorce from the father of her son. But all these years later, Adele has finally explained what really caused their split in the first place.

Adele was married to the charity executive Simon Konecki for two years before filing for divorce in 2019. The pair, who started dating in 2011, welcomed their son Angelo in 2012. Over two years after their split, the “Easy on Me” singer reflected on how their breakup impacted her in her November 2021 cover story for Rolling Stone, admitting that her divorce from Konecki “f—king devastated” her.

“I didn’t really know myself,” she told the magazine. “I thought I did. I don’t know if it was because my Saturn return or if it was because I was well and truly sort of heading into my 30s, but I just didn’t like who I was. I didn’t really know myself. I thought I did. But I just didn’t like who I was.”

The Grammy Award winner went on to note that the news of her divorce in the media only added to the difficulty of their split. “It made me really sad,” she recalled. “Then having so many people that I don’t know, know that I didn’t make that work…it f—king devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn’t do a good job.”

While Adele has since admitted how their divorce made her feel, she has also shared details about what really caused their split in the first place. Keep on reading for why Adele and Simon Konecki got divorced.

Why did Adele and Simon Konecki get divorced?

So, why did Adele and Simon Konecki get divorced? According to the British star, there was never anything that the other person really did “wrong” to cause their relationship to end—instead, it seems the pair simply fell out of love. “I was just going through the motions and I wasn’t happy,” she told Vogue for her November 2021 cover story. “Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It’s really important to me. I’ve been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since.”

The singer went on to discuss her fourth studio album, 30, out November 19, 2021. According to Adele, the album tells the story of her divorce—and she hopes for it to one day help explain her split to her son, who was only a 7-year-old at the time of his parents’ split. “He has so many simple questions for me that I can’t answer, because I don’t know the answer,” she told Vogue. “Like, Why can’t we still live together? That’s just not what people do when they get divorced. But why not? I’m like, I don’t fucking know. That’s not what society does. And: Why don’t you love my dad anymore? And I’d be like, I do love your dad. I’m just not in love. I can’t make that make sense to a nine-year-old.”