Blake Just Revealed the Real Reason Adam ‘Wasn’t Invited’ to His Wedding With Gwen

Since their nuptials in July 2021, The Voice fans have wondered why Adam Levine wasn’t at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding. Well, after months of rumors, we may have our answer.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on December 6, 2021, Blake—who married Gwen on July 3, 2021 after six years of dating—revealed that he “didn’t invite” Adam to his wedding due to an interview his former Voice co-star made on the same talk show in April 2021. During the interview, Adam joked that he doesn’t “support” Blake and Gwen’s relationship because they’re in different leagues. “I don’t support their marriage,” he said at the time. “She’s so cool, and he’s not.” When Ellen noted that Blake is “very funny and very smart,” Adam responded: “He’s vaguely charming.” He continued, “I’ll go to the wedding, and I’ll object. I will probably not be invited, now that I’m saying this on live television, but I’ll be there, somehow.”

When asked about why Adam didn’t attend his and Gwen’s nuptials, Blake joked that the Maroon 5 member’s interview on Ellen was the real reason he didn’t send Adam an invitation. “That’s the reason we didn’t invite to him to the wedding,” Blake said. “That interview he did on your show.” When asked if he would invite Adam if the interview never happened, Blake responded “Well, we’ll never know.” He continued, “I purposely did not invite Adam Levine to my wedding—and I think it’s funny.”

Blake and Gwen, who met on season 7 of The Voice, tied the knot at the country singer’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma on July 3, 2021. According to Us Weekly, Adam was in Miami at the time of Gwen and Blake’s nuptials and was seen working out at Magic City. In an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers in April 2021, Gwen revealed that she would “love” for Adam to perform at her and Blake’s wedding, but the couple decided to not have a band. “I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding,” she said at the time. “I feel like we’re not gonna have a wedding band. I feel like we’re just gonna go with, like, a playlist. We’re keeping it very simple.” She also noted that she and Blake kept their guest list small. “It’s gonna be like, my mom and my dad and just literally gonna be just family,” she said. “We are looking forward to that though. It’s gonna be fun. We’re gonna make it really fun.”

Adam, for his part, also told SiriusXM in March 2021 that he would also “love” to perform at their wedding after joking that they couldn’t “afford” him. “No, they haven’t asked me yet,” he said at the time. “I would love to. First of all, I was just literally texting with them. I love them so much. Just so funny you mentioned them because I just texted them 10 minutes ago, just like, ‘I miss you guys. I love you guys.’ Yeah, they’re the best, dude. I would love to. I’d be honored. They won’t ask me though. They’ll probably get, like, Luke Bryan or somebody.”

On an episode of The Voice in May 2021, Blake looked back at his romance with Gwen. “People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the greatest thing that has happened for you since you’ve been on The Voice?'” he said.”That’s a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here. It’s hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here’s this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on The Voice in a black minivan. That was cool to me.”

The Voice is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.