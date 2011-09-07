Who’s Dating Who: The Celebrity Edition

So many new celebrity couples have emerged this summer—they have us all wondering if they will last into Fall.

Are these sweet and some unlikely couples made for forever or are they victims (just like us) of the classic dating faux pas?

Reeks of Rebound: George Clooney and Stacy Keibler

Eternal bachelor George Clooney proved he absolutely CANNOT be alone by taking up with Stacy Keibler (Who now?) fresh off his break-up with Elisabetta Canalis.

Like us all, povera Elisabetta believed she could change Hollywood’s favorite silver fox and didn’t just share her girlish dreams with some lady friends—the 32 year-old Italian model/actress put it in permanent international print according to Popeater.

Did the “put a ring on it” pressure get to the 50 year-old actor who famously vowed to NEVER marry again?

Either way PEOPLE reports his rebound relationship with former WWE star and Dancing with the Stars contestant Stacy Keibler, 31, is going “strong.”

Of course it is. She’s hot, eager to please and infinitely less famous—he can run the show (as usual).

I mean really…who is going to take a female WWE wrestler seriously?! This relationship is exactly what a rebound should be: JUST FOR FUN.

Don’t get too attached, Stace.

Old Habits Die Hard: Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes

Now ladies, what I’m about to tell you will hurt. But if your Stylecaster reporter can’t tell you the truth, who can? Ryan Gosling is dating Eva Mendes. Yes. They were seen enjoying a casual date at Disneyland’s California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday.

PEOPLE reports the new loves on the block spent the day holding hands and getting cozy well into the night. “Like a dating couple, they always walked very closely, holding hands and their arms touching side-by-side.”

Seems Ryan, who has a thing for older women—he famously dated Sandra Bullock who is 16 years his senior— is returning to his mother-loving ways with Eva who has seven years on the 30 year-old hottie.

Not to mention, it’s a work-place romance—the pair recently filmed the drama The Place Beyond the Pines together. Um…I seem to recall another on-set romance bleeding into real life with Ryan. I think the film was called, The Notebook?

Talk about patterns, Ryan. I love you but it’s time to bust out of your comfort zone. Why don’t you try dating someone you don’t work with or who couldn’t be your mother or older sister?

Just Like Us: “On-Again, Off-Again” Two-Some Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Just Won’t Quit

The “I’m done, you’re done, we’re done, dum-dut -dut-done. Done” Song isn’t just for Rahn and Sammie of Jersey Shore (in)fame.

PEOPLE reports Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were in Steamboat Springs, Colorodo, for her friend’s wedding, and stayed to enjoy the weekend together.

How can we be sure they’re “on-again?” They rode a gondola to brunch and on-lookers a.k.a voyeurs told People, “There was plenty of P.D.A., and they seemed happy.”

Sure, it’s all well and good during a romantic reunion weekend. That is, until Justin decides to Rock Someone Else’s Body?! I’m sure Jessica will soon be Crying A River all over again.

Damn, Britney.

Who’s Cryin’ Now: Lauren Conrad Finds Love Again With Colton Haynes

Rumor has it that Lauren Conrad finally called it quits with Kyle Howard (that actor she dated from that show no one remembers) after three long years when she realized he was never going to take the next step. Many say he disapproved of her reality show fame although she has always shown herself to be the epitome of grace.

PEOPLE reports the private reality star turned mini-mogul was spotted enjoying the company of Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes at West Hollywood hot spot Trousdale.

The cutie-pie pair, who have been friends for some time, are both of MTV roots—perhaps how they bonded? He currently plays Jackson Whittemore on MTV’s Teen Wolf.

After struggling to balance a professional and personal life that seemed to be in conflict—it’s nice to see LC enjoy the fruits of all her labor.

Mazel mazel!!

All Images Courtesy of People