Who’s Buying This? The Weirdest Kate and William Memorabilia

Weddings are exciting, I get it. Royal weddings are especially exciting, I get that too. While it’s totally understandable to get engrossed in the buzz over Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ceremony of the century, something I don’t understand is the mass production of outlandish borderline creepy souvenirs to celebrate.

Ever since William put a (gorgeous, sapphire) ring on it, the media has been non-stop about covering everything from Kate’s dress, to the official florist, to Prince Harry’s date. The highly-anticipated extravaganza is only two days away now, so why not milk it some more and get a final kick out of gratuitous Royal wedding indulgences condoms, pizza, and pez dispensers included.