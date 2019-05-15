Whoopi Goldberg Just Launched a Super Cute Clothing Line, and No, We’re Not Joking

Scroll To See More Images

She’s one of few EGOT holders, a host on The View, a living legend and now the owner of a clothing brand. Icon Whoopi Goldberg has been killing the game since day one, and she’s just upped her status in 2019. Because I guess it’s only natural for the woman who’s done pretty much everything to jump into the world of fashion, Whoopi Goldberg launched a clothing line called DUBGEE. No, this is not a joke, and yes the clothes are actually very cute. You guys didn’t think Whoopi Goldberg, queen of all things entertainment would let us down with her clothing brand, did you?

Whatever your expectations for a Whoopi Goldberg-designed clothing line might have been, I’m here to tell you that you’re actually going to want to shop this brand. Goldberg is known for her unabashedly comfortable style, so of course her clothing line reflects that. However, if you’re thinking that comfy and casual equate to slouchy and unkempt, think again. Goldberg’s line is basically an elevated version of your comfiest weekend outfit. Think oversized (but still structured) blouses, joggers you can actually wear outside of the house and dresses that will make you look effortlessly cool. After seeing some of the pieces in this collection, I’m honestly mad Whoopi Goldberg is just now creating a clothing line.

And, because Whoopi Goldberg is truly a queen, several of the pieces in the line are available in both straight and plus sizes. One of the retailers at which you can purchase the line is Ashley Stewart, an online plus-size brand. This news makes me so happy, as many celebrity-designed clothing lines are not size inclusive. This one is, though, and I can’t wait to throw my next paycheck at Whoopi herself. (Well, in my dreams.) When asked why it was important to Goldberg to have extended sizing in her line, she said this: “Because one tends to go up and down and sideways, and I always want something to wear from DUBGEE.” Preach, Whoopi.

Along with Ashley Stewart, the DUBGEE collection is available at Neiman Marcus, Le Tote (an exclusive subscription retailer), on Amazon and, in the fall, at Macy’s. So, there are myriad ways to shop this cute and size-inclusive collection just in time for summer. I picked some of my favorite pieces that are available right now so you can get a little peak of what Whoopi Goldberg is offering. Whoever said beauty was pain seriously needs to shop this collection. (Read: This clothing line looks comfy and stylish AF.)

1. Mid-Rise Drawstring Cropped Jogger Pants, $248 at Neiman Marcus

Somehow, Whoopi Goldberg managed to make joggers that look nice enough to wear outside the house.

2. Button-Front Easy Shirt, $188 at Neiman Marcus

I’m obsessed with the buttons on this top.

3. Half Herringbone Capri Pants, $198 at Neiman Marcus

Hello, cute striped pants. Get in my closet, please.

4. Button-Down High-Low Cotton Poplin Tunic, $248 at Neiman Marcus

You could totally wear this top to work and be so comfy throughout the day.

5. Half Herringbone Striped Long Kimono Dress, $298 at Neiman Marcus

Yes to the sleeves on this dress.

6. Gingham Seersucker Button-Front Easy Shirt, $188 at Neiman Marcus

The classic gingham shirt we need in our lives.

7. Button-Front Cotton Poplin Shirt, $188 at Neiman Marcus

Steal your boyfriend’s buttondown, but make it fashion.

8. Striped Button-Down Shirt, $188 at Neiman Marcus

In case you were worried that the entire collection wasn’t colorful.

9. Short-Sleeve Gingham Cocoon Dress, $268 at Neiman Marcus

It’s summer, and you can never have too much gingham.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.