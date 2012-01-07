(Whoa) Klout Scores May One Day Render Anna Wintour Obsolete

In the 70s it was Studio 54 and looking super sexy, in the 80s it was ample drugs and a killer suit (a la American Pyscho), the 90s were all about club kid cache, while THIS decade has slowly progressed beyond celebrities and big money bottle service to social media stardom.

Yes, that’s right. Even pretty trust fund babies with expensive Birkins aren’t enough to woo a doorman intent on not admitting anyone with a Klout Score under 40. In this new world we live in, it’s not enough to be the IT girl of-the-moment — you now have to have tweet 24/7 and have a gazillion friends on Facebook.

So what does that mean for our beloved Fashion Week? Between exclusive invites and front row rivalries, the simplicty of a Klout Score has managed to even the playing field. While bars and clubs have already taken notice (after all, someone that tweets and blogs all the time is pretty much free advertising for any establishment), we think the fashion world would have a collective heart attack if the seating chart looked something like this:

Front Row: Kim Kardashian rules at 91, while Paris Hilton (88) and Kanye (78) round out the top three.

Second Row: Nina Garcia leads the charge at 71, with Brad Goreski and Rachel Zoe trailing at 69 and 68 respectively. (Um, awkward — let’s hope Nina sits in the middle.)

Third Row: Joe Zee and Andre Leon Talley would find themselves wedged between fashion bloggers Bryanboy (67) and Man Repeller (66) . (Yay! They can have an arm party!)

In the Way Back Getting Knocked Around by the Photogs: The one and only Anna Wintour. A paltry Klout Score of 33 won’t get you very far — but it will get you a consoling and fashionable buddy in the form of Tim Gunn. He may only have a 42, but he’s still 100 percent awesome in our books.

So while we can only dream of the day when all of our bitchy and snarky tweets result in a posh office at 4 Times Square and unlimited car service, we can rest assured in the knowledge that in the world of Klout Scores, we’re not too many points away from the velvet ropes.