WHOA! Katie Holmes Does Her Best Dominatrix For Vogue Spain

So, I guess it’s safe to say that Katie Holmes‘ shy, Scientology-centered days are over. The actress is the cover star of Vogue Espaa’s August 2011 issue, and she wears an insanely sexy black lace dress from the Lanvin Fall 2011 collection, paired with a leather dominatrix hat that looks very similar to the ones shown at the fetishistic Louis Vuitton fall show. Definitely NSFS (not safe for Suri).

The magazine clearly proposed a shoot that would portray Katie as we’ve never seen her before, and in my opinion, she was more than up for the challenge. The black and white shots of her in edgy, sheer and body-con pieces by the likes of Stella McCartney and Givenchy are beautiful, and I applaud her for stepping outside of her comfort zone. I wonder if her hubby Tom Cruise feels the same way!

Click through to see Katie’s seductive pics and be sure to tell us what you think!