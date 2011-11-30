Who Would You Cast In An Updated ‘The Princess Bride’?

We all had a blast casting the characters for Jason Reitman‘s staged reading of The Breakfast Club last month. After the smash success of the event, he’s back again: and this time, he’s taking on cult classic The Princess Bride.

The Juno director has some big shoes to fill, and we hope his casting doesn’t disappoint. To help him out, we’ve come up with some suggestions. Take a look below and please let us know who you think would be a good addition. Stay tuned for more details on who they actually choose!