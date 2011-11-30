Who Would You Cast In An Updated ‘The Princess Bride’?

We all had a blast casting the characters for Jason Reitman‘s staged reading of The Breakfast Club last month. After the smash success of the event, he’s back again: and this time, he’s taking on cult classic The Princess Bride.
The Juno director has some big shoes to fill, and we hope his casting doesn’t disappoint. To help him out, we’ve come up with some suggestions. Take a look below and please let us know who you think would be a good addition. Stay tuned for more details on who they actually choose!
- Grandson: Originally played by the incomparable Fred Savage from The Wonder Years, I think Greyson Chance (who is known to many tween girls as the second coming of the Biebs) would do a great job capturing the cute, naive nature of the grandson.
- Buttercup: Robin Wright knocked the role out of the park back in 1987. While she may be a little young, fashionista Elle Fanning would be perfect. Her stunning eyes and incredibly mature attitude would bring a new flair to an iconic role.
- Westley: The romantic male lead (originallyCary Elwes) would benefit from some Armie Hammer treatment. The sexy Social Network star is well-suited to play a buff, bold and brilliant man.
- Inigo Montoya: A fan favorite, previously played by stage legendMandy Patinkin, would be revamped with someone younger and hotter, like Diego Luna. He’s also already remade an incredible 1987 classic:Hello,Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights!
- Prince Humperdinck: James Franco would KILL this. Chris Sarandon did a bang-up job back in the day, but this villain has Franco’s name all over it.
- Vizzini: Sorry, Wallace Shawn is irreplaceable. He is the only man with the voice/swagger to pull this off.
- Fezzick: EW wants Kris Humphries, and we want him too. Who else could replace Andr the Giant?Why doesn’t he act? He would’ve been stellar in My Giant etc. Ugh, someone get this doofus an agent and give him my card. We could make magic happen.
- Miracle Max and Valerie: Charlie Day or Fred Armisen would be stellar taking over Billy Crystal‘s role, and Kristen Wiig would be the perfect updated version of Carol Kane.