Which Star Looked Best in Metallic Silver Naked Dresses at the VMAs?

While the fashion on last night’s VMA red carpet ran the gamut from sorta funny (Katy Perry and Riff Raff channeling Britney and Justin in matching denim looks), really confusing (Taylor Swift‘s light blue leotard), and meh (Kim Kardashian in Balmain), there were three ladies who decided to bring it. And by “it,” we mean their own versions of metallic silver naked dresses. Sure, all three—Jennifer Lopez, Amber Rose, and Iggy Azalea—looked like they could have been walking the carpet at the AVN Awards (the Oscars of porn), but hey, at least they got us talking. A quick breakdown:

Jennifer Lopez wowed in a silver cutout gown by Lebanese designer Charbel Zoe, and it’s safe to say that she rocked it. Whether the dress is truly stylish or not isn’t the issue: On J.Lo’s killer body (she’s 45 years old, people) it looked pretty banging.

Iggy Azalea looked fancy (sorry, we had to) in a curve-hugging shimmering silver Versace gown with cutout detailing, that—according to Iggy—was flown in from Milan and it even got its own handler to ensure it got to Los Angeles on time.

And then there’s Amber Rose. There’s not much to say about this silver thing by Laurel DeWitt, except that she certainly wasn’t about to upstaged by Kim Kardashian‘s boobs, or anything else for that matter.

Of course, the only question is: Who wore it best? Vote now!