We always love a game of “who wore it best,” but I can only stay interested in whether Audrina Patridge or Shenae Grimes made the most of that sequin mini dress for so long.

It’s time to focus on editorials and both Daria Werbowy and Catherine McNeil were shot in the same cheetah print Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2009 dress. Werbowy graces the cover of Canada’s Flare magazine for their 30th anniversary issue while McNeil pops up in Numero France.

So, who do you think wore it better?