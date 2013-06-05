Gwen Stefani Wears Same Balmain Outfit as Rihanna: Who Wore it Better?

Gwen Stefani attended the Hollywood premiere of “The Bling Ring” last night with hottie hubby Gavin Rossdale, and for the occasion she wore an outfit right off Balmain’s Spring 2013 runway, comprised of an ivory halter crop top and black leather Hammer harem pants, which she finished off with a chunky belt and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Indeed, the No Doubt front woman looked stylish but it’s not the first time we’ve seen the look: Rihanna rocked the same exact ensemble during a performance of her song “Diamonds” on Germany’s pop show “Wetten Dass” last December. It’s kind of surprising that Stefani—who’s typically ahead of the curve when it comes to runway style—would wear something a full six months after RiRi.

Regardless, check out both stars’ looks from multiple angles above, and vote in the poll below!



