Who Wore It Best: Oversized Ears Edition

Just when we thought we said goodbye to the infamous Mickey Mouse ears, it seems we were sorely mistaken.

The animalistic ears have made a comeback on February’s ELLE France cover. The cartoony look had it’s moments on runways from Louis Vuitton to Jeremy Scott, to the covers and pages of countless fashion mags and even made its way onto the red carpet perched on MK and Ashley’s head.

So it seems the Mickey Mouse trend is not ‘so last year’ after all…

But love em’ or hate em,’ you can’t help but think of your favorite childhood Disney character.

In this edition of cover wars, decide who wore the oversized ears best… Is itDaria Werbowy on Flare Canada issue or Heather Mark on the cover of ELLE France’s January mag? Tell us what you think in the comment section!