Who Wore It Best? Black One-Shoulder Gown, Melanie Vs. Rose

Last night at the Academy Awards, we were pleasantly surprised to see that most of the celebs went with minimal elegance for their looks. No huge over-the-top flops had us gasping as we watched on (shockingly).

Amongst the many popular trends of white, pleating and sweetheart necklines, the main overriding trend was of black one-shoulder gowns as seen worn by some of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters. We really dig this look and how it can be modified depending on the age and personal style of whoever may be wearing it.

This got our little wheels turning: we were mesmerized by Rose Byrne’s sequined Vivienne Westwood number but also really enjoyed Melanie Griffith’s simple YSL look. Which brings us to you all.

We’re having a serious case of the Mondays and have been debating all day who wore it better. Thus we hand it off to you to decide. Answer the poll below and tell us what you think!