Who’s Still Together From ‘The Perfect Match’? Here’s Where All the Couples Are Now—Including Shayne & Chloe

Scroll To See More Images

Warning: The Perfect Match season 1 spoilers ahead. If you’ve watched the finale, you may be wondering: Who’s still together from The Perfect Match season 1 and where are the couples now in 2023? You may be surprised by what happened after filming ended.

The Perfect Match is a Netflix reality TV dating show hosted by Nick Lachey (who also hosts Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum). The series sees former contestants from Netflix reality TV shows—including Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, The Ultimatum and The Mole—move into a villa in a tropical location, where they date each other in the hopes of finding their perfect match. Each week, contestants who don’t have a match are eliminated as new contestants arrive at the villa to try to break up couples and find a match of their own. In the end, the couple voted by the eliminated contestants as the perfect match are named the winners and receive a cash prize.

“It’s a show full of love and drama and conflict and strategy and gameplay,” The Perfect Match executive producer Chris Coelen told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2023. “Different people come in with different motivations; different people come in with different emotional baggage. There’s certainly no stated intent in this show that there is a specific goal. It’s very reflective of where they are in their lives, and they might just be looking for somebody to spend the summer with, or have a fling with — or maybe they are looking for someone who’s a life partner. It’s really up to them to figure out what their own perfect match is.”

He continued, “Obviously, Valentine’s Day is a holiday that’s rife with symbolism about love. We’re all into the new year, and we’re thinking about our lives and our partners, or lack of partners. These shows are incredibly enjoyable at any time of the year, but I love that we get to see a show like Perfect Match come out on Valentine’s Day.”

So who’s still together from The Perfect Match season 1 and where are Francesca and Damian; Dom and Georgia; Joey and Kariselle; Chloe and Shayne; Bartise and Izzy; and Nick and LC now? Read on for what we know about who’s still together from The Perfect Match season 1 and what happened to each of the final couples.

Who’s still together from The Perfect Match season 1?

Who’s still together from The Perfect Match? Read on for who’s still together from The Perfect Match season 1 and where the 2023 couples are now.

Are Francesca and Damian still together from The Perfect Match season 1?

Are Francesca and Damian still together from The Perfect Match season 1? The answer is no. Francesca and Damian broke up in episode 11 of The Perfect Match after Francesca told Damian that she didn’t think their relationship would work off camera. “I didn’t want to leave this house with anyone I wasn’t 100 percent certain on because leaving here in a relationship is so risky to me and I don’t want to do it unless I’m 100 percent certain. But I don’t know if we would work outside of this house,” Francesca told Damian. Damian told Francesca, “I already wanted to commit to you outside of this,” to which Francesca responded, “But why? What do you even like about me? I know you like that I’m attractive, but we were so bad in that compatibility challenge. We don’t sit down and have in-depth conversations about anything. I don’t know if you know me deep down and I don’t know if I know you deep down.” She continued, “I’m just unsure I can move forward.”

Before her relationship with Damian, Francesca was matched with Dom Gabriel, a contestant from The Mole season 1, and Abbey Humphreys, a cast member from Twentysomethings: Austin season 1. In a confessional after she left The Perfect Match, Francesca joked that she was going to “go home and text” her ex. “I had a great thing with Dom, and I had an amazing few days with Abbey, and me and Damian, I’m glad I explored that,” she said. “I wanna say I’m not going to go home and text my ex, but…I probably should do that. I’ve learned a lot. I’ve grown. Just gonna go home and cuddle my dog.” As of writing this, Francesca and Damian still ollow each other on Instagram. Damian also follows Francesca’s Instagram promoting her Only Fans account, @francescafarago2.0.

Who is Francesca from The Perfect Match season 1? Francesca Farago is a 30-year-old from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She was originally a contestant on Too Hot to Handle season 1, where she dated Harry Jowsey, a 25-year-old from Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. Both Francesca and Harry made it to the finale of Too Hot to Handle season 1 and received a $7,500 prize as two of the 10 winners. Francesca was also on Too Hot to Handle season 1 with Chloe Veitch, a 23-year-old from Essex, England, who also is a contestant on The Perfect Match season 1. Francesca also starred on the Love Is Blind season 1’s “After the Altar” special, where she dated Damian.

Who is Damian from The Perfect Match season 1? Damian Powers is a 31-year-old from Heidelberg, Germany. He was originally a contestant on Love Is Blind season 1, where he dated and got engaged to Giannina Gibelli, a 25-year-old from Caracas, Venezuela. Damian listed his job on Love Is Blind season 1 as a “General Manager.” Damian broke up with Giannina at their wedding in the Love Is Blind season 1 finale. In Love Is Blind season 1’s “After the Altar” special, Damian and Giannina revealed they were back together before later breaking up again off camera.

Are Dom and Georgia still together from The Perfect Match season 1?

Are Dom and Georgia still together from The Perfect Match season 1? The answer is no. Dom and Georgia were the winners of The Perfect Match season 1 after they were voted as The Perfect Match in the finale by their fellow contestants. They won a one-week all-expenses paid vacation anywhere in the world. “We won! I did not think that was going to happen. I know you were my perfect match, but I didn’t know we were The Perfect Match,” Georgia told Dom in an interview after they were named the winners.

Though Dom and Georgia haven’t confirmed their relationship, as of writing this, it seems like they broke up after The Perfect Match season 1 finished filming. The Perfect Match filmed in March 2022, according to an Instagram Story at the time posted by cast member Bartise Bowden, a contestant from Love Is Blind season 3. A month later, in April 2022, news broke that Georgia was dating Harry Jowsey, a contestant from Too Hot to Handle season 1. Harry is also the ex of Francesca Farago, another contestant from Too Hot to Handle season 1, who also starred on The Perfect Match season 1 with Dom and Georgia. (Francesca and Dom were matched before he matched with Georgia.)

Harry confirmed his and Georgia’s relationship with a TikTok video of them on the couch together in April 2022. In an interview with Page Six in August 2022, Harry confirmed that he and Georgia started dating in April 2022 and had moved in together to his home in Los Angeles. Georgia moved back to her hometown of Brisbane, Australia, in July 2022, and two dated long distance before their split later that year. “She probably wouldn’t want me to say that, but it has been very difficult,” Harry told Page Six about his and Georgia’s long-distance relationship at the time. He explained that the distance had been difficult because the two shared the same love languages: quality time and physical touch. “We take those away, and we have all this distance as being in between us,” he said. “There’s so many factors. I know my audience — they wanna hear that it’s been sunshine and rainbows all the time, but it isn’t. It’s so difficult to have something that’s long distance.”

He continued, “Thank God I’m leaving tomorrow to go see her, but the distance … it’s been very testing on our relationship because we don’t communicate in the same frequency if that makes sense. Like, she needs a couple of days to cool off things, and I need to get through whatever the issue is like right away so it can stop being serious. So we’ve had a lot of obstacles to overcome.”

Harry also revealed that he and Georgia fought hours before his Page Six interview because of a TikTok he posted of him direct messaging actress Hailee Steinfeld. “As of this morning, she wasn’t very happy with me ’cause I posted a silly TikTok that I didn’t think about, but we spoke on the phone and we laughed about it, so everything’s OK!” he said. “It was like 5 a.m., and I posted this silly TikTok where I had screenshots of my DMs with Hailee Steinfeld just exposing myself a year ago. I was very cringey. It was just something to look back and laugh at.”

“[Georgia] didn’t appreciate it. And I was like, ‘You know what, looking back, I wouldn’t appreciate it if you did that, so I apologize.’ I know everyone wants it to be this Instagram, picture-perfect Hollywood couple. I’m like, ‘No, no — we’re trying to figure it out. You got no idea. We’re worse than you guys!’”

Harry confirmed he and Georgia broke up in an interview with The Sun in November 2022. “At the moment Georgia and I are no longer together, but let me tell you my relationship with her was nothing short of amazing,” he said. “Georgia is such an incredible human being. She is one of the most amazing people I have ever met and I am beyond grateful we crossed paths.” Harry also suggested that part of the reason he and Georgia broke up was because of the pressure from social media. “I think the reason I post so much online is because I love making content. I have typically dated people that are in this same circle/business as I, so they would do so as well,” he said. However because I do open ourselves up to the public, I also open ourselves up to comments and judgment.”

He also suggested that comparisons between Georgia and Francesca also added to their breakup. “It can definitely be a double-edged sword as you and or the person you are with are constantly compared to the last person your significant other has dated,” he said. “It can be a toll on your mental health and your relationship if you let it get to you. But it is easier said than done. Not letting the media’s opinion get to you can be difficult.”

He continued, “It takes some getting used to and a lot of clear communication between you and your partner. However, I have also had very private relationships in the past couple of years that have been nothing short of amazing. I have also had some relationships where they were great but upset if I didn’t post about them via social media. It all comes down to the individual and what they need and what you want as a couple. It’s just a balance. But as far as posting about my relationships, I love to share what’s authentic to me and what I feel and want in the moment. I don’t ever plan to post my relationships. I love content and capturing memories and sometimes it just happens.”

Harry confirmed he and Georgia were back together in February 2023 after he posted a TikTok video of him and Georgia. Harry also reacted to Georgia dating Dom on The Perfect Match in a TikTok video at the time. “When she’s on a dating show and you’re not trying to watch her hook up with other guys,” Harry captioned a video of him and Georgia with the audio, “Focus, focus, focus, focus, focus, focus, focus, focus.” As of writing this, Dom and Georgia still follow each other on Instagram.

Who is Dom from The Perfect Match season 1? Dom Gabriel is a 30-year-old from Toronto, Canada. He was originally a contestant on The Mole season 6, where he was eliminated in episode four. Dom listed his job on The Mole as a “Heavy Machine Operator.” Dom was also on The Mole with William Richardson, a 30-year-old from Henderson, Nevada, who was also the winner of season 6.

Who is Georgia from The Perfect Match season 1? Georgia Hassarati is a 26-year-old from Brisbane, Australia. She was originally a contestant on Too Hot to Handle season 3, which she came in third place.

Are Joey and Kariselle still together from The Perfect Match season 1?

Are Joey and Kariselle still together from The Perfect Match season 1? The answer seems to be yes. Joey and Kariselle were one of five couples in The Perfect Match season 1 finale, along with Dom (The Mole season 1) and Georgia (Too Hot to Handle season 3); Chloe (Too Hot to Handle season 1 and The Circle season 2) and Shayne (Love Is Blind season 2); Bartise (Love Is Blind season 3) and Izzy (Too Hot to Handle season 3); and Nick (The Circle season 1) and LC (Love Is Blind season 1.) Joey and Kariselle also got engaged in The Perfect Match season 1 finale after Joey proposed to Kariselle on their last date. “You’ve been my perfect match since the day I met you. I love waking up to you every single day, and I don’t want that to ever end. I want to ask you: Will you marry me?” Joey told Kariselle in his proposal. “I want to spend the rest of my life with you, and there is no person that I wanna go through life with, besides you.”

Though Joey and Kariselle haven’t confirmed their relationship, as of writing this, it seems like they’re still together after The Perfect Match season 1 finished filming. As of writing this, Joey and Kariselle still follow each other on Instagram and have tagged each other in posts about The Perfect Match. In February 2023, Kariselle commented on an Instagram video of Joey asking people in Times Square, New York, to be his groupie after the show’s Times Square billboard was revealed. “I’m sorry do you forget how we met . . . absolutely iconic,” Kariselle commented with laughing-crying and raised hands emojis. Fans also claimed they saw Kariselle in Joey’s video. “If I’m not mistaken I see [Kariselle] in the reflection of joeys glasses,” one user commented. That same month, Joey posted an Instagram photo joking that he created an OnlyFans account, to which Kariselle commented, “No fcken way.” Joey responded to Kariselle’s comment with two eyes and laughing-crying emojis.

Who is Joey from The Perfect Match season 1? Joey Sasso is a 29-year-old from Rochester, New York. He was originally a contestant on The Circle season 1, which he played as himself and won.

Who is Kariselle from The Perfect Match season 1? Kariselle Snow is a 27-year-old from East Hanover, New Jersey. She was originally a contestant on Sexy Beasts season 1, where she dressed as a panda.

Are Chloe and Shayne still together from The Perfect Match season 1

Are Chloe and Shayne still together from The Perfect Match season 1? The answer seems to be no. Chloe and Shayne were one of five couples in The Perfect Match season 1 finale, along with Dom (The Mole season 1) and Georgia (Too Hot to Handle season 3); Joey (The Circle season 1) and Kariselle (Sexy Beasts season 1); Bartise (Love Is Blind season 3) and Izzy (Too Hot to Handle season 3); and Nick (The Circle season 1) and LC (Love Is Blind season 1.)

Though Chloe and Shayne haven’t confirmed their relationship, as of writing this, it seems like they broke up after The Perfect Match season 1 finished filming. Chloe hinted at the breakup in a TikTok video posted by Shayne’s ex-fiance from Love Is Blind season 2, Natalie Lee, in February 2023. “How long do you kiss your boyfriend?” Natalie lip syncs an audio saying, to which Chloe lip-syncs, “Every week, of course.” Ines, a contestant from The Circle France and another cast member on The Perfect Match season 1, also lip syncs, “What about you?” Natalie responds, “Like four times a week maybe.” Chloe responds, “I didn’t expect that from you and Jake.” Natalie responds, “No, me and Jake are fine. I thought you were asking about your boyfriend.” Chloe, Ines and Natalie then enter the same frame together and lip sync, “Wait what?!”

In an Instagram Story in January 2023, Natalie claimed that she and Shayne were both approached to be on The Perfect Match season 1 in September 2021 while they were still together, and that Shayne agreed to star on the show without her knowing. “I knew about the new dating show back in Sept 2021 because Shayne and I were both approached to apply for it while we were in a relationship (casting didn’t know we were together at the time),” Natalie wrote in the Instagram Story. “We told each other we declined the opportunity, but I later found out he actually didn’t decline and started the casting process in Nov 2021 without my knowledge at the time, while we were still together. We broke up and cut contact with each other sometime that November” Natalie also claimed that Shayne texted her while filming The Perfect Match and told her that he wanted to leave the show because he “still had feelings” for her after they filmed the Love Is Blind season 2 reunion together.

“While Shayne was filming the new show in Feb 2022, he texted me numerous times he wanted to leave midway through filming because he still had feelings for me after we saw each other for the first time since our breakup at the reunion show taping,” Natalie wrote. “He also asked for my support as he struggled through the online hate. Knowing there was little hope for our relationship and how excited he was to do another reality tv show, I encouraged him to continue filming and tried to pacify the onlion backlash for him through my interviews and on social media.”

Natalie also claimed that Shayne asked her to get back together after he finished filming The Perfect Match season 1. “When he returned from filming, he asked to meet up to discuss ‘us’ and ultimately I told him we shouldn’t reconcile. Then he lied about me on a podcast. He apologized for lying on the podcast via text, but any time of friendship we had fell apart as a result.” She continued, “So long story short, in response to how much shayne continued to bully and talk about me and my friends on his social media platforms, I like to spill a little tea once in a while, and yes, he was casting for the show while we were in a relationship in Nov 2021, and I’m really excited to watch the new show because of that fact :)” As of writing this, Chloe and Shayne don’t follow each other on Instagram.

Who is Chloe from The Perfect Match season 1? Chloe Veitch is a 23-year-old from Essex, England. She was originally a contestant on Too Hot to Handle season 1, where she made it to the finale and received a $7,500 prize as two of the 10 winners. Chloe was on Too Hot to Handle season 1 with Francesca Farago, a 30-year-old from Vancouver, British Columbia, who is also a contestant on The Perfect Match season 1. Chloe was also a contestant on The Circle season 2, where she played as herself and was the runner-up. She was on The Circle season 2 with Mitchell Eason, a 23-year-old from Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, whom she dated after the show but later broke up with off camera. Mitchell is also a contestant on The Perfect Match season 1.

Who is Shayne from The Perfect Match season 1? Shayne Jansen is a 33-year-old from Chicago, Illinois. He was originally a contestant on Love Is Blind season 2, where he dated and got engaged to Natalie, a 30-year-old also from Chicago, Illinois. Shayne listed his job on Love Is Blind season 2 as a “Realtor.” Natalie broke up with Shayne at their wedding at the Love Is Blind season 2 finale. Shayne was also a cast member on Love Is Blind season 2’s “After the Altar” special.

Are Bartise and Izzy still together from The Perfect Match season 1?

Are Bartise and Izzy still together from The Perfect Match season 1? The answer seems to be no. Bartise and Izzy were one of five couples in The Perfect Match season 1 finale, along with Dom (The Mole season 1) and Georgia (Too Hot to Handle season 3); Chloe (Too Hot to Handle season 1 and The Circle season 2) and Shayne (Love Is Blind season 2); Joey (The Circle season 1) and Kariselle (Sexy Beasts); and Nick (The Circle season 1) and LC (Love Is Blind season 1.

During The Perfect Match season 1 finale, Bartise and Izzy confirmed they planned to date after filming ended. “We had a great date today, talking about future plans, about kids, about our past. I definitely felt the spark increase today,” Bartise said. “I might be making a trip across the pond soon.” When asked if they were the perfect match, both Bartise and Izzy both denied they were. “The time in here has been good. But obviously, distance is a big thing. If one us said we were the perfect match, I don’t think it would be real,” Izzy said, to which Bartise responded, “I think we’re both realistic. She said it first on her date today. I would’ve been surprised if she’d said, ‘You’re my perfect match.'”

While Bartise and Izzy haven’t confirmed their relationship, it seems like they broke up after The Perfect Match season 1 finished filming but remain on good terms. As of writing this, Bartise and Izzys still follow each other on Instagram. The Perfect Match filmed in March 2022, according to an Instagram Story at the time posted by Bartise. The reunion and “After the Altar” special for Love Is Blind season 3, which Bartise starred on, filmed in fall 2022, according to Bustle. Bartise suggested he was single on the Love Is Blind season 3 “After the Altar” special after he and his ex-fiance, Nancy Rodriguez, whom he met on the show, discussed their breakup. In an interview with StyleCaster in February 2023, Nancy confirmed that she and Bartise are “not friends” following their breakup on Love Is Blind season 3. “We’re not friends. It’s been a long time,” Nancy said. “Putting myself first and knowing I want to make the best decisions with intention, there are people, not just him, in my life I’ve had to weed out. A lot of that, too, is helping me in my dating world.”

She continued, “Because if you’re not aligning with what I have to offer or you’re not bringing something to the table, what’s something that’s going to better me as a person or in our relationship? I’m sorry, you need to step to the side and I’m gonna keep swiping right until I find somebody who can truly value who I am. But most importantly, they need to know where they’re at. It makes it so much easier to create friendships and relationships with people who are currently healing, currently working on themselves. Because when people are completely unaware, or they don’t know what their actions are doing to other people, and they don’t realize that they’re hurting others, that’s a them problem. I don’t need that in my life. We need you to step aside. The last two years, I have been making room in my life and my heart and my brain space. I’ve been making space for people who have truly loved me for who I am and have cherished that and will help me to be a better Nancy than I already am.”

Nancy also confirmed that she didn’t know Bartise had been cast on The Perfect Match but revealed that she would be open to starring on the show herself. “I’m totally open to other reality TV shows. Love Is Blind was something so unique that I was like, ‘If I get picked for this, this is the one show I would actually do,'” she siad. “Because even going into it, I already felt so close with who I was professionally. Personally, before Love Is Blind, I knew this would be like, ‘Oh, if it happens, it’s an experience, sure.’ But it really did teach me a lot about myself. I’m just so glad I was able to do such a cool experience where I could learn from this, and then just be a better person.”

When asked if there were any Netflix reality TV stars she was interested in, Nancy responded, “It’s kind of like dating your cousin. I don’t know if I could do that. Because a lot of the girls in the Netflix world, I adore, and I love their personalities on the internet. So I can’t imagine dating one of their exes. It’s messy. But I just think that, at the end of the day, having an open heart and open mind to be even on a dating app, it truly has to be with intention, because you can quickly get lost in the quantity of it all versus the quality.”

Who is Bartise from The Perfect Match season 1? Bartise Bowden is a 27-year-old from San Antonio, Texas. He was originally a contestant on Love Is Blind season 1, where he dated and got engaged to Nancy, a 33-year-old from Temple, Texas. Bartise listed his job on Love Is Blind season 3 as an “Accountant.” Bartise broke up with Nancy at their wedding in the Love Is Blind season 3 finale.

Who is Izzy from The Perfect Match season 1? Izzy Fairthorne is a 22-year-old from Manchester, England. She was originally a contestant on Too Hot to Handle season 3, where she dated Jackson Mawhinney, a 29-year-old from London, England, and was a finalist.

Are Nick and LC still together from The Perfect Match season 1?

Are Nick and LC still together from The Perfect Match season 1? The answer is unclear. Nick and LC were one of five couples in The Perfect Match season 1 finale, along with Dom (The Mole season 1) and Georgia (Too Hot to Handle season 3); Chloe (Too Hot to Handle season 1 and The Circle season 2) and Shayne (Love Is Blind season 2); Bartise (Love Is Blind season 3) and Izzy (Too Hot to Handle season 3); and Joey (The Circle season 1) and Kariselle (Sexy Beasts).

During The Perfect Match season 1 finale, Nick and LC denied they were the perfect match. “The simple answer is no [we are not the perfect match,” Nick said. “We talked about it, but we can’t say we are the perfect match. I think it’d be ridiculous.” LC added that she “100 percent” agreed. She continued, “I think it would be kind of insane for us to be like, ‘Perfect match! He’s the one!’ I’m not goin to say something I don’t feel is genuine and I’m not going to say it just because we’re here.” While Nick and LC haven’t confirmed their relationship, as of writing this, they both seem to be on good terms. As of writing this, they both follow each other on Instagram.

Who is Nick from The Perfect Match season 1? Nick Uhlenhuth is a 29-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky. He was originally a contestant on The Circle season 3, where he was eliminated in fifth place in the finale. Nick played as himself and as a ghost hunter named “Vince.”

Who is LC from The Perfect Match season 1? Lauren “LC” Chamblin is a 29-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia. She was originally a contestant on Love Is Blind season 1. LC listed her job on Love Is Blind season 1 as a “Recruiter/Account Executive.” LC was also a cast member on Love Is Blind season 1’s “After the Altar” special.

Who is The Perfect Match host?

Who is The Perfect Match host? The Perfect Match season 1 host is Nick Lachey, who also hosts Netflix reality Tv dating shows Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On with his wife, Vanessa Lachey. Nick was the lead singer of the boy band 98 Degrees from 1996 to 2012. The group reunited in 2012 and are still together. Nick has also released four solo alums: SoulO, What’s Left of Me, A Father’s Lullaby and Soundtrack of My Life. He was married to Jessica Simpson from 2002 to 2006, and the two also starred in their own reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica on MTV, from 2003 to 2005. Nick is also the winner of season 5 of The Masked Singer during which he performed as the character “Piglet.”

In an interview with Distractify in March 2022, Nick explained that he and Vanessa wanted to host Love Is Blind because of how their own relationship was long distance when they first started dating. “When Netflix approached us with Love is Blind all those years ago, we jumped at the opportunity because the show really spoke to us personally,” Nick said. “When we first started dating, Vanessa was in New York and I was in Los Angeles. We didn’t get to see each other a lot so we had a lot of long phone conversations, learning everything we possibly could about each other.” He continued, “[Those conversations were] really important for building our relationship and knowing we wanted the same things before there were external pressures on the relationship.” Nick also told Distractify that he and Vanessa want contestants to “fall in love for the right reasons and then introduce everything else.”

Nick also told People in 2022 about how he thinks Love Is Blind would’ve worked for him and Vanessa if they had met in The Pods. “We’ve thought about that, often. And I really, I’m not just saying this for the benefit of this show, I think we would’ve,” he said. “We have the same birthday, we have the same passions, we have the same interests, we have the same drive. Things that motivated us.” Vanessa asked “You would’ve found me through a wall?” to which Nick responded, “I would find you anywhere.” He continued, “I really do think we would’ve found each other. I think we would’ve gravitated to each other. That’s what we did in life. Obviously, we knew each other.” Vanessa added, “We did. We had to find our journey to get to each other.”

Nick also claimed to Us Weekly in 2022 that he would’ve joined Love Is Blind if he was single. “I would. I mean, it’s fascinating,” he said. “Especially having seen the success of season 1 and seeing two loving couples still married to this day? If I watched that and I was looking for love, why wouldn’t you wanna be a part of that? You know, it’s proven to work!” He added, “This dating world is not one I ever was part of — this very superficial ‘swipe left.’ There’s so much judgment and you can Google everybody. I’m not from that era.”

The Perfect Match is available to stream on Netflix.

For more about Love Is Blind, read Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed’s 2021 book, Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way. In the book, Cameron and Lauren, who were one of two couples to marry from Love Is Blind season 1, share their “engaging and accessible love advice for the modern world” and reveal exclusive behind-the-scenes details from the Netflix series and what went down in The Pods that viewers didn’t see. The book is told from Cameron and Lauren’s alternating points of view as the fan-favorite couple dishes on what it was really like to marry a “faceless stranger” on television and opens up about how their relationship shifted—”for better and for worse”—once cameras stopped rolling and Lauren and Cameron’s relationship continued in the real world. Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way is a must-read for any Love Is Blind fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.