Who’s Still Together From ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16? ‘MAFS’ Couples Now

If you’re caught up with the reality TV show, you might be wondering who’s still together from Married at First Sight season 16.
The Lifetime TV show was created on July 2014 on FYI. The premise derives from the Danish TV show Gift Ved Første Blik. The first season took place in New York City and New Jersey and showed off three couples, who like the show describes, are married when they first meet each other. The couples then spend time together at their honeymoon and spend eight weeks together living a family lifestyle. After eight weeks, they get to decide whether of not they want to divorce or stay together on Decision DAy. There are several experts on the show that examine the couples’ compatibility with each other. For season 16, experts Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper and DeVon Franklin are reunited in host city Nashville after appearing on the show previously and recently added Dr. Pia Holec.
Talking to E! News, Dr. Pepper Schwartz revealed the tedious process in making the couples. Hundreds of people apply to the show and the experts go to churches, bars, dating apps or anywhere that people to meet to “make the prospective pool as big as people.” There’s more steps to the vetting process including a meet-and-greet, several interview sessions and psychological and background checks. The final step is a home visit from Dr. Pepper. “My hope was that we would be able to support these people and help them grow into better versions of themselves by bringing out skills to the process, by matching them through science and maybe this really could work and it could work even beyond helping these people grow and get more information about themselves, but to give them skills. And to augment what we hoped was already thought was a good match according to our scientific tools. And the more we went on, the more I believed in it because I could see people listen and learn and it was fascinating and wonderful. She continued, “It worked out beyond my wildest fantasies.”
Pastor Cal told the site about his views on marriage on the show. “I’ve learned and tell couples now that marriage doesn’t work—people work. And quite often, we want the marriage to work,” he said. “Sometimes we want to blame the marriage and say the marriage is not working, but it’s you. You’re not working. You’re not doing the things that are necessary. You’re not communicating and not being vulnerable. You got to be kind. You got to be honest. And you’re gonna have to put in the time and don’t give up too quickly.”
Since its premiere, the show’s overall success rate of marriages after the show is 20%. So who’s still together from Married at First Sight Season 16? Read more below to find out.
Who’s still together from Married at First Sight Season 16?
Here’s a list of the five couples that participated in Married at First Sight Season 17 and who are still together.
Are Shaquille and Kirsten still together from Married at First Sight Season 16?
Status: Maybe together.
Are Shaquille and Kirsten still together from Married at First Sight Season 16? Maybe. Shaq revealed to Distractify that “life hasn’t changed much” since filming the show.
When the two met at the altar, Shaq revealed that Kirsten “checked many of the boxes. Especially her presence [and] beauty at first sight.” However, Kirsten wasn’t that much impressed and was “expecting to see a man with a haircut, low beard, not just good looking.” But she did say that he was “well put together.” Throughout the series, Kirsten lightly opens up to her new husband’s appearance. “I find him attractive when he’s like — for example, when we had to get our clothes and move, like him moving boxes, that was attractive,” she explains in the episode 14. “It’s the smallest things.”
Despite being sort of cold together, the two share an affinity for their faith.”Religion is important to me and it was a deal breaker for me,” Kirsten told Distractify. “As a child and as an adult I pray daily and attend church. I want my future family to be raised in a Baptist church,” Shaq shares the same sentiment. “I would have been confused with the experts’ matchmaking process, had I been matched with a person who is not religious,” Shaq explained, while Kirsten added, “As a child and as an adult I pray daily and attend church. I want my future family to be raised in a Baptist church.”
Are Nicole and Chris still together from Married at First Sight Season 16?
Status: Still friendly
Are Nicole and Chris still together from Married at First Sight Season 16? Maybe so, but they seem friendly online. Though the couples have to have their Instagram private when the show is airing. Nicole appeared to like one of Chris’ profile pictures on Facebook.
“My biggest concern, of course, as the father is how are you gonna treat my daughter?” he asked Nicole’s new husband before adding to his list. “My concern, of course, is who is this person gonna be? Are you a criminal? Are you a scam artist? Are you, you know, just a bad person?”
Nicole also said that it’s important for Chris to “know everything about her” to know if she’s the “right person” for him. “I don’t want something to come out in six or eight months, or anytime after Decision Day and you’re like, ‘Ooh, this changes how I feel about her,'” she adds. “And then we can’t come back from that.”
Chris had some problems with what Nicole was during her teenage years. “I don’t know if I’d be able to marry the woman that Nicole was when she was younger,” he tells the cameras. “Because honestly, that reminds me of a lot of some of my exes when I dealt with and that’s not what I want in my life.”
Mark explained that the circumstances of their nuptials is unusual. “No father raises his child — who’s close to his child—and says ‘You know what? I think you should grow up and meet some guy that you don’t have any idea about and, basically, you don’t even know his family,” Mark said. “An arranged marriage, you usually know the family. We don’t know anybody. It’s a total leap of faith.”
Chris tried to alleviate some of Mark’s concerns by saying “I definitely am ready for something real. I’m a very loyal and committed person,” he said. “I know at the end of the day, we may not agree on everything. I think the important thing is to hear each other out.”
Are Domynique and Clint still together from Married at First Sight Season 16?
Status: Unknown
Are Domynique and Clint still together from Married at First Sight Season 16? The two left their partner’s that they were supposed to be paired up with. However in one teaser clip of the show, the Married at First Sight Instagram account showed a clip of Domynique kissing Clint. We have Domynique who married Mackinley. And then Clint, [who] married Gina,” the video creators shared. “What we’re about to show you, has never happened in the 16 seasons of the show, until now.” The clip is yet to show on the reality show.
Are Airris and Jasmine still together from Married at First Sight Season 16?
Status: Divorced
Are Airris and Jasmine still together from Married at First Sight Season 16? No, the couple is divorced.
In an interview with Distractify, Airris opened up about how the show affected his life outside of romance. “Between work, adjusting to marrying a stranger, and constantly being filmed, [it] did become overwhelming at times,” he admitted. “Jasmine and I relied on each other a lot when the filming aspect became too stressful for one of us. There was not a time where I felt that I would walk away during the entire process.”
Jasmine, herself had high hopes for the show. “Eventually, I realize that’s not what they want for themselves and I’m back at square one. With MAFS, I’m hoping the person selected for me has the same needs and wants in marriage and will show up for that commitment.”
Airris and Jasmine had a hurdle of being attracted to each other/ “My wife, you know, she’s a little bit more reserved, but I feel like she’s got a demon side. I’ve gotta kinda pull that demon side out of her. That’s gonna be fun. I’ve never been, like, a sex mentor, but I can show her the ways. I’ll just add that on my résumé.”
“We were existing, we were stagnant and I was just letting it be that,” Jasmine told Dr. Pepper. “I guess I’m gonna have to do a better job at initiating that with us, and trying to get the emotional connection that I need from him. In turn, he might get the emotional connection he needs from me.”
Are Clint and Gina still together from Married at First Sight Season 16?
Status: Divorced
Are Clint and Gina still together from Married at First Sight Season 16? No, they are divorced.
In one teaser clip of the show, the Married at First Sight Instagram account showed a clip of Domynique kissing Clint. We have Domynique who married Mackinley. And then Clint, [who] married Gina,” the video creators shared. “What we’re about to show you, has never happened in the 16 seasons of the show, until now.” The clip is yet to show on the reality show.
At first, the two were on board with marrying a stranger. “We clearly don’t have commitment issues,” Gina jokes in an episode, as Clint says of their dinner, “I’m committed to a relationship and it all hinges on how good this lasagna is.” As the stylists hold their breath for the “moment of truth,” they can all breathe a sigh of relief with Clint’s positive review. “This is good. This is solid. It was very, very tasty,” he assures. “Our marriage has been protected.”
Are Domynique and MacKinley still together from Married at First Sight Season 16?
Status: Divorced
Are Domynique and McKinley still together from Married at First Sight Season 16? No, in fact they left the experiment in the middle of the show and just 12 days after their wedding.
Mack opened up about their divorce process to People, “Our time was cut short and that really sucked,” he told the magazine. “I can’t say I’m glad I got a divorce or anything, because as you see in the show, I did feel let down. It sucks to be portrayed as a loser without his own place, but that’s on me.”
If they didn’t choose a divorce, Mack adds, “Maybe we wouldn’t have made it, but at least we could have said we stuck it out through the whole process.”
He also added that the age difference definitely impacted the relationship. He was 34 while she was 25. “I think you can be 25 and still be mature, but I also think you can be 25 and not ready for marriage,” he says. “I don’t hold Dom’s age against her. Even talking to Pastor Cal, I had things to say as far as when I was 25.”
“When I was 25, I was still experiencing all these things and dating and traveling, and I think that’s really what she’s looking to do, or deserves to do. So, I did have sympathy there, as far as her having more experiences,” he continues. “I don’t know if that’s specifically her age or not, but I mean, clearly, it played a part.”
He still wishes his ex-wife well though. “Sometimes you’ve got to do what’s best for you, or what you think is best for you, and I think that’s what she did,” he adds. “I’ve got love for Dom. Dom’s a good person with a good heart, and I wish her nothing but the best.”
Dominique admitted that her mom signed her up for the show and she decided to follow through and trust the process. In the show, she ended up pairing up with Clint in several teasers.
Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime, which is available to stream on Philo. Philo starts at $25 per month and offers a seven-day free trial. Sign up at Philo.com.
