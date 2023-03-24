Who’s Still Together From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4? Here Are All the Couples Who Get Married & Break Up

Scroll To See More Images

Warning: Love Is Blind season 4 spoilers ahead. If you can’t wait to see who says “I do” at the altar, you may be wondering who’s still together from Love Is Blind season 4 and where each couple is now.

Love Is Blind, which first premiered on Netflix in February 2020, follows around 30 men and women over the course of a couple weeks as they speed-date in “Pods,” where they can talk to each other but not see each other. During the 10 days, the couples can decide if they want to get engaged—still sight unseen. After the proposal, the couples meet face-to-face for the first time and go on vacation at a resort in Mexico, where they learn more about each other and meet the other couples. After the trip, the couples, who all live in the same city, return to the real world and move into an apartment together as they meet each other’s families and friends and prepare for their weddings. At the altar on their wedding days, the couples must decide whether to marry or breakup as they answer the age-old question of if love can be truly blind.

Since the premiere of Love Is Blind, the show has become one of Netflix’s highest-rated series, with more than 30 million views in its first two months. “Across the world, everybody feels the same way: Everyone wants to be loved for who they are on the inside. It doesn’t matter where you live, what you look like, how old you are, what your background is, which class you know, or social structure you feel like you’re a part of, everyone wants to be loved for who they are,” creator Chris Coelen told Variety in 2020. “In today’s society we’ve got all these ways to find love through dating apps and technology. Those things sort of counterintuitively have made people feel disposable. They’ve made people feel like it’s all surface level. It does the opposite thing it was supposed to do. So we thought, what if we took everybody’s devices away, how could we get them to focus on connecting with other people?”

Coelen also told Variety about how the connections on Love Is Blind were based on choice, which is why the relationships were that much stronger. “It was incredibly scary because nobody had to do anything, versus a show like we do Married at First Sight, you sign up and you know, you’re getting married to a stranger. Here, nobody had to do anything. It was if you find someone, if you choose. Which is so scary. They don’t have to go through with the wedding ceremony,” he said. “But assuming they found someone, could that love overcome any judgment in the real world? That’s an incredibly fascinating question. And that’s what we set out to try to examine.”

But back to Love Is Blind season 4. So…who is still together from Love Is Blind season 4 and where are the couples now? Read on for what we know about who’s still together from season 4 and which couples got married and broke up on their wedding day.

Who’s still together from Love Is Blind season 4?

Are Zack and Irina still together from Love Is Blind season 4?

Relationship status: Broken up

Are Zack and Irina still together from Love Is Blind season 4? The answer is no. Zack Goytowski and Irina Solomonova met and got engaged in The Pods on Love Is Blind season 4, but broke up at the end of their vacation in Mexico at the end of in episode 5 after they both realized their relationship wasn’t working.

In an interview with Today in March 2023, Irina explained why she and Zack broke up. “I feel like me and Zack weren’t meant to be,” Irina said. “It wasn’t anything about his looks, or anything like that, it was more of the sense of feeling this gut feeling that he wasn’t the person for me.” Zack also confirmed to Today that he and Irina haven’t spoken since their breakup. “I have not talked to Irina since Mexico. She sent me text messages, but I honestly never responded any of them,” he said.

Irina also responded to criticism over how she treated Zack during their relationship on Love Is Blind season 4 in an interview with People in March 2023. “From a communication [standpoint], I do feel like I was myself during the whole show. But I think there was moments where I wasn’t my best self, and I am excited to watch it and see all the new perspectives and learn from whatever is not my character,” Irina said. “Obviously, we’re being recorded all day, and there’s going to be moments where I’m not my best self. But I’m excited to see how everything came out and just to grow from everything and put my best foot forward.” She continued, “I have truly no bad intentions for anybody at all. So I’m excited to clean things up if there is anything.”

Irina also told People that she didn’t “regret choosing” Zack on Love Is Blind season 4. “I think that Zack was one of the best people I had a connection with in the pods,” she said. “We connected a lot about our families and trauma and life in general.” Irina also explained that there wasn’t one “specific” reason she and Zack broke up. “I don’t think there was a specific moment. I would just think it was a lot of things,” she said. “It was like maybe little mannerisms he did or maybe singing, but there was just something inside of me that I was like, ‘This isn’t the person for me.'”

Are Micah and Paul still together from Love Is Blind season 4?

Relationship status: Likely broken up

Are Micah and Paul still together from Love Is Blind season 4? The answer seems to be no. Micah Lussier and Paul Peden were not one of three couples who got married in the Love Is Blind season 4 finale, according to public court records from King County, Washington, where Seattle is located and Love Is Blind season 4 was filmed. According to King County’s official records search, Micah and Paul—like each engaged couple from Love Is Blind season 4—received their marriage application on May 2, 2022, but did not obtain a marriage certificate, which means they did not get married. The application listed the grantor as “Micah Marie Lussier” and the grantee as “Paul Hal Peden.”

Micah and Paul met and got engaged in The Pods on Love Is Blind season 4. In an interview with People in March 2023, Micah responded to edits of a love triangle between her, Paul and Kwame, another Love Is Blind season 4 contestant, who she rejected in The Pods before she got engaged to Paul. “I personally know that when I chose Paul in the pods, I did not waver on that. I never had an interest in Kwame going forward,” she said. “I think the way that I interact with people could come off as flirty, which I totally understand, but in reality, that’s how I am, that’s how I act. I want to stay genuine to who I am. I’m not going to put on a show and be stiff, I was myself.” She continued, “The only regret I would have is causing anyone else pain or causing their relationship issues. That’s something that I would regret and hope that it didn’t cause any issues.”

In an interview with Today in March 2023, Irina—another Love Is Blind season 4 contestant who was Micah’s best friend in The Pods—also responded to edits of a love triangle between her, Micah and Paul. The drama came after Irina revealed to Micah that she was had feelings for Paul after seeing him in person following her breakup with Zach, another Love Is Blind season 4 contestant whom she got engaged to in The Pods. . “I had absolutely no intention of pursuing anything with Paul,” Irina told Today. “I might have had a moment where I had a lot of alcohol, I might have been a little flirty, but I had no intention of breaking anything off with them.” She continued, “Meeting Paul just helped me realize what I felt like I had so naturally when I met Paul, I was trying so hard to have with Zack and I didn’t…So, I feel like that just was kind of like a moment where I was like, ‘Hey I don’t want to marry somebody that I’m trying to, force this connection with,” she says.

Irina also confirmed to Today that she and Micah are still best friends even after their drama over Paul. “Micah was my best friend and she still is,” she said. Micah added, “Sometimes friendships need these hurdles in order to grow and I think that her and I both grew a lot on the show. Sometimes that’s all you need is a friend to grow with and that’s hopefully something we can do in the future.”

Are Kwame and Chelsea still together from Love Is Blind season 4?

Relationship status: Married

Are Kwame and Chelsea still together from Love Is Blind season 4? The answer seems to be yes. Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin were one of three couples who got married in the Love Is Blind season 4 finale, according to public court records from King County, Washington, where Seattle is located and Love Is Blind season 4 was filmed. According to King County’s official records search, Kwame and Chelsea received a marriage application on April 26, 2022, and obtained their marriage certificate on May 4, 2022. They were one of three couples from Love Is Blind season 4 who obtained marriage certificates, confirming they got married. Both the marriage application and marriage certificate list the grantor as “Kwame Appiah” and the grantee as “Chelsea Lauren Griffin.”

Kwame and Chelsea met and got engaged in The Pods on Love Is Blind season 4. In an interview with People in March 2023, Chelsea confirmed that she has no animosity toward Micah, another Love Is Blind season 4 contestant who rejected Kwame before he got engaged to Chelsea. “It was a part of our journey,” she said. “You’re going into an experience where the person that you like is dating 15 other women. It is a very unique experience, and we are multifaceted people and it’s okay for him to make that connection that he had with Micah.” She continued, “And in Mexico, there was tequila flowing, there was a lot happening, and you have cameras all around you. It’s an elevated, intense experience.”

Chelsea told People that she noticed Kwame and Micah connecting at a pool party in Mexico but “it wasn’t in my nature to interject in their conversation.” While Kwame and Micah had “some closure that needed to happen,” Chelsea confessed that watching her fiance with his ex “was uncomfortable at times.” Chelsea continued, “I respect Kwame’s journey, and I don’t have any bad blood towards Micah. The way I see it, if someone else is so into my man, then she’s probably cool. She’s probably awesome like me. I do feel that. And there’s no bad blood there. And I just think everything happened for a reason.”

Are Jackie and Marshall still together from Love Is Blind season 4?

Relationship status: Likely broken up

Are Jackie and Marshall still together from Love Is Blind season 4? The answer seems to be no. Jackelina Bonds and Marshall Glaze were not one of three couples who got married in the Love Is Blind season 4 finale, according to public court records from King County, Washington, where Seattle is located and Love Is Blind season 4 was filmed. According to King County’s official records search, Jackie and Marshall—like each engaged couple from Love Is Blind season 4—received their marriage application on April 27, 2022, but did not obtain a marriage certificate, which means they did not get married. The application listed the grantor as “Marshall Glaze” and the grantee as “Jackelina Bonds.”

Jackie and Marshall met and got engaged in The Pods on Love Is Blind season 4. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in March 2023, Jackie explained the real reason she broke down almost out of nowhere on a date with Marshall during their vacation in Mexico. “My father, he’s sick,” she said. “He has cancer, so I have to take care of him when I go home every weekend. I make sure that my parents are good, the bill is paid — my dad can’t work no more. I have a lot of family stuff that I have to tend to. Family always comes first. And also, my brother being released from prison, it’s like I have another person to take care of.”

Jackie explained that it was hard for her to focus on the vacation while still remembering the reality of her father. “My life is not for someone who can’t be up to par in supporting me, and just making sure that you understand my life and knowing that this is always going to be a part of me,” she said. “That was an emotional moment for me because I didn’t feel like, at that moment, Marshall was up to par and ready for all of the reality that I have back home.” Marshall added, “That was extremely personal to Jackie and it’s not my place to speak on it. I’m just glad that I was there to help her through that.”

Are Tiffany and Brett still together from Love Is Blind season 4?

Relationship status: Married

Are Tiffany and Brett still together from Love Is Blind season 4? The answer seems to be yes. Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown were one of three couples who got engaged in the Love Is Blind season 3 finale, according to public court records from King County, Washington, where Seattle is located and Love Is Blind season 4 was filmed. According to King County’s official records search, Tiffany and Brett received a marriage application on April 25, 2022, and obtained their marriage certificate on May 24, 2022. They were one of three couples from Love Is Blind season 4 who obtained marriage certificates, confirming they got married. Both the marriage application and marriage certificate list the grantor as “Brett Brown” and the grantee as “Tiffany Cheri Pennywell.”

Tiffany and Brett met and got engaged in The Pods on Love Is Blind season 4. In an interview with Today in March 2023, Brett recalled the moment Tiffany fell asleep during a conversation between them in The Pods. “She had just told me that she was falling in love with me and that kind of gave me the space to tell her how I was feeling. But I’m talking and I’m realizing that I’m not really hearing anything else from the other side,” Brett said. “And then I’d come to find out that she’d fallen asleep.” Tiffany told People that she was “nervous” about how her falling asleep would affect their relationship. “I was definitely nervous to talk to him the next day to see if he forgave me and just to see how we can move past that,” she said. “Luckily, he did.” Brett also joked about his calming voice to Today. “Maybe I have another career in like calm radio or something like that, soothing people down when you’re ready to go to sleep. Just turn on Brett’s voice and I’ll put you to bed,” he said. “I don’t know, maybe she gifted me something I didn’t know that I had.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in March 2023, Tiffany explained how she fell asleep in The Pods in the first place. “Just to take you back to that moment, it was a long day. It’s hours and hours of conversations. And I’m not a nighttime person. I saw it as like, ‘Oh, let me just rest my eyes for a second,'” she said. “And unfortunately I passed out, which I really regret during that exact moment. To this day, I still don’t know what Brett was saying to me in the pods, so I’m eagerly awaiting to view that moment to see how he professes love to me. Or even if he did, I don’t know.”

Brett told Entertainment Weekly that it took him 10 minutes without Tiffany responding before he left The Pods. “Oh man, it was probably a good 10 minutes. I haven’t seen the edit, so I don’t really know what’s in [the episode], but I left the pod. When I came back in, that’s when I found out that she was asleep. So that was probably about 10 minutes,” he said. “Originally I thought it was a mechanical issue, like an audio issue with her mic. It never crossed my mind and she went night-night. But she went night-night.”

As for how she fell asleep, Tiffany explained that it was due to alcohol and exhaustion from long filming days. “Yeah, it’s more the exhaustion though,” she said. “I can’t even tell you what time it was. It was probably 11-something at night. I usually go to bed at 10, so it was more exhaustion than anything. I wasn’t drinking in the pods like that because I really wanted to be clearheaded, so unfortunately I’m going to attribute that to my sleep.”

Tiffany and Brett confirmed how long it took before they were able to speak again. “That was the next day, because I didn’t talk to him for the rest of the day. I passed out, date was over, it was time for us to go home,” Tiffany said. “It was the next day, and it was just me explaining what happened. I really don’t know what I said at that time, I was just speaking from the heart because it was not intentional. I wanted him to know that I meant everything that I said. I do regret sleeping, but I didn’t regret telling him that I was falling in love with him at that time.” Brett continued, “Honestly, when I went back to the hotel that night, when I really took the emotions out of it, I realized we’re all human. I mean, I’m pretty sure all of us can probably think of a time that we’ve been on a phone conversation with somebody that went very long and you realized you just dozed off. It wasn’t something that was intentional, so it didn’t take me that long to get over it.”

Are Zack and Bliss still together from Love Is Blind season 4?

Relationship status: Married

Are Zack and Bliss still together from Love Is Blind season 4? The answer seems to be yes. Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi were one of three couples who got married in the Love Is Blind season 4 finale, according to public court records from King County, Washington, where Seattle is located and Love Is Blind season 4 was filmed. According to King County’s official records search, Zack and Bliss received a marriage application on April 26, 2022, and obtained their marriage certificate on May 24, 2022. They were one of three couples from Love Is Blind season 4 who obtained marriage certificates, confirming they got married. Both the marriage application and marriage certificate list the grantor as “Bliss Shahdi Erika Poureetezadi” and the grantee as “Zachary Joseph Goytowski.”

Zack and Bliss met in The Pods on Love Is Blind season 4, but didn’t get engaged after Zack broke up with Bliss to propose to Irina. Zack and Irina broke up in episode 5 at the end of their vacation in Mexico after they both realized their relationship wasn’t working. Zack and Bliss seemed to have reunited after Zack’s breakup with Irina, according to a preview for Love Is Blind season 4, which showed Bliss outside of The Pods.

In an interview with Today in March 2023, Irina also responded to her feud with Bliss, who Zack rejected before he got engaged to Irina. “Me and Bliss didn’t have the best moments in the lounge, but I have absolutely no harsh feelings towards her,” Irina said. Irina also revealed that she encouraged Zack to pursue Bliss after their breakup. “I think what’s meant to be, will be,” she said.

Irina also confirmed to People that she and Bliss have no animosity. “Before me and Zack broke up, I told him, if he wanted to go to pursue something with Bliss that he should,” she said. “I have no bad blood with her at all, but I could see how she could have some bad blood with me,” She continued, “Obviously, that’s going to be uncomfortable or hard maybe to watch. But me and Zack weren’t supposed to be together, and we are not together for a reason.”

Where was Love Is Blind season 4 filmed?

Love Is Blind season 4 was filmed in Seattle, Washington. Love Is Blind season 1 was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia; season 2 was filmed in Chicago, Illinois; and season 3 was filmed in Dallas, Texas. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2020, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen explained that each season casts contestants from the same city so long distance isn’t a factor in their relationships. “It was a really interesting and diverse cast in terms of the fact that they were all from many different places originally,” he said. “But they were all living around the Atlanta area [at the time of casting]. The reason that we did that was because we wanted to give these people a real shot at making their relationships work for the long term.”

He continued, “Whether you think [love] is going to happen or not, we wanted people that would be ready to be married. If you’re really in it—genuinely in it, which was the No. 1 casting criteria—it felt to us that it was too much of a bridge for someone living in Miami and someone living in Seattle to build. We thought let’s at least start with them in the same geographical area.”

Coelen also explained to Variety in 2020 about why he wanted each Love Is Blind season to cast contestants from the same city. “We wanted people to all be living, currently in the same place. It’s too difficult if you’re from Tampa and they’re from Portland, that just throws another wrench in. We wanted to give them a real shot at making their love and their marriage working,” he said. Coelen also told Variety at the time about the locations he was looking at for future Love Is Blind seasons. “Look, the idea is that ultimately we’re going to do this in other countries—it’s very global. There’s lots of places that that we could take it. Chicago is a great place to look at, so is New York, Boston, Houston. There’s so many different places that we could go. And like I said, outside of the country as well,” he said.

Coelen also told Oprah magazine in 2020 that The Pods lasted around 10 days, which started with a series of speed dates between contestants that lasted between eight to 12 minutes. We did a ranking system, from who you though was most compatible to least compatible after the first date. Every day, the list got shorter and shorter,” Love Is Blind season 1 contestant Mark Cuevas told Oprah magazine at the time. Coelen also told Oprah magazine made the cast smaller a few days into the The Pods stage to focus on the contestants forming “real connections.” “We ended up focusing on people who were really forming real connections,” he said.

Though the dates started short, Coelen told Variety that the producers allowed contestants to have longer dates once they saw how strong their connections were. “In the beginning nobody knew who anybody was. So we structured it so that they would have an opportunity to talk to everyone. They were never given any instruction on what to say or what not to say or what they could ask about or what they couldn’t ask about. And you see on the show, some people decided to [ask] ‘How tall are you, what do you look like?'” he said. “Other people were like, ‘Why would I ever do that? That’s not the point of this.’ We really wanted it to be their own story, their own journey. We would set it up so they had the opportunity to talk to everybody. Then from that point [it was monitored]. Let’s say somebody really wanted to talk to you and you’re like, ‘Yeah, I have no interest in that person.'”

He continued, “You’re not going to talk to them. It doesn’t matter. We’re not going to arrange people to speak to one another where somebody’s like, ‘yeah, I don’t want to talk to that person.’ We just wouldn’t do that. Multiple points throughout the day we had to break and they had to eat, go to the bathroom, go do interviews, but generally we wanted to give them as much time in the pods as possible with the people that they genuinely wanted to talk to. These dates are obviously cut down but they were hours and hours and hours long.”

Who are the Love Is Blind season 4 hosts?

The Love Is Blind season 4 hosts are Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, who have hosted the series since it premiered in February 2020. The couple also hosted season 1 of Netflix’s The Ultimatum. Nick was the lead singer of the boy band 98 Degrees from 1996 to 2012. The group reunited in 2012 and are still together. Nick has also released four solo alums: SoulO, What’s Left of Me, A Father’s Lullaby and Soundtrack of My Life. He was married to Jessica Simpson from 2002 to 2006, and the two also starred in their own reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica on MTV, from 2003 to 2005. Nick is also the winner of season 5 of The Masked Singer during which he performed as the character “Piglet.” Vanessa was the 1998 Miss Teen USA and was a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight and Total Request Live on MTV. She’s the current lead in CBS’ NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i, which premiered in 2021.

In an interview with Distractify in March 2022, Nick explained that he and Vanessa wanted to host Love Is Blind because of how their own relationship was long distance when they first started dating. “When Netflix approached us with Love is Blind all those years ago, we jumped at the opportunity because the show really spoke to us personally,” Nick said. “When we first started dating, Vanessa was in New York and I was in Los Angeles. We didn’t get to see each other a lot so we had a lot of long phone conversations, learning everything we possibly could about each other.” He continued, “[Those conversations were] really important for building our relationship and knowing we wanted the same things before there were external pressures on the relationship.” Nick also told Distractify that he and Vanessa want contestants to “fall in love for the right reasons and then introduce everything else.”

Nick also told People in 2022 about how he thinks Love Is Blind would’ve worked for him and Vanessa if they had met in The Pods. “We’ve thought about that, often. And I really, I’m not just saying this for the benefit of this show, I think we would’ve,” he said. “We have the same birthday, we have the same passions, we have the same interests, we have the same drive. Things that motivated us.” Vanessa asked “You would’ve found me through a wall?” to which Nick responded, “I would find you anywhere.” He continued, “I really do think we would’ve found each other. I think we would’ve gravitated to each other. That’s what we did in life. Obviously, we knew each other.” Vanessa added, “We did. We had to find our journey to get to each other.”

Nick also claimed to Us Weekly in 2022 that he would’ve joined Love Is Blind if he was single. “I would. I mean, it’s fascinating,” he said. “Especially having seen the success of season 1 and seeing two loving couples still married to this day? If I watched that and I was looking for love, why wouldn’t you wanna be a part of that? You know, it’s proven to work!” He added, “This dating world is not one I ever was part of — this very superficial ‘swipe left.’ There’s so much judgment and you can Google everybody. I’m not from that era.”

Love Is Blind season 4 is available to stream on Netflix.

For more about Love Is Blind, read Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed’s 2021 book, Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way. In the book, Cameron and Lauren, who were one of two couples to marry from Love Is Blind season 1, share their “engaging and accessible love advice for the modern world” and reveal exclusive behind-the-scenes details from the Netflix series and what went down in The Pods that viewers didn’t see. The book is told from Cameron and Lauren’s alternating points of view as the fan-favorite couple dishes on what it was really like to marry a “faceless stranger” on television and opens up about how their relationship shifted—”for better and for worse”—once cameras stopped rolling and Lauren and Cameron’s relationship continued in the real world. Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way is a must-read for any Love Is Blind fan.

