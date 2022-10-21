Who’s Still Together From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3? A Deep Dive Into Where All the Couples Are Now

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been following the new season, you may be wondering who’s still together from Love Is Blind season 3 and where the couples are now after they left The Pods and returned to the real world.

Love Is Blind, which first premiered on Netflix in February 2020, follows around 30 men and women over the course of a couple weeks as they speed-date in “Pods,” where they can talk to each other but not see each other. During the 10 days, the couples can decide if they want to get engaged—still sight unseen. After the proposal, the couples meet face-to-face for the first time and go on vacation at a resort in Mexico, where they learn more about each other and meet the other couples. After the trip, the couples, who all live in the same city, return to the real world and move into an apartment together as they meet each other’s families and friends and prepare for their weddings. At the altar on their wedding days, the couples must decide whether to marry or breakup as they answer the age-old question of if love can be truly blind.

Since the premiere of Love Is Blind, the show has become one of Netflix’s highest-rated series, with more than 30 million views in its first two months. “Across the world, everybody feels the same way: Everyone wants to be loved for who they are on the inside. It doesn’t matter where you live, what you look like, how old you are, what your background is, which class you know, or social structure you feel like you’re a part of, everyone wants to be loved for who they are,” creator Chris Coelen told Variety in 2020. “In today’s society we’ve got all these ways to find love through dating apps and technology. Those things sort of counterintuitively have made people feel disposable. They’ve made people feel like it’s all surface level. It does the opposite thing it was supposed to do. So we thought, what if we took everybody’s devices away, how could we get them to focus on connecting with other people?”

Coelen also told Variety about how the connections on Love Is Blind were based on choice, which is why the relationships were that much stronger. “It was incredibly scary because nobody had to do anything, versus a show like we do Married at First Sight, you sign up and you know, you’re getting married to a stranger. Here, nobody had to do anything. It was if you find someone, if you choose. Which is so scary. They don’t have to go through with the wedding ceremony,” he said. “But assuming they found someone, could that love overcome any judgment in the real world? That’s an incredibly fascinating question. And that’s what we set out to try to examine.”

But back to the couples from Love Is Blind season 3. So…who’s still together from Love Is Blind season 3 and where are Alexa and Brennon; Bartise and Nancy; Cole and Zanab; Raven and SK; and Colleen and Matt now after the show finished filming? Read on for what we know about who’s still together from Love Is Blind season 3 and what happened to all the engaged couples.

Who’s still together from Love Is Blind season 3?

Are Alexa and Brennon still together after Love Is Blind season 3?

Are Alexa and Brennon still together after Love Is Blind season 3? We won’t know for sure until the Love Is Blind season 3 finale, but the answer seems like maybe. Though Alexa and Brennon don’t follow each other on Instagram, Brennon, who only follows around 150 people on Instagram, Brennon does follow a few of Alexa’s close friends on Instagram, including a friend named America, a friend named Orel Pilo, a friend named Cara Abramov and a friend named Darshir Brewington. So it’s possible Alexa and Brennon have integrated their lives together, but don’t follow each other on Instagram to not spoil their relationship.

Alexa and Brennon are also friends on Venmo, though they haven’t sent any payments to each other. Alexa is also Venmo friends with Raven Ross, another contestant from Love Is Blind season 3, while Brennon is friends with SK Alagbada, another contestant from Love Is Blind season 3, who was in a couple with Raven. “Foodddddd,” Raven wrote in a Venmo transaction to Alexa in October 2022. Raven and Colleen Reed, another contestant from Love Is Blind season 3, also Venmoed Alexa’s family member about what seemed to be a second Bachelorette party for Alexa in March 2022. “Bach pt 2,” Raven wrote in one transaction. She also wrote in another transaction, “Alexa cabana boys.”

Who is Alexa from Love Is Blind season 3? Alexa Alfia is a 27-year-old from Dallas, Texas. She listed her job on Love Is Blind season 3 as an “Insurance Agency Owner.” Her Instagram handle is @alexaalfia. According to her Linkedin, she’s an agency owner at Allstate in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, where she’s worked at since 2017. She graduated from Tel Aviv University in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies.

Who is Brennon from Love Is Blind season 3? Brennon Lemieux is a 32-year-old from Dallas, Texas. He listed his job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Water Treatment Engineer.” His Instagram handle is @brennonlemieux. According to his Linkedin, he works as an Account Sales Representative at Advantage Water Engineering, where he’s worked since August 2018. Before that, he worked as a Lab Tech at Aerotek, an Electrician at C&E Electrical Inc. and a Pharmacy Technician Trainee at CVS Pharmacy. He graduated from the University of North Texas in 2016 with a bachelor’s of science in chemistry. He also graduated from the Midwestern State University with a bachelor of applied science in chemistry. He also completed an Air Force Academy Prep Course in chemistry at the New Mexico Military Institute in 2009.

Are Bartise and Nancy still together after Love Is Blind season 3?

Are Bartise and Nancy still together after Love Is Blind season 3? We won’t know for sure until the Love Is Blind season 3 finale, but the answer seems like maybe. As of writing this, both Nancy and Bartise follow each other on Instagram. They’re also friends on Venmo, though they haven’t made any payments to each other. Nancy also hinted at change in her life in an Instagram post in September 2021, around the time she and Barnett would’ve finished filming Love Is Blind season 3, though it’s unclear what that change was. “🍂🍃Change is good 🍃 🍂 ✨Leaves change with seasons, just like we have seasons in our lives… so let’s embrace those changes in our lives! ✨ #fall #is #comingsoon #season #change #grateful #happy #latina,” she captioned the post.

Who is Bartise from Love Is Blind season 3? Bartise Bowden is a 27-year-old from Dallas, Texas. He listed his job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Senior Analyst.” His Instagram handle is @bartiseb. “Little bit of fitness, lots of fun,” his Instagram bio reads. According to his Linkedin, Bartise works as a Senior Analyst at VMG Health, where she’s worked since January 2021. Before that, she worked as a Senior Associate and Audit Associate at KPMG and an Accounting Tutor at Naveen Jindal School of Management at the University of Texas at Dallas. He graduated from the University of Texas at Dallas in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He also graduated from the University of Texas at Dallas in 2018 with a master of science in accounting.

Who is Nancy from Love Is Blind season 3? Nancy Rodriguez is a 32-year-old from Dallas, Texas. She listed her job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Real Estate Investor.” Her Instagram handle is @thenancyrodriguez. She graduated from Temple High School in Temple, Texas in 2008, where she performed as the school mascot. “For her to tell me she’s going to get married in the next 30 days. It was like okay don’t pass out, don’t pass out,” her mother, Erendira Diaz told KWTX News 10 in October 2022. Her mother continued, “I couldn’t believe it because she told me she didn’t believe in marriage. So for her, doing it I was like okay baby I’m not going to say much, but I’m here to support you.”

Are Cole and Zanab still together after Love Is Blind season 3?

Are Cole and Zanab still together after Love Is Blind season 3? We won’t know for sure until the Love Is Blind season 3 finale, but the answer seems like maybe. As of writing this, Cole follows Zanab on Instagram and has liked one of her Instagram posts, though Zanab does not follow him back. There was also a woman’s voice in a TikTok video Cole posted in September 2022 of him and his dog. “Aww,” the woman said as Cole’s dog jumped up and down as he flexed in the mirror. Cole also seemed to talk to the woman at the end of the video. “It’s just fat rolls,” he said. Cole also posted another TikTok video in February 2022 of a dark-haired woman hiding her face from the camera, though it’s unclear who she is. “What the fuck?” the woman said after Cole sang a random song. That said, there are also clues that Cole and Zanab are not still together after Love Is Blind season 3. The main one is that it doesn’t seem like they’re living together. Posts of Cole and Zanab’s respective homes show them with noticeably different decor and layouts, such as an Instagram video Cole posted in September 2022 of him with light-colored dining chairs, while Zanab posted an Instagram photo in October 2022 of her with dark-colored stools for her dining table.

Who is Cole from Love Is Blind season 3? Cole is a 27-year-old from Fort Worth, Texas. He listed his job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Realtor.” His Instagram handle is @colebrennanbarnett. “Fort Worth📍 Real Estate🏠 Outdoorsman🎣” his Instagram bio reads. According to his Linkedin, Cole is the owner of Bdellium Real Estate, which he launched in August 2019. He also works as an Acquisition Manager at JZ Home Buyer, where he’s worked since May 2020. “After graduating college with my bachelors I took a small detour to San Diego working as a Youth Pastor, until I decided to come home and jump into Real Estate. With a year and a half of Real Estate under my belt, my company Bdellium Real Estate is consistently doing 1-2 deals per month and scaling quickly. Our goal is to begin to renovate more houses, restoring the neighborhoods of Fort Worth, and to hold more rental properties, providing living solutions to renters in DFW,” Cole’s Linkedin bio reads. He graduated from The King’s University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in General Christian Studies. Cole also posts vlogs on his YouTube channel, Cole Barnett, including a video of him on the way to film Love Is Blind for the first time. “On my way to the pods to find wifey. I took this on my way to LA before I had any clue what Love is Blind was going to be like. I didn’t,” Cole wrote in the description.

Who is Zanab from Love Is Blind season 3? Zanab Jaffrey is a 32-year-old from Dallas, Texas. She’s originally from London. She listed her job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Realtor.” Her Instagram handle is @zanabjaffrey. “ZEN-ub” | Zae 🇬🇧🇵🇰 Chosen. Realtor. Globetrotter,” her Instagram bio reads. According to her Linkedin, Zanab works as a Realtor at Ebby Halliday Realtors, where she’s worked since December 2020. She also works as a Flight Attendant at American Airlines in the Dallas/Wort Worth area. Before that, she worked as an Instructor at Spenga, a Spin Instructor at LA Fitness, and a Business Media Sales Specialist at MultiView. She graduated Cum Laude from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2014 with a bachelor’s of arts in public relations and image management. She also earned an associate’s of arts degree in general studies from Tarrant County College, where she was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Are Raven and SK still together after Love Is Blind season 3?

Are Raven and SK still together after Love Is Blind season 3? We won’t know for sure until the Love Is Blind season 3 finale, but the answer seems like no. According to SK’s Linkedin, he’s moved to San Francisco, California, while Raven lists on her Facebook, Pilates by Raven, that she still lives in Dallas, Texas, where Love Is Blind season 3 filmed. SK’s Twitter also lists his location as San Francisco. Raven and SK also don’t follow each other on Instagram.

SK moved to San Francisco around January 2022 when he took a job as a co-chair of UC Launch in Berkeley, California. “UC LAUNCH is University of California’s leading accelerator program that guides startups from prototype to pitch. Since 1999, our program has helped transform early-stage startups into fundable companies. Over the past five years, our alumni have raised over $125 million, topped the Forbes 30 under 30, and 9 startups have gone on to Y Combinator,” his job description reads. SK is also a student at the University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, where he’s expected to graduate from in May 2023 with a Master of Business Administration. SK previously live in Dallas, Texas, where he worked as a Senior Data Engineer at JPMorgan Chase & Co. He started the job in 2019, two years before he filmed Love Is Blind season 3. According to Variety, Love Is Blind season 3 filmed immediately after Love Is Blind season 2, which was shot in Chicago, Illinois, wrapped in June 2021. Love Is Blind season 2 filmed for two months from April to June 2021, which means that Love Is Blind season 3 would’ve finished filming around September 2021, four months before SK took his job at UC Launch. Still, SK and Raven seem to be on good terms at least. In a post on her Instagram Story in October 2022, Raven shared a screenshot from Love Is Blind season 3 of her instructing SK in pilates with the caption, “he did so good tho.”

Who is Raven from Love Is Blind season 3? Raven Ross is a 29-year-old from Dallas, Texas. She listed her job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Pilates Instructor.” Her promoted quote was: “I’ve never given myself the time to really get to know someone before jumping into things.”Her Instagram handle is @pilatesbodyraven. According to her Linkedin, she’s a certified pilates instructor in classic pilates. She works as a Pilates Master Trainer for Club Pilates, as well as a barre instructor and a TriggerPoint foam rolling specialist. She also posts weekly workouts on her YouTube channel PilatesBodyRaven.

Who is SK from Love Is Blind season 3?? Sikiru “SK” Alagbada is a 34-year-old from San Francisco, California. He previously lived in Dallas and Austin, Texas. SK listed his job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Data Engineer.” His promoted quote was: “I wouldn’t model my relationship off of anyone because I believe it will be uniquely mine.” His Instagram handle is @sk4ever2. “Polymath | Berkeley MBA | Naijaboy 🇳🇬 Culture | Tech | Lifestyle,” his Instagram bio reads. According to his Linkedin, SK is the co-chair of UC Launch, a startup accelerator program by the University of California, in Berkeley, California. Before that, he worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co., General Motors, CGI and Egencia. He graduated from Baylor University with a bachelor’s of science in 2014 where he was a member of Model United Nations and the African Students Association. He also graduated from the University of Ibadan with a degree in physical sciences in 2007. He’s also set to graduate from the University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business with a master of business administration in May 2023.

Are Colleen and Matt still together after Love Is Blind season 3?

Are Colleen and Matt still together after Love Is Blind season 3? We won’t know for sure until the Love Is Blind season 3 finale, but the answer is maybe. Colleen and Matt don’t follow each other on Instagram and haven’t liked any of each other’s posts. However, they are friends on Venmo, though Matt’s Venmo transactions are private. Colleen, however, is still friends with many contestants from Love Is Blind season 3, including Raven Ross and Alexa Alfia. She had several transactions between the women around the time they took a girls’ trip to Scottsdale, Arizona, for a girl’s trip that seemed to be Alexa’s second Bachelorette party.

Who is Colleen from Love Is Blind season 3? Colleen Reed is a 26-year-old from Dallas, Texas. She’s originally from Pennsylvania. She listed her job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Ballet Dancer” and “Digital PR Strategist.” Her Instagram handle is @jellybean.colleen. According to her Linkedin, Colleen works as a Senior Digital PR Stratgist at Fractl, an advertising agency, where she’s worked since 2019. She’s also a dancer with Ballet North Texas. Before that, she worked at companies like the Oklahoma International Dance Festival, Dunham and Jones Law Office, Ballet Frontier and Discover Oklahoma. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 with a bachelor’s of arts in public relations and a bachelor of fine arts in ballet performance. She was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority and performed with the Oklahoma Festival Ballet and Contemporary Dance Oklahoma. “Public Relations and Marketing professional with 2+ plus years of experience in social media management, branding, and content marketing. Possess a B.A. in Public Relations and B.F.A. in Ballet Performance. Excellent communication, project management, and organization skills while instituting creativity. Experience in developing strategies in order for strong brand presence,” her Linkedin bio reads.

Who is Matt from Love Is Blind season 3? Matt Bolton is a 38-year-old from Dallas, Texas. He listed his job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Private Charter Sales Executive.” His Instagram handle is @matt_bolton24. According to his Linkedin, Matt works as a Charter Sales Executive at Leviate Air Group, where he’s worked since September 2022. Before that, he was the Vice President of LFC Industries from 2018 to 2022 and a Shop Manager from Universal Machining Industries from 2015 to 2017. He graduated from Texas State Technical College in 2015 with a degree in mechanical engineering, mechanical technology and technician skills.

Where was Love Is Blind season 3 filmed?

Love Is Blind season 3 was filmed in Dallas, Texas. Love Is Blind season 1 was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, while season 2 was filmed in Chicago, Illinois. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2020, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen explained that each season casts contestants from the same city so long distance isn’t a factor in their relationships. “It was a really interesting and diverse cast in terms of the fact that they were all from many different places originally,” he said. “But they were all living around the Atlanta area [at the time of casting]. The reason that we did that was because we wanted to give these people a real shot at making their relationships work for the long term.”

He continued, “Whether you think [love] is going to happen or not, we wanted people that would be ready to be married. If you’re really in it—genuinely in it, which was the No. 1 casting criteria—it felt to us that it was too much of a bridge for someone living in Miami and someone living in Seattle to build. We thought let’s at least start with them in the same geographical area.”

Coelen also explained to Variety in 2020 about why he wanted each Love Is Blind season to cast contestants from the same city. “We wanted people to all be living, currently in the same place. It’s too difficult if you’re from Tampa and they’re from Portland, that just throws another wrench in. We wanted to give them a real shot at making their love and their marriage working,” he said. Coelen also told Variety at the time about the locations he was looking at for future Love Is Blind seasons. “Look, the idea is that ultimately we’re going to do this in other countries—it’s very global. There’s lots of places that that we could take it. Chicago is a great place to look at, so is New York, Boston, Houston. There’s so many different places that we could go. And like I said, outside of the country as well,” he said.

Coelen also told Oprah magazine in 2020 that The Pods lasted around 10 days, which started with a series of speed dates between contestants that lasted between eight to 12 minutes. We did a ranking system, from who you though was most compatible to least compatible after the first date. Every day, the list got shorter and shorter,” Love Is Blind season 1 contestant Mark Cuevas told Oprah magazine at the time. Coelen also told Oprah magazine made the cast smaller a few days into the The Pods stage to focus on the contestants forming “real connections.” “We ended up focusing on people who were really forming real connections,” he said.

Though the dates started short, Coelen told Variety that the producers allowed contestants to have longer dates once they saw how strong their connections were. “In the beginning nobody knew who anybody was. So we structured it so that they would have an opportunity to talk to everyone. They were never given any instruction on what to say or what not to say or what they could ask about or what they couldn’t ask about. And you see on the show, some people decided to [ask] ‘How tall are you, what do you look like?'” he said. “Other people were like, ‘Why would I ever do that? That’s not the point of this.’ We really wanted it to be their own story, their own journey. We would set it up so they had the opportunity to talk to everybody. Then from that point [it was monitored]. Let’s say somebody really wanted to talk to you and you’re like, ‘Yeah, I have no interest in that person.'”

He continued, “You’re not going to talk to them. It doesn’t matter. We’re not going to arrange people to speak to one another where somebody’s like, ‘yeah, I don’t want to talk to that person.’ We just wouldn’t do that. Multiple points throughout the day we had to break and they had to eat, go to the bathroom, go do interviews, but generally we wanted to give them as much time in the pods as possible with the people that they genuinely wanted to talk to. These dates are obviously cut down but they were hours and hours and hours long.”

Who are the Love Is Blind season 3 hosts?

The Love Is Blind season 3 hosts are Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, who have hosted the series since it premiered in February 2020. The couple also hosted season 1 of Netflix’s The Ultimatum. Nick was the lead singer of the boy band 98 Degrees from 1996 to 2012. The group reunited in 2012 and are still together. Nick has also released four solo alums: SoulO, What’s Left of Me, A Father’s Lullaby and Soundtrack of My Life. He was married to Jessica Simpson from 2002 to 2006, and the two also starred in their own reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica on MTV, from 2003 to 2005. Nick is also the winner of season 5 of The Masked Singer during which he performed as the character “Piglet.” Vanessa was the 1998 Miss Teen USA and was a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight and Total Request Live on MTV. She’s the current lead in CBS’ NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i, which premiered in 2021.

In an interview with Distractify in March 2022, Nick explained that he and Vanessa wanted to host Love Is Blind because of how their own relationship was long distance when they first started dating. “When Netflix approached us with Love is Blind all those years ago, we jumped at the opportunity because the show really spoke to us personally,” Nick said. “When we first started dating, Vanessa was in New York and I was in Los Angeles. We didn’t get to see each other a lot so we had a lot of long phone conversations, learning everything we possibly could about each other.” He continued, “[Those conversations were] really important for building our relationship and knowing we wanted the same things before there were external pressures on the relationship.” Nick also told Distractify that he and Vanessa want contestants to “fall in love for the right reasons and then introduce everything else.”

Nick also told People in 2022 about how he thinks Love Is Blind would’ve worked for him and Vanessa if they had met in The Pods. “We’ve thought about that, often. And I really, I’m not just saying this for the benefit of this show, I think we would’ve,” he said. “We have the same birthday, we have the same passions, we have the same interests, we have the same drive. Things that motivated us.” Vanessa asked “You would’ve found me through a wall?” to which Nick responded, “I would find you anywhere.” He continued, “I really do think we would’ve found each other. I think we would’ve gravitated to each other. That’s what we did in life. Obviously, we knew each other.” Vanessa added, “We did. We had to find our journey to get to each other.”

Nick also claimed to Us Weekly in 2022 that he would’ve joined Love Is Blind if he was single. “I would. I mean, it’s fascinating,” he said. “Especially having seen the success of season 1 and seeing two loving couples still married to this day? If I watched that and I was looking for love, why wouldn’t you wanna be a part of that? You know, it’s proven to work!” He added, “This dating world is not one I ever was part of — this very superficial ‘swipe left.’ There’s so much judgment and you can Google everybody. I’m not from that era.”

Love Is Blind season 3 is available to stream on Netflix.

For more about Love Is Blind, read Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed’s 2021 book, Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way. In the book, Cameron and Lauren, who were one of two couples to marry from Love Is Blind season 1, share their “engaging and accessible love advice for the modern world” and reveal exclusive behind-the-scenes details from the Netflix series and what went down in The Pods that viewers didn’t see. The book is told from Cameron and Lauren’s alternating points of view as the fan-favorite couple dishes on what it was really like to marry a “faceless stranger” on television and opens up about how their relationship shifted—”for better and for worse”—once cameras stopped rolling and Lauren and Cameron’s relationship continued in the real world. Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way is a must-read for any Love Is Blind fan.

