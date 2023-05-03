Who’s Still Together From ‘Jewish Matchmaking’? The Couples That Make It

Scroll To See More Images

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Jewish Matchmaking. If you’re hooked on dating shows but can’t wait until you’ve watched the whole season to know what happens, you’ll be wanting to know who’s still together from Jewish Matchmaking, which made its debut on Netflix on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

A new series from the producers of Indian Matchmaking, Jewish Matchmaking features singles in the US and Israel as they turn their dating life over to a top Jewish matchmaker. Will using the traditional practice of “shidduchim” dating—a centuries-old matchmaking practice rooted in Orthodox Jewish tradition—help them find their soulmate in today’s world?

“Jewish Matchmaking depicts the universal search for true love,” executive producer Aaron Saidman told People. “The show is a funny, heartwarming, and always unpredictable journey that unfolds right in front of our cameras. As we do in Indian Matchmaking, we take an ancient tradition and document it in a modern context. Sometimes there’s undeniable chemistry between two singles, and sometimes it’s just awkward … and hilarious.”

Professional matchmaker and dating coach Aleeza Ben Shalom is our host and romance expert for this show and it’s an understatement to say she’s a pro, with more than 200 weddings under her belt. “This type of matchmaking is rooted in Jewish wisdom, but it’s for the whole entire world. It’s for everybody. If you want to have a great relationship, you definitely want to have clarity,” Ben Shalom, who started her business out of her home in 2007, told Insider in an interview published on May 2, 2023. “There are 15 million Jews in the world and 15 million ways to be Jewish,” Ben Shalom declares during the first episode, so let’s dive into this group of couples.

Who’s still together from Jewish Matchmaking?

Are Dani and Shaun still together from Jewish Matchmaking?

Status: Unclear.

Miami-based single Dani Bergman starts out the show with David Behar. They go on a date but clash over their cultural dissimilarities because David is Sephardic and Dani is Ashkenazi, which are two distinct subcultures of Judaism. Ashkenazic Jews are the Jews of France, Germany, and Eastern Europe and their descendants, while Sephardic Jews are the Jews of Spain, Portugal, North Africa, and the Middle East and their descendants. But the problem with David is that he actually looks more like he wants to hook up than put time and effort into a relationship. When Dani catches onto that, she decides to not take their relationship any further. That was that.

Then, Dani goes on a date with Shaun a South African man living in Hawaii, with whom she goes on some great dates. We’re not sure if they’re still together, though.

Are Ori and Karin still together from Jewish Matchmaking?

Status: Maybe together?

Ori starts off on the show with matchmaker Ben Shalom setting him up with two dates: Adi and Karin. The former doesn’t appear to meet his expectations but he does hit it off with Karin. After a great first date, it’s implied that the pair will keep seeing each other, but it’s unclear whether they’re still together today.

Are Harmonie and Ben still together from Jewish Matchmaking?

Status: Doesn’t seem so.

Harmonie is in her 40s, ready to settle down and start having kids. Ben Shalom sets her up with three guys: Aron, Adam and Ben. The first two? Meh, no real physical attraction on her part, (sidenote: Aron follows her on Insta but she hasn’t followed back!) No true chemistry with Adam either.

Ben, however, she sort of feels attracted to him—the “spark is TBD,” she says. He still follows her on Instagram but she doesn’t follow him so we’re unsure whether they’re still together but it looks like not.

Are Noah and Tav still together from Jewish Matchmaking?

Status: Together maybe?

Noah has family goals to achieve before he’s 30; namely getting married and having kids and he wants his family to be raised in a traditional setting. “I want my kids to grow up with the same Jewish traditions and culture I grew up with,” he tells the cameras. He’s matched with two Alyssa but there are two major red flags for him: “One was she was a vegan and the second was that she had two cats.” Lol. Next.

Then he was matched with Gabriela but he felt she wasn’t right for him, either, because of her alternative views on health. “I come from a background of doctors and very much into science, my whole family. So if she does not believe in classic medicine, I can see that being an issue and I don’t think I can take somebody like that home to my parents,” he said.

For Noah, it was the third time is a charm when he was introduced to Tav. After their first date, Noah said: “I’m very interested in going on another date with her. I had a blast and I always said that dates should be more like hanging out with a friend than anything else.” But, if they want to keep seeing each other, they’re going to have to figure out long-distance as Noah lives in Israel and Tav is from Arizona. They still follow each other on Instagram so things look promising!

Are Faye and Shaya still together from Jewish Matchmaking?

Status: Not.

Faye is a devoutly Orthodox Jewish woman whose faith and culture are “core parts of her identity,” she tells producers. After a date with Shaya, matchmaker Ben Shalom observed: “Heard you guys had like, electric chemistry. Like, you guys just clicked as people, as humans.” Faye gushed as she replied, “He’s so fun. Oh my goodness.” She continued, explaining that despite the initial attraction, their paths in life were too different: “We had our third date [and] we discussed where we were not so aligned, which was, like, our religious-lifestyle piece.” Faye said the different religious lifestyles can impact how they bring up a family. She also admitted that “because we were so early in the relationship and we were having already this deep conversation, we realized it makes the most sense to end.”

Are Stuart and Pamela still together from Jewish Matchmaking?

Status: Not.

Stuart goes into Jewish Matchmaking looking for ‘The One’. He first meets Hope but there’s no chemistry there. He is then introduced to Pamela and while their initial meeting seems promising, they don’t follow each other on social media so either they’re trying to keep their relationship a secret or they’re not seeing each other anymore.

Are Cindy and Daniel still together from Jewish Matchmaking?

Status: Unlikely.

Cindy goes on two dates with Daniel while in Jerusalem. The first one goes pretty well, but he’s late for the second and Cindy doesn’t appreciate his tardiness and they don’t follow each other on Instagram. However, Ben Shalom believes there might still be something there between Cindy and her ex so while Daniel and Cindy don’t work out, perhaps Cindy worked it out with a previous love.

Are Noah and Ophir still together from Jewish Matchmaking?

Status: Unlikely.

Noah and Ophir’s first meeting on the show seemed promising. “He is so sweet,” Ophir gushed after their initial encounter, adding, “And I love kids, I definitely want to have a family, and he wants to have a family too. So who knows? You know, could be a blended family.” For his part, Noah too felt like they were aligned. “She’s very outgoing, and I like her confidence. I like her personality. I think she also wants the same things that I want. I think we match up really well.” Then, he concluded with, “I’m super excited about seeing where this could go,” making it evident he and Ophir planned on seeing one another again. But a quick glance at their social media channels and neither follow each other so we have to assume this one fizzled out, too.

Are Nakysha and Evan still together from Jewish Matchmaking?

Status: There was chemistry!

Nakysha Osadchey knows what she wants. In a preview clip for the show, she tells the camera: “Sex before marriage? Absolutely yes.” She added, “You gotta try it before you buy it.” She’s initially matched with Ryan, despite the fact that his physical appearance and age were different from what she was looking for. But it turns out, that didn’t worry her.”Him being bald and his age actually really didn’t bother me that much at all. I actually really liked him, and he is pretty cute,” she later noted in the confessional. “I’ll definitely like to go out with him again so we’ll see if he feels the same.” Ryan seemingly didn’t feel the same way and Ben Shalom observed that Ryan “wasn’t really feeling like the romantic spark.”

Then, she’s matched with Evan. After one of their dates, she confessed: “I am feeling really giddy. This date did go super well, and I feel like Aleeza nailed this one. … He’s honestly everything I feel like I’ve been looking for. We seem to match up perfectly like a puzzle and he has hair so I’m just super excited.” We don’t know for sure if they’re still together but we have high hopes!

Jewish Matchmaking is available to stream on Netflix.

