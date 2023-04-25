Who’s Still Together From ‘Indian Matchmaking’ Season 3? Sima Aunty’s Successes

Scroll To See More Images

If you have a knack for dating shows on streaming sites, you might be wondering: Who’s still together from Indian Matchmaking season 3?

The premise of the show is as follows: “Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the U.S. and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.” Some couples will go all the way but some have trials and tribulations in the process.

On her methods of matchmaking, she told People, “I have a unique way of working. I don’t work for any client with whom, personally, I don’t have any eye contact. I go meet (them), see their house, how they are living. I see their business, I ask the criterias (for their match), all the definitions, what you want, what type of partner you want. When somebody gives me their biodata, I don’t accept without seeing (them in person). Without eye connection, I don’t feel like working and I don’t get the confidence. That’s my goodwill. That has taken me to the great heights.”

She also explained to NPR how marriages work in Indian culture. “In India, we don’t say arranged marriage … there is marriage and then love marriage. The marriages, they are between two families. The two families have their reputation and many millions of dollars at stake. So, the parents guide the children, and [helping] that is the work of a matchmaker.”

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that arranged marriage equals forced marriage,” creator of the series Smriti Mundhra told NPR. “The beauty of a lot of our cultural traditions is the elasticity of them. Yes, the traditional, textbook definition of arranged marriage is it’s arranged by two families. But in this modern era … the idea of arrangement is more about a recognition that marriage affects more than just the two people who are deciding to marry.”

Though Sima Aunty still has some surprises up her sleeves for the 2023 season. “In the third season, viewers will get to not only see my husband Anup, but my daughters, son-in-law, and beautiful granddaughter! Just as it is for my clients, my family has always been my biggest support system,” she said.

So who’s still together from Indian Matchmaking season 3? Read down below to find out.

Who’s still together from Indian Matchmaking season 3? See where the couples are now.

Are Priya and Vim still together from Indian Matchmaking season 3?

Status: Unlikely together

Fresh from season 2, Priya had a whirlwind in trying to find her right match. Sima Aunty paired her up with Bobby Seagull though, in the end she put him in the friend zone. Luckily, the clinical pharmacist and private chef meshed well with Vimal “Vim” Kansara who shared her love of food and traveling. The pair introduced their friends to each other and seemed to hit it off. Though, the show left us wondering if the two were still together after the season ended on a high note.

Well, it looks like things aren’t going the way they seemed as Priya and Vim are following each other on Instagram. However, they don’t seem to interact with each on social media even though they interact with other people on the show. They could be very private with their relationship but it seems like it’s unlikely they’re together.

Are Viral and Aashay still together from Indian Matchmaking season 3?

Status: Still together

Another familiar person from season 2, Viral settled with Aashay after two matches from Sima Aunty. In this season, we see that the two were going on dates in New York City and Viral traveled along with Aashay to India to meet his parents. Aashay bought his love a very expensive bracelet in his home country and the two bonded til the very end. Viral said that Sima found the “perfect guy” for her and the two said “I love you” to each other early on in the relationship.

In an interview with Brown Girl Magazine, Viral said that Aashay was “easily—hands down— the best guy I’ve dated.”

Are Shital and Niraj still together from Indian Matchmaking season 3?

Status: Still together

The lovebirds of season 2 and season 3 Shital and Niraj are still together! The Edison, New Jersey native found the one with the Miami-based oncologist and choreographer. “I feel at home with my parents and my sisters, but I’ve never had that feeling of home with a significant other,” Shital told his S.O. in season 2. “And then, when I met you, I feel at home, and I feel safe. Like, home is with you.”

In a confessional, Shital gushed about her significant other, “I love him. I love him with my whole heart. I love him. I feel so incredibly lucky that I found him because it’s just the love that, like, I will never find this kind of love ever again. I’m just really happy.”

The long-distance relationship had its ups and downs but they finally laid down the roots when Niraj asked Shital to move in with him to Miami. The two still share each other’s precious moments on social media and we can’t get enough.

Are Arti and Jamal still together from Indian Matchmaking season 3?

Status: Still together

Arti met Jamal as the guy that she wanted to go on Costco dates on. The boxing instructor saw that she was the one and they became engaged and continue to work out together as the live life “like their in a movie”

“The years in which Indian Matchmaking were shot, for me, were an incredibly impactful journey,” she captioned a post on Instagram. “As with all amazing opportunities, some incredible highs were also followed by some wrenching lows. I’m extremely grateful for my experience and feel even more humbled knowing what a journey of self-growth this has personally been for me. I hope you will stick by me through it all and watch my story.”

Indian Matchmaking is now available to stream on Netflix.

