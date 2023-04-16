Who’s Still Together From ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ S4? Couples Who Make It

Scroll To See More Images

Warning: Spoilers ahead for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season four. If you can’t get enough of strangers marrying strangers, those impatient for the tea to spill in the season finale are probably wanting to know who is still together from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season four. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

There’s a lot of content to consume in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. The original show follows couples who have received a K-1 visa, which is uniquely available to betrothed partners of US citizens. The Other Way is exactly what it sounds like—American couples who move to their partner’s home country. “It’s about love,” 90 Day Fiancé executive producer, Matt Sharp, told Gold Derby in May 2022 when asked what makes the TLC reality TV series so popular. “Love is primal, but I think we tapped into a couple of things. One is that this show is incredibly authentic. I’m a huge lover of The Bachelor and that franchise, however, we were one of the first shows to actually tell real stories about ordinary Americans and their love journeys. Also, this show is about this journey with other cultures. When we launched this show in 2014, we were on the ‘love frontier’ of this whole new era of finding people all over the world.”

He continued: “This is the most diverse show on television,” Sharp asserted. “You can challenge me on it. We featured people from 51 countries at this point. We have subtitles. We have people that don’t speak the same language and have completely different cultures. We’re trying to tell unique stories every time and when we’re in the casting process we’re evaluating people based on their personalities, backgrounds and their stories, but also we just want to tell unique, fresh, interesting stories.” So who’s still together? Read on.

Are Jen and Rishi still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

Status: Together—we’re pretty sure.

Are Jen and Rishi still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way? We think so. After meeting in a hotel lobby on a trip to India, Jen took a hard pass on Rishi, she even thought he was a “douchebag” when they first met. Fast forward a month, she said yes to his marriage proposal but the COVID-19 pandemic would pause their living together for two whole years. Rishi faced a lot of pressure from his family as they want to set up an arranged marriage and to make matters more complicated, they had no idea about his relationship with Jen. “I didn’t really know what I wanted in a relationship until I met Rishi,” Jen told the producers during the January 2023 debut episode. “His whole persona and energy is just very different from anyone I’ve ever dated.”

There was a little hiccup, however, depicted in the episode which aired on April 2, 2023. Jen had to return to Stillwell, Oklahoma, amid visa issues and admitted that “life feels like it’s on hold”. Then, Jen’s friend Randi revealed that Rishi had sent her a photo of himself “with his shirt off” right before Jen left to visit him in India. “Randi catfished Rishi before I went back to India the last time and I brushed off what Randi was saying about Rishi being unfaithful and the fact that he sent her these instant messages because I thought that it was some miscommunication of sorts,” Jen explained in a confessional. “But also because Rishi had told me that he had been faithful during our two years apart.”

She continued: “So when I see the shirtless photo that Rishi sent Randi — are you freaking kidding me dude?” she said. “I don’t know why he would send that. I genuinely am just disgusted. I’m disgusted.” But she decided she couldn’t break up with him over a photo and gave him the benefit of the doubt. “At this point, I can’t just end the relationship so quickly and easily,” Jen said. “ It’s just not that easy. I love him. I have to go back. I can’t help it.” As for whether they’re still together, we can only assume thanks to his social media posts. On March 19, 2023, they shared a collab snap with the caption “You make me happier than I ever thought I could be ❤️” using the hashtags #jenandrishi.

Are Kris and Jeymi still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

Status: Together!

Are Kris and Jeymi still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way? Kris has faced many challenges in her life but has now built a strong foundation for her family in the US. She risked everything to move to Colombia to marry Jeymi, who she has never met in person. Their wedding was planned for just days after Kris arrives in Colombia. “We both wanted to get married as soon as possible, and this was the first date the venue had,” Kris explained on the show, saying that they’d agreed to wed before even meeting each other. “I’m not nervous at all about doing what everybody else thinks is crazy.”

Kris’ children were hesitant about her moving to another country, but she says that getting pregnant as a teenager had put off her prioritizing herself for most of her young adult life and it was time that changed. “I got pregnant at 16. The very first time I had an intimate relationship. I’ve lived for my children, but now it’s time for me to have my own life,” she said on the show.

Jeymi, meanwhile, revealed her fears that Kris’ narcolepsy—a sleep disorder that can cause people to fall asleep suddenly during any hour of the day—might negatively impact their relationship. “It’s complicated because I don’t know how I can react to certain things,” Jeymi said. “I don’t know how to identify when she is going to fall asleep. So I really have no idea what it’s like when she’s here.”

While we’re not 100 percent sure Kris and Jeymi are still together, there are little hints on their social media profiles that suggest they are, including an Instagram post shared by Kris talking about how much she loves the food of Colombia. On March 27, 2023, Kris also shared an “engagement photo dump” with a loved-up photo of the couple, seemingly confirming they’re still together.

Are Nicole and Mahmoud still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

Status: Together!

Are Nicole and Mahmoud still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way? Nicole met Mahmoud in a fabric store on her last day of a spiritual tour through Egypt. On that very first day, he proposed. Nicole traveled back to Egypt three weeks later to get married, without informing her family and friends until after the fact. She was ready to go all-in on her move to Egypt, but Nicole was worried that some cultural differences may be too big to overcome, like choices of clothing. In the episode that aired on March 12, 2023, Nicole told her husband she would never wear a hijab again which caused a particularly thorny discussion. “This is how I am, and I’m never going to change my mind about that, Nicole,” said Mahmoud firmly. She responded, “I’m never going to change my mind about it either.”

It certainly seemed like the couple was destined for failure as Nicole began to collect her things and move back to the US. “You don’t want me, I’m gone. I gave up everything and I came here to be with you. And now, you say you don’t want me anymore because I won’t wear the f—ing clothes you want? F— you,” she told Mahmoud. “I want to see if you really want me or not,” he told Nicole. “What the f—, Mahmoud?” she asked. “I came all this way, you think I don’t want you?”

Later in the season, Nicole introduced her husband to her new progressive Egyptian friend, Nouran. Nouran, like Nicole, doesn’t wear a hijab or cover herself modestly. “My impression about Mahmoud is he’s very stereotypical,” Nouran told the cameras. “The typical Egyptian man … he feels safe in this [modesty] zone and feels like there’s threat outside of this zone because he doesn’t know anything else.”

When Mahmoud and Nouran butted heads over whether Nicole should be allowed to attend a co-ed yoga class—”So now you’re blaming the wrongdoings of men on Nicole, or on women? Because men are looking and staring and fantasizing, then women should accommodate to that?” He replied, “Our relationship is haram [forbidden] if my wife does that around people,”—Nicole shared later that she was “proud” of her husband for standing up for his beliefs. “She’s a strong woman, and I was actually really proud of my husband,” Nicole said. “He didn’t storm off and be mad, he just told it like he knows it and never wavered from who he is, which is really standard Mahmoud.”

On March 23, 2023, Mahmoud wished Nicole a happy birthday on Instagram, so we have to assume they’re still together. “You’re the best thing ever happened to me I love you more than anything. With age some people tend to lose their charm but you become charming wiser and more fun to spend time with. You are a beautiful soul and I am glad to make me a part of your life on this earth. I wish you a very happy birthday and hope that more fun, and joy comes to your life.” She responded: “Now I know for sure my husband is the sweetest guy on the whole planet 🌎 I love you more than anything Mr Mahmoud.”

Are Daniele and Yohan still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

Status: Together!

Are Daniele and Yohan still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way? Yes! Fresh from 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, this couple is no stranger to the struggles of living separate lives in different countries. In The Other Way, Daniele left her home and job in NYC in an effort to convince Yohan to make the Dominican Republic their forever home. “When I met Yohan, I felt an instant connection with him,” she told producers. “But it was immediately clear that our relationship would face a lot of challenges.” One month later, he proposed.

While a language barrier does provide its challenges for the couple, they felt a deep spiritual connection that they felt could help them overcome any difficulties. “Before this week, we’ve always talked about me moving to the Dominican Republic,” the New York native admitted ahead of their wedding. “But as we get closer, and closer to the wedding, it seems like he’s more and more adamant about him moving to New York City, which makes me really suspicious.”

They’ve also been shown to fight over things like money and electricity bills but it appears the couple is still going strong as she shared a loving Instagram post dedicated to him on Valentine’s Day 2023. “When @yohangeronimo and I first started dating, he told me I needed a lot of patience. I figured I was a teacher of a room full of immigrants who spoke 14 languages, none of them English,” she wrote. “How could I possibly not have patience? I learned that marriage patience is different from teacher patience. In both cases, if you don’t have patience, you’ll lose your job or your partner. I managed to keep both this year, which feels like a huge win. I love you with my entire heart, and I’m grateful to you for teaching me both how to be patient and how to love unconditionally.”

Are Gabe and Isabel still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

Status: Together! We’re pretty sure.

Are Gabe and Isabel still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way? We’re pretty sure they are. When we’re introduced to the couple, Gabe is a budding entrepreneur who traveled to Colombia for work. He met Isabel who accepted him for who he is, a transgender man, and said they felt “immediate chemistry”. As their relationship fortifies, so do their fears of acceptance. “That night we went out, we was kissing, we was dancing. We was hugging. It was a great night,” Gabe told producers during their January 2023 debut, before admitting he was “relieved” to find out Isabel didn’t want to have sex on their first meeting. “Because she did not know that I was trans.”

As the first trans person to feature on the show, Gabe admitted to ET in February 2023 that there was a unique pressure. “It feels like I have to live up to an expectation,” he said. “And it’s scary, because I never know what I’m doing. I’m kind of just winging it at life. So it’s just … I just don’t know what to expect, ever. Because I just I don’t plan anything. Really.” He added: “I always give people my social media before I even get on the date with them, before, like, I even give them my phone number. … Because people, when you see me, they won’t know.”

Indeed, Isabel was surprised that Gabe is trans and had no idea. “I began to see photos of his surgery. I began seeing that he was a trans guy,” she said during a confessional. “That was a big surprise for me. I would have never noticed because Gabe just looks like a man. I had a lot of questions because when I met him, I didn’t see any feminine traits in his body, voice, his face. Everything was perfectly of a man.” She expanded on this point in a later episode. “I didn’t know what I was going to find in a physical sense,” she said during the February 19 episode. “I didn’t even know what those surgeries entailed. For me, [being intimate] was something incredible — and still is.”

While the couple hasn’t confirmed whether they’re still together, Isabel shared a loving message to Gabe on April 1, 2023, praising him for telling his parents he’s trans. “I will only say that truth brings peace of mind,” Isabel wrote as she reposted a clip of the series. “I love you @paboga1.”

Are Debbie and Oussama still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

Status: Presumed together?

Are Debbie and Oussama still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way? We believe so. They connected through a love of art and despite Debbie being 43 years his senior, fell in love because their souls connected. Debbie packed her bags to spend the rest of her life in Morocco with Oussama in The Other Way. Although she faced skepticism from her family, Debbie goes in with her eyes and heart wide open. “He commented about my artwork and he was very complimentary,” Debbie told producers during her debut on the February 20, 2023, episode. “We had so much in common. And he would send me pictures of his painting and poetry.” She added: “I knew Oussama was younger, but I didn’t know how much younger until we met in person. At first, I said, ‘Look, Oussama, I just can’t do this. You’re too young.’ But he made me see that it wasn’t about the age and circumstances. It’s about a deeper level of connectivity and us being a team.”

Debbie’s son Julien isn’t so wild about their romance, though. “Ever since I told Julian I was moving to Morocco to marry Oussama, he’s been pretty hateful about it,” the Georgia native told producers in a later scene. “He thinks I’m going to get used and abused, and he thinks I’m gonna be, like, lost in the Sahara Desert or something.” In the episode that aired on March 19, 2023, Oussama told Debbie he wanted her to move back to the United States, which caused a fight. “I had expectations, and I believed your word to me, that you loved me, and we were to get married and now you’re telling me you’re not going to marry me, and this is a two-month test drive?” Debbie asked.

Oussama argued they needed to get to know each other “in reality” before making a life-long commitment but Debbie wasn’t convinced. “This was my prince charming and I’m starting to see somebody that I don’t even know anymore,” she said during a confessional. All seems fine between them for now, however. In an episode that aired on March 23, 2023, the couple were shown to be having a great time riding a camel through the desert. “Debbie, when she ride[s] the camel, I feel very, very funny and very happy,” he said during a confessional. “She just lets the inner girl inside of her get alive again.” He added, “She is crazy, but this the reason why makes me love her — because I’m crazy, too.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is available to stream on TLC via Discovery+. Here’s how to watch it for free.

