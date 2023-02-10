Who Did SK Cheat on Raven With? He Told the Other Woman ‘Love Is Blind’ Was For Money & Raven Was Just a ‘Friend’

Scroll To See More Images

If you watched the “After the Final Altar” special, you may be wondering: Who did SK cheat on Raven with after Love Is Blind season 3 and where they now after they broke up over his infidelity?

Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada were two of 30 contestants from Love Is Blind season 3, which premiered on Netflix on October 19, 2022 and followed 15 men and 15 women from the Dallas, Texas, as they speed-dated in “Pods” where they can talk but not see each other. During their 10 days in “The Pods”, the couples decide if they wanted to get engaged—still sight unseen—or end their relationships for a better connection with someone else. After the proposal, the couples meet face-to-face for the first time and go on a honeymoon, where they learn more about each other and meet the other couples. After the trip, the couples, who all live in the same city, return to the real world and move into an apartment together as they meet each other’s families and friends and prepare for their weddings. At the altar on their wedding days, the couples must decide whether to marry or breakup as they answer the age-old question of if love can be truly blind.

Since Love Is Blind premiered on Netlix in 2020, the show has become one of service’s highest-rated series, with more than 30 million views in its first two months. “Across the world, everybody feels the same way: Everyone wants to be loved for who they are on the inside. It doesn’t matter where you live, what you look like, how old you are, what your background is, which class you know, or social structure you feel like you’re a part of, everyone wants to be loved for who they are,” creator Chris Coelen told Variety in 2020. “In today’s society we’ve got all these ways to find love through dating apps and technology. Those things sort of counterintuitively have made people feel disposable. They’ve made people feel like it’s all surface level. It does the opposite thing it was supposed to do. So we thought, what if we took everybody’s devices away, how could we get them to focus on connecting with other people?”

Coelen also told Variety about how the connections on Love Is Blind were based on choice, which is why the relationships were that much stronger. “It was incredibly scary because nobody had to do anything, versus a show like we do Married at First Sight, you sign up and you know, you’re getting married to a stranger. Here, nobody had to do anything. It was if you find someone, if you choose. Which is so scary. They don’t have to go through with the wedding ceremony,” he said. “But assuming they found someone, could that love overcome any judgment in the real world? That’s an incredibly fascinating question. And that’s what we set out to try to examine.”

But back to Raven and SK. So…who did SK cheat on Raven with after Love Is Blind season 3 and where are they now? Read on for what we know about who SK cheated on Raven with after the Love Is Blind season 3 “After the Altar” special and what Raven has said about SK since.

Who did SK cheat on Raven with after Love Is Blind season 3?

Who did SK cheat on Raven with after Love Is Blind season 3? In the final episode of the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special in February 2023, Raven revealed that she and SK broke up after he cheated on her. “That really sucks. Since then, a lot has changed. My world is completely different. Because SK cheated on me, and now our relationship is over. It’s so crazy to watch it back and remember my feelings then,” Raven said in a clip recorded on her phone months after she and SK got re-engaged on Love Is Blind: After the Altar.

She continued, “I was so happy. I really was so invested in the person that everyone saw and everyone loved. That’s the person that I saw and I loved everyday too. So to see everything that has happened since then is so hard. Because that was not the person I thought I was with. I cannot imagine opening up to someone like I opened up to SK. That’s always been my personal challenge and I know it’s a blessing in disguise and I can take that into another relationship. I know in my heart I still believe in love, of course. This is someone I trusted with anything. I still believe in love, and I’m so happy for my friends who have found that. They are my biggest inspiration, and I know it’s coming for me.”

So who did SK cheat on Raven with after Love Is Blind season 3? In a TikTok video in November 2022, a woman by the TikTok handle @emmwho9 claimed that she went on a date with a Love Is Blind season 3 cast member who was still with his fiance he met on the show. “Put a finger down if you went on a date in April with a guy from Hinge and then you see that he’s actually on the show Love Is Blind, and that he met you after the show was filmed, but is still with the same girl right now,” she said before putting her finger down.

In another TikTok video, the user confirmed the cast member was SK. The video included a clip of SK, as well as screenshots of texts from him. “What’s up Em…it’s SK from Hinge,” SK wrote, to which the user responded, “Hello. Hi.” In another text, SK wrote, “I’m honestly ready to plan our ramen date coz I’d date to have to go without you lol. When are u free this week,” to which the user responded, “Emmm can I let you know. I’m having a bad week I’m extremely behind.” In another text, SK complimented the user on a bikini photo she went. “WOOW give me a minute…my phone is too hot to handle at the moment lol. Bathing suit looks fire on you.” The user also included screenshots of Instagram DMs between her and SK, as well as DMs she sent to Raven on Instagram after she learned that she and SK were still together when they went on a date. “I’m guessing you have now seen the video since SK unfollowed me, as you can see the last text he sent me was 4 months ago. I’m so sorry, but if you were together then I am sending you receipts of everything incase you want them,” the user wrote in the DM. She captioned the video, “I didn’t want to do this, but hate to see cheating men get away with it.”

In a TikTok live at the time, Raven responded to cheating accusations and confirmed she and SK were still together “Rumors are rumors, and we’re fine,” she said. “That’s my man, and I’m sticking beside him.”

Soon after, another woman by the TikTok handle @hannahbethstyle posted a video claiming she and SK dated on and off from 2019 to 2022. “It all started in 2019… we became good friends & started dating (bf/gf, attended weddings, birthday celebrations, etc.) Broke up mutually & remained friends,” Hannah wrote in the video, which also included time-stamped texts and photos of her and SK from 2019 to 2022. “We left Ibiza & flew back to Madrid. I asked to see his phone to send pics to myself but ended up seeing messages from a contact name “fiance.” I waited to front him until dinner bc I was trying to wrap my head around what I saw,” Hannah wrote later in the video. She continued, “This is the dinner where I asked about finding a ‘fiance’ in his phone & he told me it was for the LIB show but it was just for $ & they were friends only…I didn’t 100% believe him but he never gave me a reason to not trust him so I just trusted his word & it made sense (at the time).”

She continued, “I brought my reservations one more time before we flew home and said I should meet raven if this is all fake, and he agreed. I found her on IG, liked her pics & didn’t think anything of it. Until..As we were waiting outside for an Uber, I glance over & see him receive an IG notification from her and the message said, ‘Ummm who this?’ With my profile attached. He says to me: ‘I told you I was going to handle it.’ So I was like that’s weird but ok..” Hannah went on to include texts and photos of her and SK, going on vacation together and planning trips up until September 2022, two months before the Love Is Blind season 3 reunion premiered where SK and Raven confirmed they were back together.

In a joint statement on their Instagrams in November 2022, Raven and SK confirmed they had broken up after the cheating rumors. “We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways,” the statement read “Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time.” The statement concluded, “Thank you for following our love story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything.”

Who is Raven from Love Is Blind season 3?

Who is Raven from Love Is Blind season 3? Raven Ross is a 29-year-old from Dallas, Texas. She listed her job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Pilates Instructor.” Her promoted quote was: “I’ve never given myself the time to really get to know someone before jumping into things.”Her Instagram handle is @pilatesbodyraven. According to her Linkedin, she’s a certified pilates instructor in classic pilates. She works as a Pilates Master Trainer for Club Pilates, as well as a barre instructor and a TriggerPoint foam rolling specialist. She also posts weekly workouts on her YouTube channel PilatesBodyRaven.

Who is SK from Love Is Blind season 3?

Where was Love Is Blind season 3 filmed?

Love Is Blind season 3 was filmed in Dallas, Texas. Love Is Blind season 1 was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, while season 2 was filmed in Chicago, Illinois. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2020, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen explained that each season casts contestants from the same city so long distance isn’t a factor in their relationships. “It was a really interesting and diverse cast in terms of the fact that they were all from many different places originally,” he said. “But they were all living around the Atlanta area [at the time of casting]. The reason that we did that was because we wanted to give these people a real shot at making their relationships work for the long term.”

He continued, “Whether you think [love] is going to happen or not, we wanted people that would be ready to be married. If you’re really in it—genuinely in it, which was the No. 1 casting criteria—it felt to us that it was too much of a bridge for someone living in Miami and someone living in Seattle to build. We thought let’s at least start with them in the same geographical area.”

Coelen also explained to Variety in 2020 about why he wanted each Love Is Blind season to cast contestants from the same city. “We wanted people to all be living, currently in the same place. It’s too difficult if you’re from Tampa and they’re from Portland, that just throws another wrench in. We wanted to give them a real shot at making their love and their marriage working,” he said. Coelen also told Variety at the time about the locations he was looking at for future Love Is Blind seasons. “Look, the idea is that ultimately we’re going to do this in other countries—it’s very global. There’s lots of places that that we could take it. Chicago is a great place to look at, so is New York, Boston, Houston. There’s so many different places that we could go. And like I said, outside of the country as well,” he said.

Coelen also told Oprah magazine in 2020 that The Pods lasted around 10 days, which started with a series of speed dates between contestants that lasted between eight to 12 minutes. We did a ranking system, from who you though was most compatible to least compatible after the first date. Every day, the list got shorter and shorter,” Love Is Blind season 1 contestant Mark Cuevas told Oprah magazine at the time. Coelen also told Oprah magazine made the cast smaller a few days into the The Pods stage to focus on the contestants forming “real connections.” “We ended up focusing on people who were really forming real connections,” he said.

Though the dates started short, Coelen told Variety that the producers allowed contestants to have longer dates once they saw how strong their connections were. “In the beginning nobody knew who anybody was. So we structured it so that they would have an opportunity to talk to everyone. They were never given any instruction on what to say or what not to say or what they could ask about or what they couldn’t ask about. And you see on the show, some people decided to [ask] ‘How tall are you, what do you look like?'” he said. “Other people were like, ‘Why would I ever do that? That’s not the point of this.’ We really wanted it to be their own story, their own journey. We would set it up so they had the opportunity to talk to everybody. Then from that point [it was monitored]. Let’s say somebody really wanted to talk to you and you’re like, ‘Yeah, I have no interest in that person.'”

He continued, “You’re not going to talk to them. It doesn’t matter. We’re not going to arrange people to speak to one another where somebody’s like, ‘yeah, I don’t want to talk to that person.’ We just wouldn’t do that. Multiple points throughout the day we had to break and they had to eat, go to the bathroom, go do interviews, but generally we wanted to give them as much time in the pods as possible with the people that they genuinely wanted to talk to. These dates are obviously cut down but they were hours and hours and hours long.”

Who were the Love Is Blind season 3 hosts?

The Love Is Blind season 3 hosts were Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, who have hosted the series since it premiered in February 2020. The couple also hosted season 1 of Netflix’s The Ultimatum. Nick was the lead singer of the boy band 98 Degrees from 1996 to 2012. The group reunited in 2012 and are still together. Nick has also released four solo alums: SoulO, What’s Left of Me, A Father’s Lullaby and Soundtrack of My Life. He was married to Jessica Simpson from 2002 to 2006, and the two also starred in their own reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica on MTV, from 2003 to 2005. Nick is also the winner of season 5 of The Masked Singer during which he performed as the character “Piglet.” Vanessa was the 1998 Miss Teen USA and was a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight and Total Request Live on MTV. She’s the current lead in CBS’ NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i, which premiered in 2021.

In an interview with Distractify in March 2022, Nick explained that he and Vanessa wanted to host Love Is Blind because of how their own relationship was long distance when they first started dating. “When Netflix approached us with Love is Blind all those years ago, we jumped at the opportunity because the show really spoke to us personally,” Nick said. “When we first started dating, Vanessa was in New York and I was in Los Angeles. We didn’t get to see each other a lot so we had a lot of long phone conversations, learning everything we possibly could about each other.” He continued, “[Those conversations were] really important for building our relationship and knowing we wanted the same things before there were external pressures on the relationship.” Nick also told Distractify that he and Vanessa want contestants to “fall in love for the right reasons and then introduce everything else.”

Nick also told People in 2022 about how he thinks Love Is Blind would’ve worked for him and Vanessa if they had met in The Pods. “We’ve thought about that, often. And I really, I’m not just saying this for the benefit of this show, I think we would’ve,” he said. “We have the same birthday, we have the same passions, we have the same interests, we have the same drive. Things that motivated us.” Vanessa asked “You would’ve found me through a wall?” to which Nick responded, “I would find you anywhere.” He continued, “I really do think we would’ve found each other. I think we would’ve gravitated to each other. That’s what we did in life. Obviously, we knew each other.” Vanessa added, “We did. We had to find our journey to get to each other.”

Nick also claimed to Us Weekly in 2022 that he would’ve joined Love Is Blind if he was single. “I would. I mean, it’s fascinating,” he said. “Especially having seen the success of season 1 and seeing two loving couples still married to this day? If I watched that and I was looking for love, why wouldn’t you wanna be a part of that? You know, it’s proven to work!” He added, “This dating world is not one I ever was part of — this very superficial ‘swipe left.’ There’s so much judgment and you can Google everybody. I’m not from that era.”

Love Is Blind season 3 is available to stream on Netflix.

For more about Love Is Blind, read Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed’s 2021 book, Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way. In the book, Cameron and Lauren, who were one of two couples to marry from Love Is Blind season 1, share their “engaging and accessible love advice for the modern world” and reveal exclusive behind-the-scenes details from the Netflix series and what went down in The Pods that viewers didn’t see. The book is told from Cameron and Lauren’s alternating points of view as the fan-favorite couple dishes on what it was really like to marry a “faceless stranger” on television and opens up about how their relationship shifted—”for better and for worse”—once cameras stopped rolling and Lauren and Cameron’s relationship continued in the real world. Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way is a must-read for any Love Is Blind fan.

