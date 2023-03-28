Sebastian Lletget Seemingly Admits To Cheating on Becky G 3 Months After Proposing—‘A 10 Minute Lapse In Judgement’

After confessing to a “10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot” on March 27, 2023, everyone is wondering who Sebastian Lletget cheated on Becky G with, especially considering they’ve only been engaged for three months.

The FC Dallas midfielder popped the question to his pop star girlfriend in December 2022 after six years of dating. In a romantic Instagram post that shared a video of the proposal, Becky G gushed about her partner, writing in the caption: “I once had a dream… In that dream I walked all the way down the Manhattan Beach pier where we had our first date, our first kiss and where we have watched countless sunsets through out various different seasons in our life together…As I got to the end of the pier you got down on one knee and asked me to be yours forever… Sebastian you made that dream come true. It was even more pure, more honest, more emotional, more beautiful than I could have ever imagined it to feel. Yes. A million times yes.”

But a day after her fiancé made a raw confession on Instagram that apparently referenced his infidelity, Becky G was spotted celebrating her win for Best Latin Pop Song at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023… sans engagement ring.

Who did Sebastian Lletget Cheat on Becky G with?

Who did Sebastian Lletget Cheat on Becky G with? The identity of the person Lletget supposedly cheated on hasn’t been revealed but an anonymous woman posted videos and images of the soccer star supposedly caught red-handed. “Sebastian, your boyfriend, cheated on you in February and I have all the proof,” she wrote in the post addressed to Becky G. “I can send them to you privately. A lot of the press is contacting me because I will not remain silent.” The post includes a brief video and a voice message he reportedly sent her.

In response to the rumors, Lletget shared a lengthy statement to Instagram on March 27, 2023, in which he seemingly apologized to his fiancé. “As an athlete, I have always tried to hold myself to higher [sic] standard, recognizing the blessings and privileges in my career. When I reflect on the past 7 years of my life, I know in my heart that I couldn’t have achieved a lot of my personal & professional growth, let alone navigate the challenges in my life without the love & support of Becky by my side,” he wrote.

“Yet behind this abundance, there is a reality I’ve hid from everything around me. I have struggled with personal trauma and acute anxiety compounded by my own denial, pride and bad decisions. Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot. Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person who I should never take for granted or put at risk.”

The statement continued: “While this anonymous internet stalker – who I never met, unlike they claimed – had an ultimate goal that was not clear, for me it has been a wake-up call. The loudest alarm of my life. I can’t keep running from demons. I know that any actions made that put us here should have never happened to begin with. Pushing right up to the very boundaries of lines that should have never been crossed only hurts me and the people I love most.”

“This past week of chaos & pain has forced me to face the consequences of my actions, my fears, & my lapses from the past have half-heartedly been participating in therapy, knowing I have deeply rooted anger and mental health issues that require the same commitment and treatment that I devote to my physical well-being. If I am to be the man I aspire to be, I have to do better. I have decided to commit myself to a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing…”

The statement concluded: “To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown be unconditional love. Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve.” Becky, meanwhile, hasn’t responded publicly to the rumors.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.