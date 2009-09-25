Who Says Lyrics: John Mayer’s New Single

John Mayer has generously presented us with the first single from his new album Battle Studies. The song is entitled “Who Says,” as in “Who says I can’t get stoned?” (actual lyric–love it). We all know that John Mayer’s songs are quite lyric-based; he has never been one to resort to cheesy generalizations or common, boring lines about love, loss, or whatever it is that other musicians croon about. Instead, he fills his songs with anecdotes, jokes, and irony.

Check out the video below, and tell us what you think!