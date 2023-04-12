Who Is Replacing Ryan Seacrest on ‘Live’? He’s Kelly Ripa’s Real & Work Husband

After announcing he’s leaving Live With Kelly & Ryan after six years, the question of who’s replacing Ryan Seacrest has been on everyone’s lips. The former host of American Idol became a co-host on the show in 2017 after Kelly Ripa’s former co-host, Michael Strahan, left the show after four years in 2016. Seacrest is also an executive producer on the show.
“Not only is Kelly Ripa one of the most talented live hosts in broadcast TV, she’s also become a very dear friend to me over the years. It’s consistently been my privilege and pleasure to work alongside Kelly with all her incredible talents, charm and humor – whether hosting the Disney Christmas Day Parade special with her a decade ago or guest co-hosting alongside her on Live, it’s always just been easy and fun to share a set with her, and we have a blast,” Seacrest said in a statement at the time. “I’ve been so fortunate in my career to be a part of some incredible TV programs, and I’m excited to join daytime’s top entertainment talk show, and most importantly, I couldn’t think of anyone I’d rather share this new chapter with than Kelly Ripa – she’s a dream broadcast partner, and I can’t wait to start.” Here’s who’s replacing Seacrest on the beloved morning show and when his last day will be.
Who’s replacing Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly & Ryan?
Who’s replacing Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly & Ryan? Mark Conseulos, whom viewers would know as an actor on All My Children and Ripa’s real-life husband has filled in for Seacrest from time to time over the years and will be permanently taking up the mantel as co-host from April 17, 2023. “As a fan-favorite guest host for years, Mark is no stranger to the Live family,” Gelman said in a statement. “Having him join the show is so special for us and we’re sure that viewers will feel the same.” “Goodbyes are never easy, but we look forward to welcoming Ryan back regularly with open arms,” said executive producer Michael Gelman in a statement provided to People, published on February 16, 2023.
“To have Mark join me at that desk every day, it’s a dream come true,” Ripa told People on having her husband join her at the Live desk. “We’ve been so uniquely blessed… It’s going to be off the rails!” she added with a laugh. “I had filled in so many times and had a blast every single time,” Consuelos said, who guest-hosted 92 times during his wife’s tenure before replacing Seacrest at the helm. “Some people would die to have this opportunity. No one does it like she does… I can’t think of anybody that I feel more safe with, and protected by, than Kelly.”
Ripa and Conseulos met and fell in love on the set of All My Children in 1995. They eloped the very next year and have three children together: Michael Joseph (born June 2, 1997), Lola Grace (born June 16, 2001), and Joaquin Antonio (born February 24, 2003).
When is Ryan Seacrest leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan?
When is Ryan Seacrest leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan? On Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet Live, the show revealed for the first time that Seacrest‘s last day as co-host will be Friday, April 14, 2023. “Nothing will change between the three of us, it’s just Ryan will get to have his coffee later,” said Ripa, per ET, who has hosted the show since 2001.
Why is Ryan Seacrest leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan?
Why is Ryan Seacrest leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan? Seacrest announced in an Instagram post on February 16, 2023, that he was leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan after almost six years as the daytime talk show’s co-host. “I’m going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share,” he captioned a series of Instagram photos of him and his Live co-host, Kelly Ripa, over the years. “When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season. I’ve been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers everyday, one of the best parts of the gig.”
In his post, Seacrest explained that he was leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan to focus on his jobs as the host of American Idol; his KIIS-FM radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest; and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, as well as his charity, Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios. He also confirmed he was replaced by Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos. “I’ll be transitioning out of Live this Spring to shoot the 21st season of American Idol in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve, and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country,” he wrote. “I’m looking forward to coming back to guest host in the future and Kelly, I promise to forever share my food photos, chicken eggs, and olive oil with you. And congratulations to my brother Mark, feel free to remodel my dressing room!”
Ripa also reacted to Seacrest’s exit news in her own Instagram post. “OK NOW we’re empty nesters. When your friends become work mates become family,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her and Seacrest. “Congratulations @ryanseacrest on surviving six winters in NYC! I’m proud of you and am forever in your corner. And @instasuelos welcome home, or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship.”
Rumors began in February when a source told TMZ on February 16, 2023, of Seacrest’s announcement that he plans to move back to Los Angeles from New York City (where he moved to film Live With Kelly and Ryan) and plans to also start his own olive oil business. TMZ reported that Seacrest has his own property that produces olive oil and “it’s a passion that aligns with his passion for food.”
A source also told Page Six on February 18, 2023, that exhaustion from hosting Live With Kelly, as well as On Air With Ryan Seacrest affected Seacrest’s decision to leave Live With Kelly and miss an increasing number of episodes leading up to his announcement. “Some of Ryan’s absences created tension with everyone involved on the show,” the insider said. “But everyone cares about him and respects him and just wants to make sure he’s OK.” The source also confirmed that Ripa was well aware of Seacrest’s plans to leave long before he announced it. “They started talking about Ryan leaving last summer, and when they announced Ryan’s departure, both Kelly and Ryan wanted to put whatever issues — arising from the workplace and Ryan’s other responsibilities — they had behind them,” the insider said. The source continued, “They’ve known each other for 20 years and, regardless of recent strains, it is a real friendship.”
Another source told Page Six that Seacrest found the schedule of Live With Kelly “punishing” and hated living in New York City. “It’s not just ‘Live.’ Ryan has to travel to audition cities for Idol — they just went to Hawaii. It’s exhausting,” the insider said. The source continued, “It is hard doing ‘Live’ every day. It’s a grueling schedule. There are double tapings and he runs between his radio show and Live. He’ll have a 10-minute break and they’ll say, ‘Come and do some one-liners for the radio show.’”