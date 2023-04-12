Who Is Replacing Ryan Seacrest on ‘Live’? He’s Kelly Ripa’s Real & Work Husband

After announcing he’s leaving Live With Kelly & Ryan after six years, the question of who’s replacing Ryan Seacrest has been on everyone’s lips. The former host of American Idol became a co-host on the show in 2017 after Kelly Ripa’s former co-host, Michael Strahan, left the show after four years in 2016. Seacrest is also an executive producer on the show.

“Not only is Kelly Ripa one of the most talented live hosts in broadcast TV, she’s also become a very dear friend to me over the years. It’s consistently been my privilege and pleasure to work alongside Kelly with all her incredible talents, charm and humor – whether hosting the Disney Christmas Day Parade special with her a decade ago or guest co-hosting alongside her on Live, it’s always just been easy and fun to share a set with her, and we have a blast,” Seacrest said in a statement at the time. “I’ve been so fortunate in my career to be a part of some incredible TV programs, and I’m excited to join daytime’s top entertainment talk show, and most importantly, I couldn’t think of anyone I’d rather share this new chapter with than Kelly Ripa – she’s a dream broadcast partner, and I can’t wait to start.” Here’s who’s replacing Seacrest on the beloved morning show and when his last day will be.

Who’s replacing Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly & Ryan?

Who’s replacing Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly & Ryan? Mark Conseulos, whom viewers would know as an actor on All My Children and Ripa’s real-life husband has filled in for Seacrest from time to time over the years and will be permanently taking up the mantel as co-host from April 17, 2023. “As a fan-favorite guest host for years, Mark is no stranger to the Live family,” Gelman said in a statement. “Having him join the show is so special for us and we’re sure that viewers will feel the same.” “Goodbyes are never easy, but we look forward to welcoming Ryan back regularly with open arms,” said executive producer Michael Gelman in a statement provided to People, published on February 16, 2023.

“To have Mark join me at that desk every day, it’s a dream come true,” Ripa told People on having her husband join her at the Live desk. “We’ve been so uniquely blessed… It’s going to be off the rails!” she added with a laugh. “I had filled in so many times and had a blast every single time,” Consuelos said, who guest-hosted 92 times during his wife’s tenure before replacing Seacrest at the helm. “Some people would die to have this opportunity. No one does it like she does… I can’t think of anybody that I feel more safe with, and protected by, than Kelly.”

Ripa and Conseulos met and fell in love on the set of All My Children in 1995. They eloped the very next year and have three children together: Michael Joseph (born June 2, 1997), Lola Grace (born June 16, 2001), and Joaquin Antonio (born February 24, 2003).

When is Ryan Seacrest leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan?

When is Ryan Seacrest leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan? On Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet Live, the show revealed for the first time that Seacrest‘s last day as co-host will be Friday, April 14, 2023. “Nothing will change between the three of us, it’s just Ryan will get to have his coffee later,” said Ripa, per ET, who has hosted the show since 2001.