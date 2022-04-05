Here Are the Frontrunners to Replace Kanye at Coachella After He Dropped Out at the Last Minute

Sunday Service is canceled. After Kanye’s Coachella spot was dropped, the pressing question remains: Who will be his replacement?

The news comes after the Grammys barred him from performing at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022. West subsequently pulled his spot from Coachella, according to TMZ. Page Six reported that the rapper told his ex-wife Kim that he was “going away to get help” and would not be “making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements.”

Top acts like Justin Bieber and The Weeknd are speculated to replace the DONDA rapper, according to Hits Daily Double. Tyler, the Creator is also top choice for Hollywood favorites. The Call Me When You Get Lost rapper recently won the Grammy for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Melodic performance and is currently completing his North American tour.

Travis Scott is also one of the main contenders, with the AstroWorld rapper previously rumored to be performing along West during his originally scheduled set. This would mark Scott’s first major performance since his fatal Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston, Texas left 10 dead and hundreds of others injured.

These top headliners will join the ranks of star-studded headliners with Harry Styles and Billie Eilish on April 15, 16, 17 and the following weekend April 20, 21, and 22. Eilish. who recently performed at the Oscars and the Grammys, will headline the Saturday slot and Styles, who announced a new album and released a new single on March 31 will headline the Friday slot.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.