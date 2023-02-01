Who Will Replace Amy Robach & TJ Holmes as GMA3’s Next Hosts? ABC Could ‘Poach’ These NBC Anchors

Since news they were taken off the air, Good Morning America viewers have wondered: Who will replace Amy Robach and TJ Holmes as GMA3‘s next hosts and who will be ABC News’ new anchors?

ABC News confirmed on January 27, 2023, that Robach and Holmes were no longer anchors on GMA 3: What You Need to Know after reports they had an affair since early 2022 and cheated on their spouses. (Robach was married to actor Andrew Shue, while Holmes was married to lawyer Marilee Fiebig.) The network also confirmed that Robach was also no longer a host on 20/20. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions,” an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later.”

Page Six reported on November 30, 2022, that Good Morning America hosts, Robach and Holmes, had left their spouses in August 2022 after a months-long affair. A source told the site at the time that Robach and Holmes’ affair started in March 2022 after they began training together for the New York City Marathon, which they were photographed together at on November 6, 2022, less than three weeks before news broke of their scandal. A source told People on December 1, 2022, that their romance started when Holmes helped Robach through a past “heartache” she was experiencing. “Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something,” the insider said.

A week later, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in an internal call on December 5, 2022, that Robach and Holmes had been taken off the air and would no longer host their daily 1 p.m. show, GMA3: What You Need to Know “After a lot of thought I am taking Amy and T.J. off the air as we figure this out,” Godwin said, according to Page Six. Godwin explained that, while the affair was “not a violation of company policy,” the decision to take Robach and Holmes off air was necessary for the Good Morning America brand. Godwin told staff that ABC News felt like Robach and Holmes had become “an internal and external disruption” and “wanted to do what’s best for the organization.”

ABC News confirmed Robach and Holmes were no longer hosts on GMA3 in January 2023. So…who will replace Amy Robach and TJ Holmes as GMA3‘s next hosts? Read on for what we know about Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ replacements for GMA3‘s new anchors.

Who will replace Amy Robach and TJ Holmes as GMA3‘s next hosts?

Who will replace Amy Robach and TJ Holmes as GMA3‘s next hosts? ABC News hasn’t confirmed the new hosts of GMA3: What You Need to Know, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have their favorites. Read on for who could replace Amy Robach and TJ Holmes as the next GMA3 hosts.

Will DeMarco Morgan be GMA3‘s next host?

Will DeMarco Morgan be GMA3‘s next host? Page Six reported on January 30, 2023, that Morgan was among two ABC News’ two favorites to replace Amy Robach and TJ Holmes as the next GMA3 hosts, along with Rhiannon Ally. Morgan joined ABC News in November 2022 and filled in for Robach and Holmes with Ally after the former hosts were taken off the air in December 2022. “They seem like the automatic go-to,” a source told Page Six about the preference toward Morgan and Ally.

However, not everyone at ABC News is on board with Morgan and Ally replacing Holmes and Robach. Another source told Page Six at the time that other on-air talent at ABC News are “upset” they weren’t considered for the jobs. “People are upset that others haven’t had as much of a chance,” the insider said. Another source also told Page Six at the time that ABC News “loves the job [Morgan is] doing” and that “everyone thinks he’s been really great” ever since he filled in for Robach and Holmes in December 2022.

Before he joined ABC News, Morgan was a correspondent for CBS News. Morgan joined CBS news in October 2015. In April 2017, Morgan announced that he had moved from CBS News to CBS’ Los Angeles station, KCBS, as a weekend morning news anchor. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he also anchored news casts for CBS New York station, WCBS, and CBS Weekend News.

Morgan started his broadcast journalism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. He also taught journalism at Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi, and English at Milwaukee Area Technical College, in Wilwaukee, Wisconsin. His first journalism job was as a reporter at CBS’ Jackson, Mississippi, station WJTV. Morgan left WJTV in 2004 to move to ABC’s Milwaukee station, WISN, where he was an anchor. He left MISN in 2007 to move to NBC’s Miami station, WTVJ as an anchor and reporter. He left WTVJ in 2008 to move to NBC’s New York station, WNBC, as a weekend anchor. He also worked as a substitute anchor for MSNBC. In 2012, he moved to NBC’s Atlanta station, WXIA, where he was an anchor for the weeknight newscasts and a reporter for the 11 p.m. nightly broadcast. He also taught journalism at Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.

Will Rhiannon Ally be GMA3‘s next host?

Will Rhiannon Ally be the next GMA3 host? Page Six reported on January 30, 2023, that Ally was among two ABC News’ two favorites to replace Amy Robach and TJ Holmes as the next GMA3 hosts, along with DeMarco Morgan. Ally joined ABC New in December 2021 and filled in for Robach and Holmes with Ally after the former hosts were taken off the air in December 2022. She was a correspondent for NewsOne and a substitute anchor for ABC News’ overnight program. She was named a co-anchor of ABC World News Now and America This Morning in August 2021. Before she joined ABC News, Ally was an anchor for KSHV in Kansas, an anchor for WFOR in Miami, and a substitute anchor and entertainment reporter for WCBS in New York.

A source told Page Six in January 2023 that ABC News didn’t take long to start looking for Robach and Holmes’ replacements. “People are already moving onto the next battle, which is who is going to replace them,” the insider said. A source also told OK! magazine on January 31, 2023, that Robach and Holmes were “old news” and that Morgan and Ally seemed like “the automatic go-to” to replace them.

Who else could replace Amy Robach and TJ Holmes as GMA3‘s next hosts?

Who else could replace Amy Robach and TJ Holmes as GMA3‘s next hosts? Along with Morgan and Ally, there have been four other ABC News on-air personalities who have filled in for Robach and Holmes: ABC News correspondent Gio Benitez; National Correspondent Stephanie Ramos; and Good Morning America: Weekend Edition anchors Whit Johnson and Janai Norman.

Radar Online also reported on December 28, 2022, that ABC News was looking to “poach” from other networks to replace Holmes and Robach. According to the site, NBC’s Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly were all on ABC News’ “poachable” list. “T.J. and Amy’s situation creates a big headache and bosses have an even bigger task — they’ve got to discreetly find out which talent is logistically poachable while weighting the best potential fit,” a source told the site. at the time. The source noted that, though most on-air personalities have contract clauses that prevent them from working with rival networks, there are often loopholes if the timing and opportunity are right.

Good Morning America is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Amy Robach, read her 2015 memoir, Better: How I Let Go of Control, Held On to Hope, and Found Joy in My Darkest Hour. The book, which became a New York Times bestseller, takes readers through Robach’s journey with breast cancer, with started in September 2013 when she had an on-air mammogram on Good Morning America to promote Breast Cancer Awareness month and was officially diagnosed with breast cancer three weeks later. The book also recounts the moment Robach and her husband at the time, Andrew Shue, learned of her diagnosis, how they told their two young daughters and the bilateral mastectomy and six months of chemotherapy treatments that followed to save her life. Robach

“lays bare the emotional toll of her experience and mines her past for the significant moments that gave her the resilience to face each day. And she describes the incredible support network that lifted her when she hit bottom,” reads the publisher’s description.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.