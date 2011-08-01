Who Needs Sponsors? JUMA Uses Kickstarter to Fund NYFW Show

JUMA, the New York-based label designed by siblings Alia and Jamil Juma, specializes in original digital prints, casual separates and bold unisex accessories. Founded in 2003, the Canadian-born designers have a strong international following, and have shown at Toronto’s LG Fashion Week.

But now that the company has made the move to the Big Apple, they are hoping to show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week for the first time this September. “We have been invited to show in Toronto where we have a big audience but we have always felt that when ready, we will show in New York as that is where we will be able to reach out to a more global audience,” explains Creative Director Jamil Juma.

Of course, this costs money. Approximately $26,000 according to the company’s own estimate. Which is why JUMA has taken to fundraising website Kickstarter to help them raise funds for a proper fashion week presentation. “We wanted to try something new,” Jamil reveals. “To be honest, it is kind of an experiment. We saw all these films and plays being funded so we thought, why not reach out and see if this is something that can be done for fashion instead of going through corporate sponsorships.” Fans and supporters of the label can make a donation towards the cause, from as little as $1. More generous donors are rewarded with goodies such as digitally printed scarves and bags, and even tickets to the show itself!

An affordable way to be a patron of the fashion arts and support your favorite young designers while getting something concrete in return? We love this idea!

For more details, visit JUMA’s Kickstarter page.