Who Did Liam Hemsworth Cheat on Miley Cyrus With? There’s a Wild Theory It Was Jennifer Lawrence

After the video clip for her self-love anthem “Flowers” debuted, the cryptic lyrics referencing her relationship breakdown have had people speculating about who Liam Hemsworth cheated on Miley Cyrus with—and there’s a wild theory that it was Jennifer Lawrence.

Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019 after years of being on-again and off-again dating back to 2009. There were always rumors Hemsworth had been unfaithful throughout their relationship, but Cyrus denied infidelity at the time.

In August 2019, she tweeted, “The truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. I can admit to a lot of things, but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true; I love Liam and always will.” But there’s a clue in the video clip to “Flowers” that’s making fans think otherwise.

Who did Liam Hemsworth cheat on Miley Cyrus with?

Who did Liam Hemsworth cheat on Miley Cyrus with? Eagle-eyed fans think it’s Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence thanks to a detail in the video clip for “Flowers”. A little backstory first though. Rumors that The Hunger Games co-stars had hooked up date back to 2015. During a December 2015 appearance on Watch Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, Lawrence played a revealing game of Plead the Fifth.

Cohen asked if Lawrence had ever kissed Hemsworth “when the cameras weren’t rolling” and she responded with a coy smile. “Liam and I grew up together,” she said. “Liam’s real hot.” “I mean, I pick Gale over Peeta any day,” Cohen joked. “I did, at one point,” replied Lawrence with a laugh. At the time of the interview, Cyrus and Hemsworth were in one of their ‘off’ phases but Lawrence never specified when the kiss actually happened.

But what’s at the core of this Hemsworth/Lawrence cheating scandal is a particular item of clothing. In the clip for “Flowers”, Cyrus wears a vintage Saint Laurent hooded dress from their fall 1991 collection, which bears a striking similarity to a Prabal Gurung gown—also gold—Lawrence wore at the 2012 premiere of The Hunger Games. Now, it could be a coincidence, but given the song is so heavily influenced by Hemsworth and Cyrus’ relationship, we can’t help there’s a deeper meaning here.

The chorus of the song interpolates lyrics of “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars. However, instead of yearning for love or getting back with an ex, Miley explores the theme of self-love and doing everything on her own. “I can buy myself flowers/Write my name in the sand/Talk to myself for hours/Yeah, some things you don’t understand,” she sings on the track. “But I can take myself dancing, yeah/I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can.” The music video also reflects this self-love as the singer is seen strutting through the streets and hills of Los Angeles.

Pop culture Twitter PopTingz claimed it was on the set of the “Flowers” music video where Hemsworth allegedly cheated on Cyrus with 14 women. “The house where the music video for Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” was recorded was previously used by Liam Hemsworth to cheat on Miley with more than 14 women while they were married,” the account tweeted, but the tweet itself is unverified. The tweet went viral with more than 40,000 likes and 10,000 retweets. Miley’s sister Brandi also responded to the rumor on the Your Favorite Thing podcast. “It makes Miley seem like an absolute genius. And it’s just too good. Like, every day I wake up to a new one. The first one was something about this Bruno Mars song. They’re like, ‘Liam played the Bruno Mars song at their wedding! And this is a response to the Bruno Mars song.’ That one’s funny,” she said.

She continued, “Then there was, ‘The suit she’s wearing is the suit Liam wore at The Avengers premiere, where he told her that she needed to behave for once. And so this is a f—k you because she’s in the suit.’ Hilarious. Then the other one was, ‘The house is the house where Liam used to take people [to] cheat on her with.’ The narratives are fucking hilarious, but it’s so great. The best PR that could ever happen because it gets people talking about the song on TikTok and it’s everywhere. And it’s just so fun to watch it all play out. Miley fans, I love ya.” As for if the rumors are true, Brandi told the podcast, “I’m not here to say that’s true and what’s not true. Only Miley knows the truth.”

Miley Cyrus “Flowers” Lyrics

[Verse 1]

We were good, we were gold

Kinda dream that can’t be sold

We were right ’til we weren’t

Built a home and watched it burn

[Pre-Chorus]

Mmm, I didn’t wanna leave you, I didn’t wanna lie

Started to cry, but then remembered I

[Chorus]

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours

Say things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing

And I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

[Post-Chorus]

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

[Verse 2]

Paint my nails cherry-red

Match the roses that you left

No remorse, no regret

I forgive every word you said

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh, I didn’t wanna leave you, baby, I didn’t wanna fight

Started to cry, but then remembered I

[Chorus]

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours, yeah

Say things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing, yeah

I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

[Post-Chorus]

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I (Ooh, I)

[Bridge]

I didn’t wanna leave you, I didn’t wanna fight

Started to cry, but then remembered I

[Chorus]

I can buy myself flowers (Uh-huh)

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours (Yeah)

Say things you don’t understand (Better than you)

I can take myself dancing (Yeah)

I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

[Post-Chorus]

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby (Uh)

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby (Than you can)

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.