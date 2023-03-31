Spoilers Ahead Obviously But Here’s Who The Killer Is In ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Warning: This obviously contains spoilers for Murder Mystery 2. The 2019 original mystery-comedy, where Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston play a married couple that gets swept up in a homicide investigation was an unexpected fan hit, though the critics weren’t so kind. With the arrival of the sequel dropping on Netflix on March 31, 2023, for those wanting to know who the killer is in Murder Mystery 2 so they can talk about it with their friends without actually having to watch it, we’ve got you covered.

The first installment in the Murder Mystery franchise saw husband-and-wife duo Nick and Audrey Spitz venture to Europe on a surprise for their 15th wedding anniversary. They score an invitation to a part on a yacht by a billionaire, Charles Cavendish (Luke Evans) but in typical fashion akin to the boardgame Clue or an Agatha Christie novel, characters start dropping dead and an elaborate plot of revenge is unearthed by Nick and Audrey, who prove themselves as successful amateur detectives and as a reward, get to continue their dream honeymoon trip all paid for by Interpol.

Who’s the killer in Murder Mystery 2?

Who’s the killer in Murder Mystery 2? If you don’t want to enjoy the movie, we can just tell you right now that the killer is Saira, played by Kuhoo Verma, who you’d know from Plan B (2021) and The Big Sick (2017). She also appeared in the off-Broadway production of Fairycakes and Octet.

In Murder Mystery 2, our favorite, slightly dysfunctional married couple are newly licensed private detectives, owing to their success in solving the case from the first film. They find themselves on a tropical island for a glamorous wedding, one that’s thrown into chaos when a dead body turns up and a friend—who you’d recognize from the first film—is kidnapped.

Not to worry, though, Nick and Audrey are on the case once more and there is a cast of colorful characters, some returning like their friend the Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar), and new additions who are all considered suspects: Jodie Turner-Smith as the Maharajah’s snooty ex-fiancée Countess Sekou, Enrique Arce who plays the womanizing soccer stary Francisco Perez, the countess’ assistant Zurin Villanueva, Melanie Laurent who plays French model and the Maharajah’s new fiancée Claudette Joubert, John Kani as Colonel Ulenga back again, and Verma herself as the Maharaja’s antisocial sister.

In an interview with Insider on March 30, 2023, Murder Mystery 2’s director Jeremy Garelick said he’d lied to the cast, including stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, about how the film would end and to keep the identity of the killer a secret. “I think I told all of them that we were thinking about changing the ending, depending on what was happening and just to get in their minds,” Garelick said with a laugh. “Keep that a little bit unsure.”

He said he also got the actors to say their lines in different ways and tones to create more mystery and suspense. “We did make sure to get levels from everybody in different moments where one person may have been a little bit meaner or sweeter,” Garelick said. “We really wanted to find that balance of: ‘Is this person the bad guy?’ ‘Is this person the bad guy?’ ‘Oh, wait, no. Oh yes, actually I was right.’ Murder mysteries are kind of like a game where you participate as an audience member … going along the journey with Nick and Audrey trying to figure out who did it and thinking that we’re smart and then being told we’re not.”

In the end, though, all of this rigamarole may not have been needed, because Aniston and Sandler told ET Canada that they’d forgotten who the real killer was by the time the film came out. “Even I was surprised by the end,” Aniston said, “because by the end of shooting, I’d forgotten,” which Sandler found most entertaining.

The IRL pals also have talked about how strenuous the stunts were this time around, with Sandler revealing to Variety: “my god damn hip, I had to change that at the end of the movie,” at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles. “I had been doing so many movies in a row. I did ’Spaceman’ and I was hanging in a harness all the time. I kept saying, ‘Something’s going on with my hip, man. I’m in trouble.’ And then during this and this other movie I did I was like, ‘Yeah, I definitely gotta X-ray that thing,’ and we were in trouble.”

He continued: “Everything’s scary at 56 years old. You never know what the hell you’re gonna get up from. I’m sluggy, man. My body hurts. Jennifer is in good shape. I didn’t think I needed to get in shape before the movie but then when we were shooting, I was like, ‘Man, I should have gotten in shape.’”

