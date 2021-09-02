Kanye Allegedly Had an Affair Before His Divorce From Kim—& No, It Wasn’t With Irina Shayk

Since rumors of his infidelity, fans want to know who Kanye West cheated on Kim Kardashian with before their divorce. And no, his affair wasn’t with his recent ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk.

Page Six reported on Wednesday, September 1, that Kanye cheated on Kim after the former couple welcomed their second child, Saint, in December 2015. The site confirmed that Kanye’s song, “Hurricane,” from his new album, Donda, is about the affair. “The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown,” a source told the site. “If you look closer to the lyrics, he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids.”

Page Six also notes that the song references Kanye’s struggle with alcohol abuse and his plan to never return to the multimillion-dollar mansion he and Kim shared in Hidden Hills, California. “Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it,” he raps of his struggling marriage. “Genius gone clueless, it’s a whole lot to risk / Alcohol anonymous, who’s the busiest loser?” Kanye raps.

In the song, Kanye raps, “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’.” So who did Kanye West cheat on Kim Kardashian with? Well, Page Six confirmed that the “new chick” in “Hurricane” isn’t Irina Shayk, who Kanye dated from June to August 2021 after his separation from Kim.

It’s unclear who Kanye cheated on Kim with in “Hurricane,” but Kanye has been involved in several cheating rumors in the past. In 2013, Star reported that Kanye cheated on Kim with Canadian model Leyla Ghobadi, while the KKW Beauty founder was pregnant with their first child, North. According to Star, Kanye and Leyla met at his concert at the Revel Resort & Casino in Atlantic City in July 2012, which also happened to be the same venue where he announced his and Kim’s first pregnancy in December 2013.

After the concert, Star reported that Kanye and Leyla met up in October 2012, while Kim was pregnant with North. “He told me that [his relationship with Kim] was for publicity and nothing serious,” Leyla told Star at the time. A representative for Kim denied the report at the time.

In January 2021, TMZ reported that Kris Jenner planned to sue TikTok user Ava Louise for a rumor they spread that Kanye cheated on Kim with YouTube star Jeffree Starr before his divorce. “This whole divorce comes as no surprise,” Ava said in a TikTok at the time. “Kanye has been hooking up with a very well-known, famous beauty guru. Male beauty guru. A lot of people in the scene have known for a while.”

Kris’ rep told TMZ at the time that the Kardashian-Jenners have “zero clue who this person is” and haven’t taken any legal action against Ava, though it could come to that. “However, if she continues to spread lie after lie and a fake letter in a desperate cry for public attention, which she has admitted on record that she’s seeking, then we will have no choice but to take legal action on principle,” the rep said.

“Making up fake stories in an effort to monetize and get attention which has a direct effect on people’s lives is not OK,” the rep continued. “Perhaps she should spend that time instead seeking the help that she clearly needs to deal with her issues.”

According to Page Six, Kanye’s infidelity wasn’t the reason he and Kim split, as the pair went on to have two more kids. Kim and Kanye married in May 2014 after two years of dating. They share four kids: North, 8; Saint, 5; Chicago, 3; and Psalm, 2. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February, 19, 2021, after almost seven years of marriage. In her filing, Kim cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on August 29, Kanye wants to get back together with Kim, and the KKW Beauty founder is “considering her options” about reconciling with her husband. “Kanye wants to get back with Kim and he has been trying to win her over again and reprove himself,” the insider said. “Kim and Kanye have a deep love for each other and many amazing memories and it’s difficult to just let that all go. Kim’s main focus and concern are her children and doing what is best for them and their family.”

The source continued, “She is open to seeing where things go with Kanye and to see if they can work through their issues as a couple. Regardless of what happens, Kim and Kanye plan to coparent in a healthy way and will always maintain a supportive relationship.”

